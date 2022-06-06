Good Morning. We are now starting a new month, which means that school is nearly done. Everyone will be more than ready to kick up their heals by that time, so keep an eye out for kids on bikes, four-wheelers, and playing near the roads as you drive to and from work, or even just about your neighborhood.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follows at 10:30.
— The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Vacation Bible school will be held from July 25 to 29. Other details will be shared as they are announced.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group will meet this next Wednesday. The group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. Those classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
— The Townville Yard Sale Days are to be held on June 10 and 11. Please drop off your donations to the church basement by Wednesday, June 8. Volunteers are needed for setting up on Wednesday, and to work a shift on Friday and/or Saturday during the sales.
— Christian Summer Camps are now being booked for students. If your children are interested in attending, please register early to get the time and location preferred.
—Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 25 for the retirement celebration of Frank and Betty Weingard from the Church’s leadership. It will be held at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville from 1 p.m. until everyone leaves.
— The new pastor has been appointed to the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge to begin on July 1. Pastor Gary Wade is currently an Associate Pastor in Albion, Pa. A “Welcome Reception” will be scheduled at a later date so church members can meet and get to know the new Pastor and his family.
— The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated, in order to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes. The estimated cost is to be around $20,000.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— June Louise Kelly passed on Sunday, May 22. She was the aunt of Beverly Wagner Gates and a local country music performer in her early days, as the lead singer of the “Junie Lou Show.” She is survived by one daughter, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews.
— Nancy Gulland Hawk passed away last week. She is survived by her brother, John Gulland, formerly of Moss Grove Road; three sisters, Ann Sansom, of Townville, Sharon Hasbrouck, and Marilyn Loker and all their families of nearby communities.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville schools, or more recently the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Yard Sales will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11. The time will be flexible as each location sets their desired hours.
— The Kingsley Cemetery is accepting donations to maintain the grounds upkeep. It has expenses of about $3,500 per year, and that was before gas prices went up so much. The caretaker of the cemetery is asking that the community, individuals and local groups make a monetary donation to help with the cost of caring for the grounds, and the insurance required for it. Please contact Lee Lake at (814) 720-7330 to get information of how to make your donation to support the Kingsley Cemetery.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person at a time is npermitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302 for more details. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. As always, if you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
School news
Maplewood Elementary PTO will meet today in the library. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Maplewood Elementary will hold their Field Day on Friday, June 3. It was rescheduled due to the weather forecast.
The seniors last day of school is Friday, June 3. They will have graduation practice on Wednesday, June 8 from 8:10 to 9:10 a.m. and again on the morning of June 9 at the same time.
The students’ last day of school is Thursday, June 9, which is a half day of classes with early dismissal.
The Senior Class of Maplewood Senior High will have graduation on the evening of Thursday, June 9. Graduation will begin at 6 p.m.
The students have free breakfasts and lunches, for every student, during the entire school year. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
From the kitchen
This week, I am featuring a dessert suited for diabetic, but will appeal to many other folks as well.
“Chocolate-Almond Meringue Puffs” are sweet, but not too sweet of a treat to have after a dinner.
Combine 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, with 3 packets of sugar substitute, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa powder in a small bowl, then set aside. Beat 2 egg whites, that are room temperature, in another small bowl with an electric mixer at a high speed until foamy. Add 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon each of cream of tartar and almond extract, and 1/8 teaspoon of salt, and beat until stiff peaks form. Add the sugar and cocoa mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, while beating until stiff peaks form.
Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil. Spoon 15 equal mounds of egg white mixture onto the foil. Sprinkle with 1 1/2 ounces of sliced almonds, divided, on the top of the egg-white mounds.
Bake one hour. Turn the oven off, but do not open the oven door. Leave the puffs in the oven for two hours longer, or until completely dry. Remove from oven, and allow to cool completely.
When cool, and just before serving, stir 3 tablespoons of sugar-free seedless raspberry fruit spread well, and spoon about 1/2 teaspoon of the fruit spread on each meringue cookie just before serving. Puffs are best eaten the same day they are made. If necessary, store the meringue puffs in an air-tight container, adding the fruit spread just before serving.
This recipe makes 15 single-serving puffs, with 34 calories per each.
Have a Happy…
The first birthdays for the week occur on Monday, June 6 for Sara Litke, Logan Battin and Lillian McNamara, while Vicki Reed has the day to herself to celebrate on June 7. Sharing June 8 are Wesley Foote and Sue Black. June 9 is shared by Cathy Archer and Shelly McPherson, while June 10 is shared by Patty Moses and Natalie Held as the last birthdays of the week.
Don and Dine Hanna have their anniversary on June 8.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
