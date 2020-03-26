Good Morning. There is so little to talk about without going to the subjects of cancellations, sickness and staying home, but since I am trying not to be a Gloomy Gus, I will not talk about such things.
To start with a cheerier opening, I will touch on the topic of starting seeds for the home garden. This week I have tomatoes, peppers and brassicas already going, and am figuring out which flowers, and other vegetables to start next. (By the way, spell check tried to correct my spelling for “brassicas,” guess it is not geared to gardening lingo, will try to remedy that issue soon. lol) When, not IF, the weather gets warm enough, I will be glad to get out and “play in the dirt” for such a great reason. If you do not have the space for a garden, you can try “container gardening” with a patio variety of your favorite veggies. There is so much peace and tranquility that can be nurtured as you work in the soil, and feel the warmth of the sun on your shoulders. Plus, creating a gardening space to grow one or two of your favorite fresh produce can bring a level of satisfaction that you can revel in. The internet offers so many tutorials on how to get started, if you do not have a family member or friend who can teach you what to do and when to water, weed, pick and prepare your harvest. Just remember if you are trying this as a new adventure, start small with what you like best to find a level of work and success you can handle. In the end, you will reap so much more than your harvest to enjoy over and over.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship and Sunday School for March 29 have been cancelled.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is in question while the health issue is present.
Release Time is on hiatus while school is closed.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
— Charles Parker, of Guys Mills, passed recently. He was a farmer near Maplewood High School most of his life and loved taking his wagon and horses out for rides in the neighborhood, or on big adventures when younger. He is survived by his daughters Debbie Pipp and Brenda Harman; and by sons Phil and Steven, and their families. His wife, Myrna, passed about a year ago. Charlie was also preceded by two brothers and two sisters. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date.
— Twila Odell passed last week. She was the sister of my neighbor, Marilyn Mihailoff, and her sons Randy, Nick III and Steven, and their families.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
Recently, Wesley Grange members and student volunteers assembled 1,000 “Vial of Life” kits. A special decal on an entry door indicates to first responders that vital information is posted on the refrigerator door. The kit contains important medical information that can assist emergency personnel in administrating the proper medical treatment. It’s designed to speak for a patient when one cannot. Kits prepared by Wesley Grange will be used by those in Venango and surrounding counties. Kits are free and available through Wesley Grange members. More information on the “Vial of Life” program can be found online at vialoflife.com.
Mostly Treasure will be closed until at least April 2, 2020 to comply with the coronavirus guidelines. It will reopen as soon as possible. Stay home and keep well, please.
School news
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf extended the directive that all schools remain closed until April 6. In light of this information, PENNCREST School District is putting in place a “Continuity of Education Plan” (CEP) to be distributed on Monday, March 30. The iPad pickup schedule for grades three to 12 is as followed and will be sorted and passed out by students’ last names: students A to I will begin the distribution pickup from noon to 1 p.m.; students J to R are to do their pickups from 1 to 2 p.m.; from 2 to 3 p.m. the students with last names beginning with S to Z should plan to pickup their iPads; and from 4 to 6 p.m. appointments for an alternate time are available by calling the home school. If you do not have internet service, ask at the school for alternatives to participate in the CEP. Goals are to have seniors graduate on June 5 and the last school day to be June 9. Kindergarten to second grade will be getting packets to work on for school and more information will be coming soon. There is more work to be done in preparing this facet.
As of Monday, March 30, all students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from PENNCREST School District. The only distribution location will be from Cambridge Springs Jr./Sr. High School at 641 Venango St., Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403. On Mondays, beginning at 4 p.m. until they run out, each student will get six meals as their breakfast and lunch for three days. On Wednesdays, students will get four meals per student for Thursday and Friday, to replace their school meals they are unable to have while school is closed.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— you must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— have their student ID number (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— this is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
— Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shut-down.
From the kitchen
This week, we have a recipe to use up leftover baked potatoes for “Saucy Skillet Potatoes.” You will need four medium baked potatoes to make this recipe. Peel them and slice into thin slices.
In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of margarine, over medium heat. Add 1 cup of chopped onion, and cook for two to three minutes, or until tender-crisp. Stir in 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, 1/3 cup of cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper. Add the potatoes, cook, stirring constantly for two minutes, or until hot, but do not boil.
Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon each of chopped parsley and crumbled cooked bacon mixed together. Serve immediately. Makes six to eight servings.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthdays on Sunday are Nicole Delp, Tom Shontz, Nicole Marvin and Brian Womer; while the ones sharing the 30th are Danielle Frantz, Steve Waid and Nancy Colwell. The last birthdays for the month are Aunna Shaw and Andrew Robinson on the 31st. Bringing in April with birthdays on the 1st are Kyle Nuhfer, Annie Lupher and Verla Carpenter; with the 2nd being a special day for Karen Infield, Sue Christy and Hilary Hanna. Brandon Edwards, Barbara Kathleen Muir and Randy Mihailoff share the 3rd; with the last birthdays for the week being for Billy Mealy and Meghan Proper on the 4th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
