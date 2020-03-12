Good Morning. It has been a bit disturbing to wake in the morning darkness again. How long does it take your body’s internal clock to adjust to daylight savings time? I was enjoying the morning sunrise, with birds chirping and glimmers of the sun filtering through the bare branches of the trees. Now I have to wait for sunrise to catch up with the time change to refresh that experience again for the spring and summer. Did you notice that spring is arriving a little earlier this year than the normal date? Usually spring starts after my son’s birthday, but this year it will begin on his birthday. Talk about time flying by, even with Leap Year, it feels as though time is passing way too quickly. In either case, have a wonderful spring , and say an official farewell to the winter of 2019/2020. (and I hope it stays gone.)
Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day. Bring out your Irish side and enjoy a bit of the green in your day. May you be greeted with smiling eyes throughout your day as well.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School starts at 10:45.
The ABW meeting is Saturday at 10 a.m. This meeting will be at the church with Lynette Smith as speaker.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Christian Education Board meets on Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
The Plugged In Progressive Dinner is slated for Sunday, March22.
The Deacons’ Board meeting is scheduled for March 26 at 6:30 p.m.
A “Pie Auction” is planned for Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The proceeds will be used to fix up the Sunday School classroom.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:1. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from Maplewood Elementary are bused from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
The Release Time program is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the To w n v i l l e United Methodist Ch u r c h . This is open to the public, with no charge. Refreshments of cupcakes and punch will be served in the basement afterwards for anyone who wants to stick around.
There will be a Chicken ‘n Biscuit dinner on Saturday, March 21. It will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Update
Lydia Slagle went to Bellefonte, Pa. for her most recent basketball effort. She made 18 of 25, plus a shoot-off to decide who was moving on. She went 4 of 5 and won first place! Her parents, Shane and Julie are “so proud of this kid” and so is all of Townville. Now onto the Regional Finals on March 21 in Wilkes Barre, Pa. She will compete against girls from New York and New Jersey. The winner moves onto Nationals.
Condolences
Nevin “Pete” Teed passed recently. He is survived by his companion Leona Smith, former Townville resident, and sisters; Florence and Sherri; his children, Valerie, Kimberly and Steve, two step-children; Laurie and Terry and all their families. Judy E. (Prenatt) Gregg, passed on March 5. She was a 1979 graduate of Maplewood High. She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Brandon; step-daughter and step-granddaughter, sister; Mary Christine Niemi and uncles, cousins and in-laws.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Senior citizens will have their first 2020 meeting on Wednesday, March 18. It will be held at the Townville Fire Hall at noon. Members are reminded to bring a tureen or dessert, plus table service. Beverages will be provided. New members are welcome.
— The public is invited to attend an Open House at the Wesley Grange on Wednesday, March 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville, in the village of Wesley. Brenda Costa, executive director of French Creek Valley Conservancy will be giving a presentation on the French Creek Watershed. The Conservancy is an accredited land trust that currently holds almost 2,400 acres of the French Creek Watershed under permanent protection. The Conservancy provides nearly 100 educational school and community programs annually, helping thousands of students and residents understand the value of our watershed and their part in taking care of it. The organization also hosts its annual French Creek Cleanup, where hundreds of volunteers work to collect tons of garbage throughout the watershed. Following the program, Jim Bell, of Oil City will speak of the senior exercise group that he would like to form at the grange. Refreshments will be served.
— The Townville Women’s Club will meet on Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m. for their first meeting of the year. The meeting will be held at the Townville Fire Hall.
— The Townville Fire Department is beginning its Swiss Steak dinners for the spring season. The first dinner will be on Sunday, March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade pies will be the featured dessert for the meal. The proceeds from the dinner support the fire department, the ambulance service and the ladies auxiliary. There will be a fee for the meal.
School news
— PENNCREST students have Friday off.
— Maplewood Elemenmtary PTO, in conjunction with Cambridge Springs Elementary PTO, will sponsor a special event to be held on Monday, March 16. Pre-sale tickets for $10 will again be offered at Maplewood Elementary today from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Online ticket sales will end on Sunday, and if tickets are available at the door, they will cost $12. The Harlem Wizards will holdan awesome basketball game with teachers from MES and CSES. The teachers will join forces and become the “Blue Tigers” to take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraiser game to be held at Maplewood High gym at 30383 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30. Concessions will be available.
Tickets can be purchased online and at the door if available. This will be an amazing match-up to see, so plan to get your tickets early and attend for a great time of fun and laughs. The website for more information for costs and ordering is:harlemwizards.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2472177 .
— Kindergarten Registration is the best time of the year. Maplewood Elementary is getting ready to welcome its littlest learners at “Kindergarten Information Night“. Hear what Kindergarten is going to be all about on March 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can register your child for Kindergarten that night or during the “Kindergarten Welcome Appointments” that will be held on April 15 and 16, so that staff can get to know the students and their families better. Please look up the Kindergarten Survey online for details on what you will need to register your child. For planning purposes, please feel free to return a survey to the school or call and sign up by calling the main office at (814) 337 1659.
— The Junior High Band will perform at Strong Vincent Middle School on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21.
— Maplewood Elementary has rescheduled their spring picture day for Friday, March 27.
— The Spring Sports schedule has the girls junior high volleyball players headed for the CASH Tournament. This will be held Saturday at Conneaut Area School District.
— Next week, the only events listed are the Harlem Wizards fundraiser basketball game on Monday evening at Maplewood High, and then on Wednesday, the Lions Club All Star Game will have their practice night.
From the kitchen
This time of year, we are ready for a refreshing dessert to pick our spirits up. This recipe for “Luscious Lemon Cake” may be just the thing to try this week. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, blend a lemon cake mix, with three eggs,1 cup of sour cream, and an eight-ounce package of softened cream cheese, as well as 1/3 cup of oil together. Beat for two minutes on medium speed. Pour the batter into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan on a cooling rack, refrigerate any leftovers. You may glaze the top with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice mixed with1 1/4 cups of confectioner’s sugar, if desired.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Kathy Dennis, Tracey Echols and Melodie Saxton, with the 16th shared by twins Olivia and Chloe Frelick, Ron Sterling and Adam Slingluff. Those celebrating on St. Patrick’s Day are Kayla Hannold, Patrick Foote, Cheri Porter, Will Mihailoff, Kirk Battin and Derrick Wise. Shannon Shreffler and Brad Holcomb share the 18th, while the 19th is my son, John “J. J.” McCarl Jr.’s birthday. The 20th is a day of celebration for John Weidner, Abigayl Zook, Norma Saxton and Penny Michaud. The last birthday for the week is Erica Edwards on the 21st.
Chad and Jenny Burrows have an anniversary on the 15th. Ben and Fabiola Holcomb have their anniversary on the 21st.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.