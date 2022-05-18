On May 28, a dairy herd dispersal auction will take place for Hillside Farms, owned by the Josh Davis family of Spartansburg.
To quote a relative of the family, “Beyond the cows, beyond the milk, a whole different world as a way of life is wrapping up, dispersing.”
She’s right.
It is difficult to deny that life for small farmers is challenging these days. So challenging that many are closing up shop for good. Just a few years ago it looked as thought Pot-o-Gold Dairy in Spring Creek would be no more. Thankfully, it was given a second life in Cambridge Springs.
Farm life is not easy, but for those who grew up on a farm, it’s just the way life is. Taking a vacation is next to impossible. Holidays? What are holidays? Certainly not days off. Farming is a 24/7/365 way of life.
What benefits does a farmer get from the job? Plenty of fresh air whether the temperature is 90 and humid or -10. Job satisfaction — a farmer sees the fruits of his/her labor right away. Physically demanding with plenty of manual labor means a strong body and hearty endurance. A farmer’s kids will learn the value of hard work.
As my friend said, “We are shaped and formed by the environment we are surrounded with in our youth, by the people we are in close proximity with every day, by the values and examples we observe without knowing it. I am thankful that my youth was full of dairy cows, long hours and farmers.”
We’re entering the season of farmers’ markets. Sure, the fruit, eggs, veggies, honey, beef, flowers and herbs are a little more expensive than at the local chain store. But at least you know it all came from the same hills and valleys you drive through daily. You might even know the farmers personally. It just makes sense to support your neighbors.
I’m so very thankful for those who wake with the sun and are still on the job after the sun has set. May God bless you and may you be able to hold onto the thing you love and the dreams that keep you going.
If you’re interested in the dispersal auction for the Davis dairy cows, visit the “Wiggers Farm Equipment, Inc.” Facebook page for all the details.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Yard & Bake Sale/Scrap Collection, Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rometown Community Church, 44364 Harrison Road.
— Open Mic Night, starting Thursday, May 26, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion. Thursdays all summer.
— Father’s Day Fury Demolition Derby, Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
