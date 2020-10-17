Good Morning. It has been a quiet week, so far, but we all know that can change at a moments notice. I hope your quiet is restful, and peaceful for however long you need it to be, to feel the benefits of these kind of moments. Brace yourself for the predicted cold that is on its way. If you have plants that need to come in, I hope you get at it before it is too late to rescue them. And if you have outdoor pets, prep their shelters to protect them for the cold and wind. That time of year is approaching faster than you may realize.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians began on Sunday, Oct. 4. This program is planned for students from kindergarten to fifth grade to be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, has started. The program is being held at the Townville Baptist Church since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, staff are ready to pivot and have plans in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that school staff are trying to keep as much normal as possible. Wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be practiced.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
— A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club is meeting today at the Townville Fire Hall at 12:30 p.m. Members are asked to decorate their face mask for Halloween. Lois Parsons will be the hostess.
— Food For Thought is holding a Rummage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Richmond UMC Grange, 29776 state Route 77. Proceeds benefit painting the Grange for the Food for Thought Community Food Pantry that is coming soon.
— On Sunday, the Townville Volunteer Fire Department is holding a “To-Go Swiss Steak Dinner” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dinner includes Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll with butter, applesauce and dessert. No reservations are required. Proceeds support the fire department and crews.
— Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary school students. The mission of the Food for Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in the Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. High school students can also be included on the sign-up form.
For more information, call Ann Zurasky at(814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
— The Townville Borough Council has set Trick-or-Treat 2020 for Thursday, Oct. 29. It will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.. Residents should make sure walkways are cleared and well-lit for this event.
School news
PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day. This has now been extended to continue until June 11, 2021.
This free meals program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free breakfast and lunches distributions will be done in a drive-through brown bag package style. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
— A district-wide test of the “Winter Weather Notification” call, text, and email will be done on Monday, Nov. 2 at noon. Log into ParentPortal to be sure information is up-to-date and correct. In the case of physical school closings, learning will continue via online means. Remote WiFi Locations are currently ready for student use at Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, and also the Cambridge Springs campus. Go to penncrest.org/wifi for details and maps to the district WiFi locations. Seven of the nine sites are currently online.
— This year’s “Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Decorating Contest” is being co-sponsored by Maplewood PTO and Countryside Crafts. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored event, due to COVID-19 guidelines restrictions. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Countryside Crafts location at 31214 Teepleville Rd., Cambridge Springs. This is a family-friendly event. Those attending should bring pumpkins ready to win from one of the five categories: most creative, spookiest, best carving, best decorations and fan favorite. Contact Jenna Barickman at (814) 282-1061 to sign up to display a decorated trunk, or for more information. In case of bad weather, a decision will be made by 2 p.m. the day of the event to cancel.
— The sporting activities this week start today with the girls junior high basketball players heading for Conneaut Lake Middle school for a 4 p.m. game, while the co-ed varsity cross country team will travel to Cochranton Junior/Senior High School for their competition at the same time. Meanwhile, the junior high football game is also in Cochranton for a 4 p.m. kickoff. Later, the girls JV soccer squad is on the field at Cambridge Springs High with the varsity match to follow at 7 on the home field against Conneaut School District. Friday will see the girls junior high basketball game at Meadville Area high School at 4 p.m. and the evening wraps up with the varsity football game on the home gridiron at 7 hosting Northwestern Senior High School. Saturday has an early start with the 9 a.m. girls varsity volleyball match against Ft. LeBeouf at their Tri-Meet. The girls varsity soccer match will be at Meadville at 10 a.m. Then, the JV football game will be at Northwestern at 10:30.
Next Monday, the girls junior high basketball team will face Conneaut Valley Middle School for a 4 p.m. game. In the evening, the girls varsity volleyball players will have a match at Saegertown High at 7. Tuesday, the girls varsity soccer match will be at 4 p.m. against Cambridge Springs. Two events will happen on Wednesday with the girls junior high basketball team traveling to Youngsville Middle/High Scho. Later, the girls varsity volleyball match will be at Cochranton at 7.
From the kitchen
This is the time of year when folks want hearty meals to warm their bodies after a busy day. Our recipe for “Tender Swiss Steak” should be a welcome addition to the family favorites.
In a large shallow dish, combine 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Pound 2 pounds of beef top round steak, cut into 8 serving-size pieces, with a mallet to tenderize. Add meat, a few pieces at a time, and toss to coat in the flour mixture. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
In an oven-proof Dutch oven, brown steak in 2 tablespoons of canola oil on both sides. Cut 1 medium onion, thinly sliced, and arrange onion slices between layers of meat. Add 2 cups of water and 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce. Cover and bake 2 to 1 1/2 hours or until meat is very tender. Remove to a serving platter and keep warm.
To make the gravy use a small bowl to combine 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, 1/8 teaspoon of pepper and 1 1/4 cups of beef broth or water until smooth; stir into the pan juices. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve steak and gravy with noodles or mashed potatoes, if desired.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled beef mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a covered saucepan, gently stirring and adding a little broth or water if necessary. This recipe makes eight servings.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthdays on Sunday are Stephen Harriau, Doug Copeland and Gary Williams, while Oct. 19 is shared by Katie Kanyuck and Jerry Saxton. Mary Alice Dempsey has her day of celebration on Oct. 20, and Andrea Tatalovic, Michael Davis and Adam Miller share Oct. 22. Sharing the Oct. 23 as the last birthdays of the week are Seneca Dennis, Melvin Miller, Tammy Jones and Pam Holcomb.
— Curtis and Becky Flint have an anniversary on the Oct. 19. Randy and Cheryl Armstrong have their anniversary on Oct. 22. Bob and Karen Sutton have an anniversary on Oct. 23.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
