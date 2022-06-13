If you live in Spartansburg, you already know.
If you’re just passing through, please, go slow.
Why? Because “Mayor Goose” and her posse walk around town like they own the place, crossing the street without looking both ways and expecting vehicles to stop, snoozing in parking lots, bathing in puddles.
Yes, they’re real geese. Yes, they spend most of their time at Clear Lake. But you never know when they’ll hit the road.
Well-known animal lover Kelsey Bova took the photo you see here of Mayor Goose (the white one) and her posse (the two following) as they headed past Jay Gill’s preparing to cross Main Street.
When Kelsey shared the photo on the “You Might Be From Spartansburg (YMBFS)” Facebook page, many commented on their experiences with the brazen goose.
Everyone loves her spunk, even those who have been hissed at, honked at or chased. She followed one fellow down the sidewalk, hissing the whole time. She won’t let people pass when she’s claimed a puddle in a parking lot.
But don’t think she’s up for grabs. She was defended from a possible goose-napping (someone thought they could catch her with a net).
One resident suggested she needs a real name, and yours truly put a poll on the YMBFS page hoping for name suggestions and votes.
As of Sunday evening, name suggestions included Karen, Prudence, Larry, Ann Louise, Mother Goose, Mayor Quacker, Gus Goose and Petunia. Seventy people have voted. If you’d like to vote, visit the Facebook page.
This weekend is our annual Community Yard Sale Day in Spartansburg. The sale takes place on Saturday, June 11, but there may be sales starting Thursday or Friday.
For a small fee, stop in at Spartansburg First Baptist Church for a hot dog luncheon on Saturday. The money they raise will go directly to one of the missionaries they support.
Sales will take place all over town, so come early and plan to spend the day stopping along the length of Main Street, as well as the blocks and streets on both sides of Main Street.
Fannie Mae’s baked goods on Route 89 north of Spartansburg will have her bake sale on the same weekend. She usually has her bake sale the first weekend of each month, but she put it off a weekend to be part of the Community Yard Sales.
Vacation Bible School season is just around the corner, so keep an eye out for a list of what churches are having VBS and when.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
— Community Yard Sale Day, Saturday, June 11.
— Father’s Day Fury Demolition Derby, Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.