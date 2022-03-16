Yesterday was Pi Day (3.14). Did you indulge in a slice of your favorite pie?
Speaking of which, pie has been a featured dessert at the Lenten Fish Fry dinners at the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department. In case you forgot, the fish dinners, a fundraiser for the fire department, are held every Friday during Lent. All meals are to-go and folks have the option of ordering ahead or just stopping in and picking up dinner. And if fish isn’t your thing, you can order the chicken instead.
On both the first and second Fridays of Lent, the SVFD Auxiliary sold around 400 to-go meals, which I am told is a little down in number from previous years. So, if you can, help out the fire department and grab Friday night dinner — there are only five Fridays remaining before Easter.
If you’re calling in an order, call (814) 654-7222 between 2 and 5 p.m. Pick up is between 4 and 7 p.m.
For those who celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, The Dutch Treat is serving up corned beef and cabbage this Thursday along with their regular menu.
While savoring your meal, you’ll be treated to the delightful sounds of Irish music played live by a group of four friends; Margaret Alsdorf from Spartansburg on guitar, Bill Graham from Harborcreek on bass, Drew Danielson from Edinboro on guitar, ukulele and banjolele and Barry Dalaba from Oil City on guitar.
“We all sing on some of the songs,” Barry said. “We will play Irish and some other songs. Margaret will do a yodeling song and play an Irish flute.”
The group plans to start playing at 11 a.m.
“We will play until we run out of songs or wear out, being senior citizens,” Barry said.
Included in the play list of 27 tunes for St. Patrick’s Day are old Irish standards including “Danny Boy,” “Molly Malone,” “Too-ra-loo-ra-loo-ral” and “Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond.” The group will also play music performed by The Irish Rovers, Celtic Woman and The Dubliners, as well as traditional Irish medleys and pub songs.
If you’re interested in heading all the way to Erie on Saturday, Spartansburg resident Lucille Hopkins is in the St. Patrick’s Day parade. She’ll be dancing with the Irish dance troupe Aine Celtic Academy School of Irish Dance.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. and goes from 11th and State streets to St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
— Live Irish music beginning at 11 a.m. at The Dutch Treat Restaurant, 339 Main Stree on Thursday.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Annual Fish Fry (and chicken) to go, pick up at the SVFD social hall, 330 Main Street, on Fridays, March 18, 25, and April 1, 8, 15.
— Family Bingo, Saturday, April 30. More information to come.
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
