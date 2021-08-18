Wow—fair season is upon us already! The days are warm and the nights bring a damp chill. If you plan to be at the fair all day, be prepared for a variety of weather and temperatures. Rain boots, shorts, an umbrella, tank top, hoodie, jeans, flip flops, sunscreen, a parka — put it all in the car before you go. Trust me.
Last week the Warren County Fair delighted folks as the first area fair. This upcoming weekend (Aug. 21) signals the beginning of the Crawford County Fair. The following weekend we have the Erie County Fair at Wattsburg beginning on Aug. 30. Immediately following that is our very own Spartansburg Community Fair which always begins on Labor Day.
For those who enter everything from livestock to artwork in the Spartansburg Community Fair, this weekend is the deadline for entry registration.
If you haven’t registered yet, you still have time. Fair books can be found at the Spartansburg Post Office, as well as many of the businesses on Main Street. If you aren’t interested in hunting down a book, you can go online to spartansburgcommunityfair.com and click on the “2021 Spartansburg Fair Book” link.
At that link you can search through the entire book to find out how to enter livestock, artwork, knitting, baked goods, canned goods, flowers, produce, herbs, woodwork and so on.
Then you can click the “Online Entry Registration” link, fill it out and you’re done!
If you’re more old school, you can print the entry form, fill it out and return it by mail. Mail your completed form to the address on the “Register By Mail” link. Be sure to get it in the mail by Aug. 18 so it arrives by Aug. 20.
If you’re a real last-minute doer (like myself) you can hand-deliver the completed form to the fairgrounds on Friday or Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, from noon until 5 p.m.
Michelle Scouten is the Lone Ranger when it comes to fair entries. She enters every single registration form into the computer. When she finishes, she hits “print” and I believe it must take a few days before the printer spits out the final entry.
Then she separates the entries by exhibitor and places them in envelopes. I sure hope she has help! This is a Herculean job and everyone appreciates Michelle’s willingness to forego sleep and sanity until the job is done.
Michelle says she’s ready. She has posted a friendly reminder about registration on the Spartansburg Facebook page and we all hope there will be many exhibits.
Come on, everyone who was forced to stay home in 2020 probably has something to enter. I did some painting and crafts. Who else out there busied themselves during the four months of “15 days to slow the spread” with craft projects, learning to bake or can, or ordering interesting seeds for their 2021 garden?
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Spartansburg Community Fair entries are due this weekend. See the column for more information.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
