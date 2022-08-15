Good morning to all my readers from near and far. I hope that you had a good week and that any plans that you have in mind for the rest of the month will be enjoyable and attainable.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Those meetings are held in the Social Hall.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday Worship services at 10:15 a.m. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The new pastor for the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge, Pastor Gary Wade began on July.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Garden Share program in conjunction with the New Richmond food pantry again this year. Produce may be dropped off at the Methodist Church to be picked up between 5 and 5:15 on Tuesdays. Please join us in sharing our gardens with those who need a little extra.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC location.
— The Charge Conference will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time, or talents from your garden.
— Wesley Grange will host an Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville. Information about programs offered through the Grange and its involvement in the community will be presented. The public is welcome to attend.
Ivy Kuberry, environmental education specialist at Oil Creek State Park, will present a program on the history of the park and answer general questions. Ivy is a graduate of Edinboro University. She has worked in several different capacities at Presque Isle, Moraine and McConnell’s Mills State Parks. Following the program, refreshments will be served. For more information, call or text (814) 777-3484.
— The “12th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). The location for this event will again be the New Beginnings Church of God at 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335. This is a free, family-friendly event that features an all-wheel cruise-in for classic, unusual, or “souped-up” vehicles. Last year there were nearly 200 vehicles register. You do not want to miss this.
— There will be a food drive and donation collection to benefit Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. During these challenging times, your generous donations are needed more than ever. There will be door prizes, a live DJ playing classic tunes, people’s choice awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food vendors, and, of course, tons of “souped-up” vehicles cruising in throughout the day. Vehicle registration and admission are free. The first 50 to register a vehicle and donate a food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. The people’s choice winners are announced at 4 p.m. First, second, and third place will receive a trophy. The best bike and best truck will receive a plaque.
— The 2nd Annual Townville Lions Club Virtual Gun Raffle for 2022 has 15 prizes:
1) Glock 19 9mm.
2) Savage Minimalist laminated stock .22 Mag.
3) $250 cash.
4) Savage 93 17 HMR.
5) Mossberg Patriot wood stock .308.
6) Ruger Wrangler .22LR revolver.
7) CVA Hunter .444 Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm.
9) Winchester SXP 12G.
10) $250 cash.
11) Winchester XPR Varmint Laminate stock .223.
12) Savage Mark II wood stock .22 LR.
13) Ten Point Titan M1 Crossbow.
14) Henry Lever Golden Boy .22LR.
15) Browning conceal carry purse.
Also included with each gun is a box of ammo.
Benefiting from the proceeds of this raffle will be the Townville Lions Club. The Virtual Drawing Date is on Oct. 5, 2022, at the Townville Family Ties Restaurant.
Facebook tickets and information can also be found on facebook.com/TownvilleLionsClub. To purchase tickets by mail, send a check to Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road., Townville, Pa. 16360. Your stub will be mailed to you.
All prizes are subject to availability. Firearms may be traded or cashed out at time of pickup. Only 1,000 tickets are available. Guns, crossbow and purse must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection, located at 167 Main St., Saegertown, Pa. 16433, within 60 days of raffle date.
Class reunions
— The Townville Class of 1972 is holding its 50th class reunion this Saturday at Wheelock’s Pavilion, located at 15244 Centerville Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. A tour of the former high school will be at 4:30 p.m., starting at the front entrance of the school. The cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. and the catered dinner begins at 6. We hope to see and enjoy a great time visiting, for this milestone reunion.
School news
The office hours for all the PENNCREST schools during the summer break are on Monday to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
The Marching Band will hold Marching Band Camp this next week, Monday to Friday during the week of Aug. 15 starting at 8 a.m. each day.
The following information pertains to students in fourth to sixth grades. If anyone is interested in running Cross Country, practices start Aug. 17 and 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the high school.Cross-country for junior high school is scheduled to begin with mandatory practices starting Aug. 15.
On Aug. 30, Maplewood Elementary School will have Kindergarten Orientation at 5 p.m. MES’s “Back to School Bash” will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This will also be the school’s Open House. Hope to see everyone there to welcome all back to school for the new 2022-23 school year.
The first day of school for the 2022-23 year will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Make sure if you need different transportation, you get the right form filled out by Monday, Aug. 15. You may drop them off at MES from Monday through Thursday or email them to the Elementary’s office at MESOffice@penncrest.org Download a form using the link below, if you need your student(s) to go to a different address than home, penncrest.org/departments/transportation/forms or call MES at (814) 337-1659. New forms are needed each year per transportation when the student is not going home on the dismissal bus.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is a side dish that is simple to make and hearty to eat. “Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage” will bring a sweeter flavor to the cabbage when you prepare it using this recipe.
Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Stir in 2 cloves of minced garlic, and cook until it begins to brown, 3 to 5 seconds. Stir in 1 pound of shredded cabbage until coated in oil; cover the wok and cook for 1 minute. Pour in 1 tablespoon of soy sauce; cook and stir for another minute. Increase heat to high and stir in 1 tablespoon of Chinese cooking wine (Shaoxing wine). If you do not have the Chinese wine, you may wish to try making this dish with apple cider vinegar in place of the wine. Cook and stir until cabbage is tender, about 2 minutes.
This dish makes four servings. Cooking this dish over a gas heat source is preferred for making this recipe.
Have a Happy…
Sharing a birthday on Sunday are Steve Dunlap, Sean Vanderhoof and Betty Marvin, those sharing Aug. 15 are Butch Prichard and Stacey Wheelock Hetrick. Aug. 16 will be full of birthday wishes for Kisha Dann, Jim Archer, Kristin Held and Brandon Walls, while Aug. 17 is shared by Joey Sterling, LuAnn Bossard and Devon Bossard. Sharing Aug. 18 is Nathan Held and Alexis Doolittle, and Aug. 19 is shared by Donald Steadman and Carol McGowan. The last birthdays this week are for Ryan McCarl Sr., Lola Wright and Trent Locke on Aug. 20.
Bill and Pam Holcomb have an anniversary on Sunday. Brandon and Erica Edwards have their anniversary on Aug. 18. Sharing an anniversary on Aug. 19 are Mark and Erin Kaszinski, David and Denise Williams, Gary and Dottie Drake, and Chris and Kisha Dann. The last anniversary for the week is Jim and Doreen Rumzie on Aug. 20.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
Please be sure to note you subject as “Townville News”, so I do not miss your information, and give it prompt and proper attention. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.