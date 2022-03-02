Two hundred tickets were sold for the Gun Bingo fundraiser hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation, which is great because that means the event was sold out!
Funds raised will help the foundation continue to make repairs to the Sparta Grange building. I’ve been told they are beginning to work on the interior and I hope to get inside for some renovation photos.
“We had a full house last night,” said Sarah Weigle, one of the event organizers. “We’re so grateful for all of the support and congratulations to all the winners!”
Participants played ten games of bingo for a chance to win a gun, which were provided by Mauer’s Trading Post in Franklin.
“We also do a Ricky Johnson Memorial Gun and a last chance gun, also from Mauer’s,” Sarah said. All of the money raised — with the exception of the Ricky Johnson gun — will help us continue to make repairs to the grange building.”
The money raised from the Ricky Johnson gun goes to a different group each year.
“Each year we donate that gun money to a different organization or group that Ricky was involved with,” Sarah said.
“The first year we donated $1,850 to the Leukemia Foundation. Last year we donated $1,000 to the Spartansburg Community Fair, and this year we will be announcing the total and organization later this week,” she said.
The foundation plans to hold another Gun Bingo next February and they are planning a family bingo night for April 30. All events and updates can be found on the “Spartansburg Community Foundation” Facebook page and website (spartansburgcommunityfoundation.org).
“The SCF extends special thanks to Mauer’s Trading Post, Corry Beverage, Miller’s Total Balance Therapies, Kyle Jewell, the Ladies Auxiliary and our awesome volunteers,” Sarah added.
The annual Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department fish fry is every Friday from March 4 through April 15. All orders are to go — just call in, tell them what time you’ll be picking up, and they’ll bring the order out to your car. Or, you can walk in and pick up as well.
They’ll have fried or baked fish (or chicken fingers) served with French Fries or baked potato, coleslaw, roll, applesauce and dessert.
To order, call (814) 654-7222 from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday or visit their Facebook page “Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Dept.” for more information. All proceeds benefit SVFD.
What’s up?
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Annual Fish Fry (& Chicken) to go, pick up at the SVFD social hall on Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25, and April 1, 8, 15.
— Family Bingo, Saturday, April 30.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
