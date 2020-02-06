Good Morning. As the week comes to the end of the first full week of February, I wish that winter would stick around for a while. It is my favorite season. We have not really experienced the season yet, we’ve had a few days of it at a time, here and there, but not enough to do the job of winter, in freezing the ground, killing off insects and harmful negative presence of germs, contaminates and all other parts of winter that we have come to expect at this time of year. Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, which is not a far stretch of the imagination, since we did not have that much of it thus far. I prefer the sight of lots of white snow, to the sight of endless mud, from here to as far as you can see. The contrast of fresh new green growth of spring is a better alternative to snow, than a slow dirty peek of green, dappled with clumps of mud and dirt as it struggles to rise about the heavy mud that is everywhere. When will we have “normal” season changes again in our area?
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from Maplewood Elementary are bused from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
The Townville United Methodist Church Council has a meeting slated for Tuesday, at 7 p.m.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45.
The Trustees Board meeting is this evening at 6:30.
The ABW will meet at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
A Christian Education Board meeting is slated for next Thursday at 6 p.m.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
— Robert Artman passed last Saturday. He was a lifelong farmer of horses and cattle, and also had a trucking business. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Tatalovic, and husband, Richard, of Guys Mills, and two sons, Robbie, and Doug, both of Shakleyville, and their families. Robert is also survived by a brother, Floyd, of Cambridge Springs.
— Lester Caldwell, passed last week. He was the father of former Townville resident Christy Colford, and Patrick McLallen, and grandfather of Leiah and Liam McCarl.
— George German, husband of June Post, a former Townville High School graduate, passed away on January 16. He is survived by his widow, June, a daughter, Elizabeth, two granddaughters, one grandson and two great-grandsons.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2020 Daffodil Days. Contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484, also at jstevenson@zoominternet.net or Gayle Oxenham (814) 673 6916 or oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands relay team are coordinating sales for the 2020 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life teams. As in previous years, bunches of ten-cut daffodils are from the state of Washington, and the potted mini daffodils are grown in New Jersey. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2020 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors. Orders and money are due by Feb. 14 with delivery planned for the week of March 23. Help welcome Spring with daffodils.
— The Townville Heartyhatters Red Hat Ladies are having their Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner at Family Ties on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Our Romeos will be joining us.
— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a “Snowshoe Nature Walk” on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The refuge is located at 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills, Pa. Shake off your winter blues with a brisk outing at Erie Wildlife. Plan on snowshoeing, but if Mother Nature doesn’t feel like cooperating, we’ll enjoy a normal hike along Tsuga Trail. We have some very traditional snowshoes you’re welcome to borrow.Please call the Visitor’s Center at (814) 789-3585 to reserve your pair. This event is free and appropriate for all ages.
School news
Maplewood Elementary PTO meeting is today. It will be held in the library at 6 p.m.
Maplewood High Band will participate in the PMEA District 2 Band Festival which will take place in Jamestown on Feb. 12 to 14.
There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 14, and on Monday, Feb. 17.
Maplewood winter sports has only one event for this evening. It will be the girls varsity basketball players hosting Cochranton for a 6 p.m. game. Friday will see the boys take to the court at Rocky Grove with the JV game at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 7:30.
On Monday, the boys junior high team travels to Eisenhower for a 4 p.m. game. Later, the girls varsity basketball squad will face Union City at 6, and also enjoy recognition for “Senior Night” for the team. Tuesday, boys basketball will have the JV game at 6 p.m. in Saegertown, with the varsity game to follow at 7. The only sporting event on Wednesday will be the wrestlers, headed on the road for their matches at Girard at 7 p.m.
From the kitchen
You may have noticed that I switched the order of my monthly recipe categories last week with this week. The reason for this was to offer a diabetic recipe to possibly be used as a option for Super Bowl Sunday goodies. This week’s recipe may not be a follow-up for the Super Bowl leftovers, but can be used at anytime of the year as pastas are used, and leftovers remain.
A delicious “Leftover Spaghetti Frittata” made on the stove, as in the old country, can be an excellent way to use leftover spaghetti (or other pasta). Have a 10-inch, non-stick skillet ready on the stove (no heat yet), and a large, round platter next to the stove.
Place 1/2 pound of cooked spaghetti (cold out of the refrigerator is fine) into a large mixing bowl. Measure 1/2 cup of fresh Pecorino Romano, and 1/2 cup of fresh Parmesan cheese. Grate the cheeses, if needed, and add them to the bowl.
In a liquid measuring cup, beat six extra-large eggs (or five jumbo) eggs with a fork. Add the eggs to the mixing bowl. Add a pinch of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper to the bowl and stir everything with a fork to combine.
Heat the skillet on the stove over medium-low heat. Add 4 teaspoons of olive oil to the pan and spread it around with a silicone spatula. Carefully pour the spaghetti batter into the pan. Let the first side cook, uncovered, until the bottom of the frittata is deep, golden brown and the edges are set. It could take around 20 minutes, depending on your stove. You can check it by using your spatula to gently lift up an edge and peak underneath. If your frittata seems like it will burn, lower the heat. When the first side is done, turn off the heat. Place your platter face-down over your pan. Carefully, carry the pan and platter to your sink so you can invert the frittata over the sink. Invert the frittata by holding the platter in place with one hand while using your other hand to flip over the pan. The frittata will now be on your platter, cooked side up.
Place the pan back on the stove. Gently slide the frittata into the skillet. Set the heat to medium-low and let the other side of the frittata cook, uncovered, until golden brown. It could take around 10 minutes. When your frittata is done, you may want to invert it again onto a clean platter, so the “prettier” side is facing up. Let the frittata rest for a few minutes before slicing it. This recipe makes six servings. Serve, warm, at room temperature, or even chilled. Store leftover frittata covered in the refrigerator, for up to four days.
NOTE: Spaghetti Frittata Variations – Still use the egg-and-cheese batter, but try these alternatives. Use leftover spaghetti mixed with somemarinara sauce, or leftover linguine with pesto, or maybe add sautéed garlic.
Have a happy...
The ladies sharing their birthday on Sunday are Michelle Pinckney, Marilyn Millard and Mary Worley, while Monday is shared by Andrew Held, and John Amy. Tuesday is full of celebration for several, including Dick Infield, Ray Crocker, Rodney Halsey, Bruce Bussard, D.J. Shaw and Bill Proper. Wednesday is a busy day for birthdays too for Christy Wyant, Nick Mihailoff III, Craig Lauer, Linda Allen and Jenna Ploski. Valentine’s Day birthdays are Richard Frantz, Clyde Earls and twins Sulie and Grace Frelick. The last birthdays for the week are Marie Swisshelm and Daniel Weidner on Feb. 15.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
