The year 2021 had many highs and lows for the little town of Spartansburg, as well as for each one of us. Scholarships and donations were given and birthdays and anniversaries were celebrated. People joined families and others left.
We celebrated the end of 2021 in Spartansburg and we look forward to 2022 with hope.
Spartansburg’s New Year’s Eve bonfire and fireworks did not disappoint. The weather cooperated by being unseasonably warm.
I stopped by at 5 p.m. and the fire was just being lit. Two hundred or so bundles of slab wood were topped with someone’s Christmas tree (as is tradition).
When I returned just prior to the fireworks, it was completely engulfed, the tree was gone, and the bonfire was surrounded by a few hundred people.
Then the fireworks began — what a great show by Gibson Fireworks! It went for 22 minutes with an amazing finale fitting for the end of 2021.
By now you’ve taken down the 2021 calendar and replaced it with 2022. Be sure to write in the 100th Spartansburg Community Fair which begins on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Heck, make a resolution to be there because it’s going to be an incredible celebration.
I’m curious to know how many Titusville Herald readers made new year’s resolutions. CBS News announced recently that the percentage of Americans who say they made resolutions for 2022 has dropped from the past two years. This year, just 29% of Americans said they made resolutions, down from 43% a year ago and 42% two years ago.
Perhaps this is due to how unpredictable life has become. Still, there are resolutions we can make that don’t depend upon the world around us.
We can resolve to read more. To put down the phone and converse with people eye to eye. To be patient and kind. To be more humble. To be more hospitable to both friends and strangers. To stop worrying about what other people are doing and saying, and instead take care of what we do and say ourselves.
In April of 2015, my mom was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and given a couple of years. Six-and-a-half years later she surrendered to the disease, greatly outlasting the original prognosis. But that was my mom. She decided early on to take control of her treatment. She resolved to be around to see her family for more years than the doctors said she would.
She passed away in the wee hours of Dec. 28, 2021, and entered into the presence of her Savior. People stood up at her funeral on New Year’s Eve and spoke of the influence she had on their lives.
My new year’s resolution is to take more control of my future and to be the kind of person who people see as a good influence. None of us are guaranteed our next breath so we need to make them all count. Make the most of 2022 and be a reason why the year is better than last year.
May 2022 be better than both 2020 and 2021 combined.
What’s up?
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.