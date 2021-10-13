— The Spartansburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church had a successful Agriculture Festival in spite of the rain on Saturday morning. The festival went from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured speakers, free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, forestry demonstrations and vendors.
Organizer Katerina Cook said that, even though the first part of the day was rainy, they still had around 200 people attend the event.
“Rain didn’t keep families from stopping for the chicken barbecue and free pumpkins,” Cook said. “We have pumpkins left over but most families took multiples home. Our pumpkin count ended up being over 200.”
A bake auction was held in the afternoon, and the funds raised went to a local Spartansburg family.
“The baked goods auction was a huge success bringing in over $900 for a local Spartansburg family whose 13-year-old is awaiting a kidney transplant,” she said.
This was the second agricultural festival the CMA church has held this year — the first one was in the spring and was well-attended. Thanks to the positive response from the community, Cook said the church is planning to host another agriculture event in the spring. Organizers are considering another chicken barbecue or a pig roast.
I’m sure by now everyone who watches or reads the news has heard of the shortages of, well, pretty much anything that comes from foreign countries. In my opinion, perhaps this will cause us all to support local small businesses, artisans, crafters and farmers. Instead of logging on to Amazon and ordering Christmas gifts from China, maybe see what handmade gifts can be found at upcoming craft shows, auctions and even thrift stores.
Gifts don’t necessarily have to be wrappable. It might be more meaningful to gift someone a day of housecleaning, babysitting, or a homemade meal. Know someone who wants to learn to play an instrument? Gift them some lessons. Gift family or friends with a day trip to a scenic area.
If you can and want to make a gift, you have a little over two months, so get started now.
Maybe the shortage of cheap goods will allow us all to focus more on what matters — time, talents and experiences.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Bags & Bling Bingo, hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation, will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Spartansburg Fire Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.. There is a fee and reservations can be made in advance by visiting the Bags & Bling Bingo Facebook event page.
— Oct. 31: Community Kids Halloween Party at the SVFD hall from 6:30-8 p.m.
— Nov. 11: Veterans Day dinner at the SVFD hall. Veterans eat free and there is a fee for others.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas in Spartansburg. To be a vendor, contact Laurie at (814) 873-1907.
