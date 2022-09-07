Congratulations to the 2022 Spartansburg Community Fair Queen Riley Maynard, Junior Miss Baylee Northrop and Princess Takoda Troup!
The 100th Spartansburg Community Fair opened with pageant emcee Kyle Jewell welcoming the crowd, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new stage. Representatives of Corry Federal Credit Union along with fair board members held the ribbon and Fair Board President Harry Hays cut the ribbon.
A representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture presented a citation to the fair for the 100th anniversary.
The 2022 Pa. Fair Queen, Anna Haldeman, assisted the 2021 royalty by handing out flowers to visiting royalty, past Spartansburg Community Fair queens and the 2022 contestants. Approximately 35 former fair queens dating back to 1955 were in attendance and were honored on stage. More are expected to make appearances in the parade this Saturday.
Princess Miss Congeniality was Aubrey Hawley. Miss Photogenic was Aubrey Waychoff. Second runner up was Kelly Messinger. First runner up was Aubrey Hawley.
In the Junior Miss category, Mackenzie Davis won Miss Congeniality and First Runner up, Baylee Northrop won Miss Photogenic.
In the queen category, the People’s Choice award went to Ciara Davis. People’s Choice is one of the fundraisers to assist in the expense of sending the queen to Hershey for the Pa. State Fair Queen pageant and state fairs convention. The total raised from all candidates was $710.
Davis also won Best Essay, Miss Photogenic and first runner up.
Abbie Northrop was second runner up.
The evening continued with a vespers service and ended with a bang with fireworks.
Rides open tomorrow, Wednesday, and Concord Station takes the stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Other events on Wednesday include truck pulls, a basketball shoot and the goat dress-up.
All week enjoy bingo, home show exhibits, animals and amazing fair food.
Thursday is senior citizen and veteran recognition day. Admission is free for senior citizens (62 and up) until 5 p.m. and free for veterans all day with valid ID. Other events on Thursday include tractor pulls, Keystone mini rod pullers and Revolving Again takes the stage.
Friday events include the antique tractor display and pull, woodsmen contest and Union Overdrive performs on stage.
You’ve heard me mention the Saturday parade before, but you need to know a few important things:
1. If you or your group want to register for the parade, you can do so at the fair from 6 to 9 p.m. today and Wednesday. If you can’t register in person, visit the website to find out how to register.
2. If you plan to attend the parade, be sure to be parked in town prior to 10 a.m. The parade doesn’t begin until 11 a.m., but traffic into town can line up for a mile (I’m not joking) so getting there early is imperative.
3. This is expected to be the largest fair in parade history, so you are in for a treat.
4. Bring a bag for the copious amount of candy that will be thrown your way.
Also happening on Saturday — an ox roast, The Real Magic Steve, cow patty bingo, Aine Celtic Academy Irish Dancers on stage, demolition derby, kids power wheels, Radioactive on stage, the lemon pie eating contest and the fair will close with fireworks at 10 p.m.
What’s up?
— Spartansburg Community Fair, Sept. 5-10. Rides open Wednesday, Sept. 7.
— Spartansburg Community Fair Parade, Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m.
For a detailed list of all fair events and times, visit spartansburgcommunityfair.com.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
