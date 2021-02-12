Good Morning. Sunday is Valentine’s Day. I hope that you have the chance to spend some time with your loved ones and to celebrate the special bond that you have with one another.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began on Jan. 13 at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students who want to participate.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Ken Klock, who passed away on Feb. 2, was a former constable of Crawford County. He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Matthew Wakefield; stepchildren, Hayley Sutton, of Townville, Jason and Joshua Sutton and Timothy Peterson Jr. and two siblings, of other communities.
— Joan (Gifford) Smith passed on Friday in Pittsburgh. She was a former Townville student, but graduated from Titusville’s Class of 1948. She had two children, three grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Mid-East Little League 2021 registration is slated for the early bird rate from Feb. 1 to Feb. 14. Regular registration is from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28, and late registration will be from March 1 to March 7. French Creek Valley Mid-East Little League region covers Chapmanville/Diamond, Cooperstown, Randolph Township, Richmond Township and Townville Borough. Registration will be held for baseball, softball and T-ball teams. For more registration information, email mideastlittleleague.org. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored program.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. Please contact Ann Zurasky at 814 673 2302 for more information.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors.
— The Gift of Hope, which provides daffodils to local hospitals and cancer centers, is also available. Orders and money are due by Feb. 17 with delivery planned for the week of March 22.
— The Townville Old Home Days committee will have its first meeting for 2021 on Monday, Feb. 22. It will be held at the fire hall at 7 p.m.
School news
Maplewood Jr/Sr High School is closed until Monday, Feb. 15. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Maplewood Elementary School has scheduled days off on Friday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 15, making it a long weekend for the students and staff.
Spring picture day at Maplewood Elementary School will be Friday, Feb. 19.
Yearbook order forms will be sent out soon. Families may order them online using code number 13587621.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
— All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
— All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
Two Measles after age one.
Two Mumps after age one.
One Rubella after age one.
Three doses of Hepatitis B.
Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the elementary school office.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance. Individuals may attend via Zoom. A link to meetings can be found at penncrest.org/board.
The full meeting schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The work sessions are held on Monday at 7 p.m. the week of the regular board meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
The Maplewood sports agenda has been canceled or postponed until Monday. Plans are to hold the girls varsity basketball game on the home court on Tuesday against Cochranton Jr/Sr High School at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, the boys varsity wrestling matches at Youngsville Middle/High School at 7 p.m. is still slated to be held. The regular season is winding down to finish out in early March. Games that are being rescheduled may change that closing date.
From the kitchen
With Valentine’s Day upon us, many will be ready to enjoy a sweet treat with others in their life. This recipe for “Secret Kiss Cookies” can be an enjoyable surprise to serve your loved ones.
In a large bowl, cream 1 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of sugar, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract until light and fluffy, mixing for 5 to 7 minutes. Gradually add 2 cups of all-purpose flour and mix well. Fold in 1 cup of finely-chopped walnuts. Refrigerate the dough until firm, for 2 to 3 hours.
Unwrap 54 milk chocolate kisses. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls. Flatten the balls and place a chocolate kiss in the center of each. Pinch the dough together around the kiss. Place each ball 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake until set, but not browned, for about 12 minutes. Cool for 1 minute, then remove the cookies from the pans to wire racks.
While the cookies are baking, sift together 2/3 cup of confectioners’ sugar and 2 tablespoons of baking cocoa. While the cookies are still warm, roll half in the cocoa mixture and half in the confectioners’ sugar. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
If you have kisses in various flavors that you wish to use be sure the total is 54. Try a second, or even a third choice and mix 2/3 cup of confectioner’s sugar with 2 tablespoons of strawberry flavored drink mix to roll each kiss variety in a different coating.
Have a happy ...
Sunday is a double celebration as a birthday, and Valentine’s Day for Richard Frantz, Clyde Earls, Grace and Sulie Frelick. Marie Swisshelm, and Daniel Weidner have their day on Feb. 15. Janet McLallen and Marty Wangler share Feb. 16, while the Feb. 17 is shared by Syleste Foltz, Carrie Amy and Ben Holcomb. Jared Jackson has Feb. 18 to himself and so does Bob Johnson on Feb. 19. The last birthdays for the week will be a busy day for Dusty Farrell, Terry Doolittle, Marilyn Mihailoff, Ronnie Cierniakoski and Ashley Robinson as they celebrate on Feb. 20.
Don and Pat Preston have an anniversary on the Feb. 19.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
