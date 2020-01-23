Good Morning. As many of you may have noticed, we are losing members of the community and contacts for local news. If you have members of your family or group that are not mentioned in the birthdays or anniversaries, please consider giving me that information for the column. Also, if your organization is planning an event, be sure to relay that information to me so that we can get the word out to more folks, and maybe bolster the attendance of that event. This column is diverse because of the input that people take the time to share with me. It lets others know how much is going on right here in our own area.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
— Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from Maplewood Elementary are bussed from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45. The Deacon’s Board meeting is this evening at 6:30 p.m. The Annual meeting for the Church Committees will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26 following the morning services. The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week. Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15 Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— Larrie Bancroft passed last week. He was a graduate of Townville High, Class of 1963. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Bancroft Bradish, of Cambridge Springs.
— Gerald Southwick Sr. passed away on Sunday. He had formerly worked for Rex Carpenter Packing Company, of Townville. He is survived by three children and their families.
— Julie Parker Hazeltine also passed on Sunday. She was a graduate of Maplewood High, Class of 1988. She is survived by her husband, Paul, mother, Roselyn Parker and sister, Melanie Derwins.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee official meetings start this Monday, at the fire hall at 7 p.m. The theme for 2020 is “Christmas in July.” The booth decorating contest continues this year, and the theme always dictates the guide for float designs, as well.
With the theme for this year’s Old Home Days being “Christmas in July,” a new event has been created. There will be a “Gingerbread House Decorating Contest” in the schedule.
Volunteers are needed to step up with the many events and activities each year. We always appreciate new ideas for the annual event.
— The Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2020 Daffodil Days. Contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827- 2179, or (814) 777-3484, also at jstevenson@zoominternet.net and Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands relay team is coordinating sales for the 2020 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. New for 2020 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors. Orders and money are due by Feb. 14 with delivery planned for the week of Mar. 23. Help welcome spring with daffodils.
School news
— Today is the last day of Penncrest’s first semester. The students will also have Friday Jan. 24 off as a “Teachers’ work day”. The second semester begins on Monday, Jan. 27.
— Maplewood winter sports for the week include the boys junior high basketball team game at Conneaut Lake at 4 p.m. today. Later, the girls JV basketball players are going to Franklin for a 6 p.m. game, with the girls varsity game to follow at 7 Friday. The boys JV basketball team will travel to Cochranton, having their game at 6 p.m. The varsity players will take to the court at 7:15. The wrestlers are attending the “Fred Bell Tournament” on Friday and Saturday.
Next week, on Monday, there will be a game at Maplewood for the boys junior high hoopsters at 4 p.m. against Union City, while the varsity girls wait until 6 for their game at Eisenhower. Tuesday, the boys have all the action when they go to the home court for a 6 p.m. JV game against Youngsville’s basketball team. The varsity boys will start their game at 7:30. Elsewhere, the wrestlers will be on the Meadville mats for a 7 p.m. face-off. Wednesday, the boys junior high basketball team will have the only action for the day as they travel to Rocky Grove for a 4 p.m. game.
From the kitchen
Homemade snacks are often a fun experience to make and enjoy. This week’s recipe is for “Savory Sweet Potato Sticks”. Wash three medium sweet potatoes, (which is about 1-1/2 pounds), and cut lengthwise into half inch slices. Cut the slices into half inch strips, then set aside.
In a shallow pan or plate, combine 3 cups of Rice Krispies cereal that have been crushed to make about 3/4 cup of crumbs, and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt, 1/4 teaspoon of onion salt, 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Blend well and set aside. Beat two egg whites and 2 tablespoons of water together, and set aside.
Coat the potato sticks in 1/2 cup of flour, shaking off the excess flour. Dip the coated potatoes in the egg white mixture, then coat with the cereal and spice mixture. Place in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet that has been coated well with cooking spray.
Bake at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve hot with salsa, if desired. Makes 15 servings.
Have a happy...
The only birthday on Sunday is Brian Huddleson, and sharing Monday are Aleshia Gallegar, Stanley Root, and John Vickers. Jay Sterling will have Tuesday as his day to celebrate, while Shawn Amy will hear birthday wishes coming his way on the Wednesday. Sharing the Thursday, Jan. 30 are Cheryl Armstrong, and Denise Scrivens. The last birthdays for the month are Shannon Ploski, Mason Brown and Sydney Mihailoff. Bringing in the new month of February is Rob Pollardon Feb 1.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
