It seems that Titusville caught the worst of the rain this past week. A friend of mine noted that of the last 21 days, 13 were rainy.
I watched video posted on Facebook by The Titusville Herald of people driving through a flooded intersection. I realize the need to get from point A to point B, and perhaps the only roads that could be taken were those that were flooded.
Folks, I want everyone to be safe and I encourage safe driving in flood situations. Driving in deep water is risky — you have no idea the condition of the road beneath murky, muddy water. There could be debris that could damage your vehicle. There could be erosion leading to deep potholes or even drop-offs. And it could be deeper than you expect.
Just be safe. Spartansburg’s Clear Lake is nice and full thanks to the rain. Water levels are right for a little kayaking this week and the weather looks sunny for a few days now, which makes it perfect for fishing.
It seems that the soil in Spartansburg is quite saturated, which caused an issue for Terry and Darla Long. A large tree on their property split on Saturday evening, sending half of the tree crashing down.
A few branches hit the house, but the only real casualty was a picnic table.
There’s been a lot of buzz on the “You Might Be From Spartansburg” Facebook page about the Spartansburg Community Fair. Folks are asking how to enter animals and the parade, how to get a space to be a vendor, how to rent a campsite and more.
The best place to find the answers to pretty much every question about the fair is the website: spartansburgcommunityfair.com.
You can click “Schedule” to see the week’s events. If you’re in Spartansburg Borough, Sparta, Rome, or Concord Townships and you want to enter the royalty pageant, click the “About” link and “Fair Royalty” to find the applications.
Clicking the “Forms” link will take you to forms for camping, for the home show, livestock, and 5K entries, the scarecrow and poster contests and Sparta Spurs.
Sign-ups for the parade will be in the home show building on Wednesday and Thursday nights of the fair, and entertainment can be found on the schedule link.
Various Spartansburg businesses should have copies of the fair book for those who can’t print out forms from the website.
The fair will have children’s rides and they are hoping for lots of vendors who will also have games for all ages.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— A benefit auction for Spartansburg special needs school will be held at Milo Miller’s home, 24245 Earnest Road on Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m.
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
