Spartansburg was jam-packed with Christmas shoppers last weekend. Both the Spartansburg Community Foundation and the Spartansburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church are to thank for bringing dozens of crafters, artisans and vendors to town, which then drew hundreds of shoppers.
The SCF filled the Water Street Apartments gymnasium, as well as the SVFD truck bay and social hall. The kids enjoyed free pony rides and visits with Santa. The CMA church had a few vendors, but the real draw was about a dozen trees decorated in various themes throughout the church. Taking a walk through the building to see them all was a real treat. A tree decorating contest was held at the gymnasium as well.
S.N. Hawley Insurance Agency offered free gift wrapping during the event. They have one thing they will keep up for a few more weeks: a mailbox for letters to Santa.
Your little one can drop a letter to Santa in the mailbox (at 341 Main Street). All letters with a return address will receive a card in the mail from Santa himself.
The Spartansburg Community Children’s Christmas Program, “A Not So Silent Night,” will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. The event is free and cookies will be served following the play. This is a fun Christmas program that the whole family will enjoy.
Tina Hawley, of the Spartansburg Methodist Church, has been working with local kids ages three through high school since just prior to Thanksgiving.
“There’s singing, there’s a little dancing, there’s an instrument being played and then the play,” Tina said. “The kids love it and so will the whole family.”
It has been a long time since there has been a Christmas program at the old school, so let’s see if we can once again fill that gym and support the kids who have been working so hard.
Last but not least, Santa can still be found on Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ashley’s Pub (342 Main Street), which is family-friendly. Bring the kids and a camera for some fun photos that don’t require a long wait (like …the mall).
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Dec. 11: Holiday Cash Bingo, hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation, SVFD social hall. There is a fee.
— Dec. 21: Community Children’s Christmas Program, 7 p.m. at the Water Street Apartments Gym (150 Water Street). The event is free.
— Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve bonfire and fireworks. Stay tuned for more info.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.