Have you seen the Grange Hall recently?
The new foundation is done. Spartansburg Community Foundation (SCF) President Laurie Patterson said, “It was the least we could do for her since she’s been standing tall and holding it together.”
The original foundation was over 170 years old. Hopefully the new foundation will keep the grange standing for another 170 years.
Of course the job wasn’t done for free and the SCF continues to hold fund raisers to cover the cost of the current and future renovations. The building will still need a new roof and a whole lot of interior work from plumbing and electrical to drywall and fixtures.
Some funds will be raised through the silent auction to be held at the next big Spartansburg event: Christmas In Spartansburg — an auction and craft show held at the SVFD.
The event begins unofficially with Hennigh’s Auction from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Officially, the weekend craft show begins at noon on Friday, Dec. 3. The craft show runs until 8:30 p.m. then opens again on Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.
The SVFD Ladies’ Auxiliary will have soup, salad, and a full menu available for sale both days during the craft show.
On Friday, a Christmas tree lighting will take place at the grange hall at 5 p.m. and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the fire hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bring the kids on Saturday because there will be free pony rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and free face painting from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Chickadee Donuts will be at the fire hall on Saturday morning (because what’s better than fresh, hot mini-donuts for breakfast?), and both days S.N. Hawley Insurance Company will provide free gift wrapping and Santa’s mailbox for those letters to the big guy.
Last but not least, the Christmas model railroad will be set up once again all weekend just around the corner from the fire hall at 124 Davenport Street.
Mark Christmas In Spartansburg on your calendar, set a reminder on your phone, put a post-it on your mirror — just do something to remind you to come to Spartansburg during the first weekend of December.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas in Spartansburg.
— Dec. 11: Holiday Cash Bingo, hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation, SVFD social hall. There is a fee.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
