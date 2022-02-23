By a quirk of the calendar, today — Tuesday — is 2/22/22. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so have fun with it! I suspect hardcore fans of weird number events will throw confetti at 2:22 p.m. I may or may not be referring to myself.
Special thanks goes out to the many fire departments who came to the rescue of Clear Lake Lumber last week. I live nearby and was surprised to see the orange glow of flames reflected on my walls in the middle of the night. I pulled on my boots, bundled up and headed for the scene.
The way dozens of firefighters worked together with precision — in spite of blowing snow and temperatures in the 20s — was impressive. Also impressive was the support they received from the auxiliary, rehab trailers, and area businesses that sent food and drink — necessary because the firefighters worked up to 16 hours.
Thanks to all for your hard work and for saving Clear Lake Lumber.
Last week I began telling you about “Dearest Barry,” a documentary in progress by Becka Anthony.
“Barry loves to talk about the letters,” Becka told me. “He reads them all the time. So, while I’m in school, we’re doing the documentary part of it. Then later, we will do the reenactment portion. It just so happens to be a really cool, special love story in their letters.”
Becka connected with Barry while working at the Dutch Treat. She said when his wife passed away in 2017, “He just kind of wandered around like a lost puppy. Later on he found a box of letters that she had kept from way back when.”
Barry and Becka had many conversations through which she learned about Barry’s life, his wife, and the love letters they shared.
Barry, a retired teacher, encouraged Becka to continue her education.
“He inspired me to go back to school and he made me feel like I could make a difference. He encouraged me to keep learning,” she said.
Their conversations also inspired the idea of the documentary.
Becka is hoping all filming will be completed by October and then the editing process will begin.
You can help Becka get the film made. Through March 19, visit indiegogo.com and under “Dearest Barry” Film Project you’ll find a teaser trailer and the opportunity to donate toward the project.
What’s up?
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Gun Bingo this Saturday is sold out!
