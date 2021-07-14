Remember that crazy storm that came through Crawford County last Thursday evening? Well, our local chiropractor, Dr. Tim Purcell, was driving home in that storm. Just a quarter mile north of Spartansburg on State Route 89, a tree fell on his car. Local good Samaritans assisted him while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.
Dr. Purcell was injured and his office is closed all week. If you’re interested in sending him a get well card, send it to his office at 257 Main St., Spartansburg, Pa., 16434. And even if you don’t send a card, please keep him in prayer for a speedy and complete recovery.
The Spartansburg Alumni Association has been getting together annually for decades, but last year — the COVID year — they had to take a hiatus.
Since they were unable to meet in 2020, they will be honoring the classes of 1960 and 1961, and 1970 and 1971. The association will be holding the alumni banquet on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
If you’re a member of the Spartansburg School alumni and you’d like to attend the banquet, you’ll need to send an inquiry to Sparta Alumni Association, 26242 State Highway 89, Spartansburg, Pa., 16434. Do it soon because they need to know before July 25.
There has been quite a bit of chatter on Facebook about the Spartansburg Community Fair. Folks are asking where to get fair books, how to enter animals, etc.
The fair books are a bit late this year because of the constantly changing plans and regulations. The books should arrive soon in local stores. The book and forms will also be coming to the website within the next couple weeks. So, be sure to keep checking spartansburgcommunityfair.com for printable entry forms for pretty much everything, as well as a complete schedule.
The fair will have rides for children, but unfortunately, they were unable to secure a ride company for the big kids. As a result, there is open space on the midway and they’re opening that up to both nonprofit and for-profit groups. If you’re a vendor looking to sell your wares, or a sports team or group looking to raise funds with a game or dunking booth, think about renting a space on the midway for fair week. You’ll find pricing (which is very reasonable!) and information on the website. Start with the interest form and go from there.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Route 89 Yard Sale day is on Saturday, July 17.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
