Ron and Connie Sitterley set up their model railroad display with a Halloween theme at their home at 128 Davenport Street. The display will remain up through Tuesday evening, Nov. 2, and anyone is welcome to visit from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The couple sets up a massive Christmas railroad display every year during Christmas in Spartansburg. This year they’ve added the haunting display to their repertoire.
The display drew over 425 people on Halloween evening. Connie estimated that about half of those were adults.
Connie said they had never put on a Halloween display before and thought it might be fun for folks as they went around town trick-or-treating.
“We have the Halloween display set up in the garage — ‘Ghastly Gatherings at the Spartansburg Station Depot,’” Connie said. “There are some haunted scenes from Spartansburg’s past included.”
At only 8x12 feet, this display is smaller than their usual Christmas display. Still, it has many scenes, including a train and trolley.
“It has been fun transforming some of the buildings and trains and making some new ones,” Connie added. “We hope that it might encourage people to come back for the bigger display during Christmas in Spartansburg,” which is the first weekend of December.
The Run for Rick scholarship 5K fundraiser participants — all 75 of them — had to contend with a light mist and chilly temperatures, but a good time was had by all. Better yet, $2,000 was raised for the scholarship fund.
The first place overall male was Elijah Brosius with a time of 17:40. Second place male was Andrew Brosius (19:08), and third place was Tyler Dingfelder (20:09).
The first place female was Evelyn Yard with a time of 22:16. Ginny Sackett came in second (22:19) and Pam Morton placed third (22:56) for the women.
Yoga is starting up again! This Wednesday, certified yoga instructor Tara Graham will be back at the Water Street Apartments gymnasium leading an hour-long session. There is a fee and everyone is welcome. Also, if you have a yoga mat, bring it along.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Nov. 3: Mixed level yoga returns to the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Nov. 11: Veterans Day dinner at the SVFD hall. Veterans eat free and there is a fee for others.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas in Spartansburg. To be a vendor, contact Laurie at (814) 873-1907.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
