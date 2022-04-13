The to-do list.
You’ve seen all versions of this list – hanging from the fridge by a magnet or an eye-catching long and skinny tablet. To-do lists have even become high-tech apps, audibly reminding you as you pull out of the parking lot after work that, “You need to buy diapers on the way home.”
Well, none of those are right for me. I carry a college-lined notebook in my purse (it’s a big purse) and I’ve filled page after page with things that must be done. If it’s something that must be done immediately, I underline, box, or circle the entry.
So far, I don’t need to write in the things that are daily occurrences like bringing in the mail or brushing my teeth. Those events are such a part of daily life they are done automatically.
The entries in my current list include such items as “Take photo for next column” and “Call vet about shots for the cat.”
Invariably, I remember something I need to do at the most inconvenient time. During church, I remembered I need to send a get-well card to a friend. Notebook was handy, so I wrote it down. While driving to visit my dad, I remembered I need to fill out a form for someone. Notebook was handy, but I was driving. No worries – at the first stop light, I wrote it down!
The time I seem to do the most thinking about what needs to be done is in those five minutes between when my head hits the pillow and when I fall asleep. Woe is me if there isn’t a pad of paper and a pencil on my night stand. My husband has learned to stay asleep through repeated “lights on, lights off” incidents.
The most satisfaction I get from that to-do notebook is drawing a line through an entry. It’s done! Woohoo! Things like “Buy toilet paper TODAY!” and “Finish writing deadline” are scratched off and I have that feeling of accomplishment. Until the next time we run out of TP anyway. And looking back through pages and pages of to-dos, which turned into done, gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling inside.
Things to do this week include various services at local churches. There are many churches in the Spartansburg area and almost all are having special services during Easter week. There is a Maundy Thursday service, Good Friday services, sunrise services on Easter morning, and, of course, Easter Sunday services.
So check out Facebook or make a call to some of the churches in our area and do your best to be in church this Easter.
Churches in the Spartansburg area include: Midway Alliance Church, Mount Pleasant Church, Rometown Community Church, Spartansburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Spartansburg First Baptist Church, Spartansburg Methodist Church and Valley View Mennonite Church
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Annual Fish Fry (& Chicken) to go, pick up at the SVFD social hall, 330 Main Street, Friday, April 15.
— Family Bingo, Saturday, April 30. Doors open at 1 p.m.; Bingo starts at 2 p.m. Separate fee for adults and kids. Visit spartansburgcommuntiyfoundation.org for details.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.