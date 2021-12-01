I’ve told you about it before, but I’d like to mention a few more tidbits.
The day after Thanksgiving, I took a stroll down Main Street and came across Nicole Thompson, of S.N. Hawley Insurance Agency, as she was decorating the exterior of the business. Large gingerbread cutouts stood as sentries guarding the window flower box where Nicole was busily planting giant lollipops.
The week before, the agency had a “Thankful” coloring contest for kids and gave out cash prizes.
“We hope they’ll find some things to spend their money on at Christmas in Spartansburg,” Nicole said.
As Nicole continued to decorate the storefront, borough council members arrived in a front loader that was filled with Christmas wreaths. They, too, were decorating the town for Christmas in Spartansburg.
All of these folks braved the brisk wind and blowing snow to brighten up the town for the holiday.
Ron and Connie Sitterley have already set up their 16’x16’ Christmas-themed model railroad. The railroad features scenes from Spartansburg’s history and there is a mini scavenger hunt for children of all ages. The model railroad is in a heated garage at 124 Davenport Street and there is no fee to stop by and see it.
The last time the Sitterleys set up their trains for Christmas in Spartansburg they had about 250 visitors. They’ll be open the same hours as the Community Foundation craft show.
Following are just a few events that you won’t want to miss this weekend:
— Hennigh’s Christmas Auction, Dec. 2 from 6 to 10 p.m.
— Tree lighting at Sparta Grange, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.
— Santa and Mrs. Claus at SVFD, Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.
— Craft show at SVFD, Dec. 3 and 4 (see hours below).
— Christmas tree display and vendors at the Spartansburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas in Spartansburg at SVFD from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas Open House at Spartansburg CMA Church from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
— Dec. 11: Holiday Cash Bingo hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation, SVFD social hall. There is a fee.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.