Good Morning. There are less than four weeks until school starts in the PENNCREST School District. Make the most of these days of leisure that remain before the buses start traveling their routes into Townville and the Maplewood school attendance area.
I hope you are taking advantage of the local farmers markets to find various fruits and vegetables to enjoy, and put up for the winter months, while they are so plentiful at this time. Or, if you are fortunate enough to have them growing on your property, that you used all that you have or share them with your family, neighbors, or local food bank to offer to those that would appreciate the gift of your bounty.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Those meetings are held in the Social Hall.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday Worship services at 10:15 a.m. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The new pastor for the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge, Pastor Gary Wade, began on July 1.
The Hopeful Heart Charge will have a picnic on Friday, Aug. 5 at Wheelock’s Pavilion at 6 p.m.
The “Welcome Reception” will be scheduled at a later date, so church members can meet and get to know the new Pastor and his family. Each church in the Charge will set their own date to introduce the new Pastor and his family to their church’s congregations.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Garden Share program in conjunction with the New Richmond food pantry again this year. Produce may be dropped off at the Methodist Church to be picked up between 5 and 5:15 on Tuesdays. Please join us in sharing our gardens with those that need a little extra.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC location.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Cathy (Conaway) Roche, of Townville High School 1970 class, passed away recently. She has survivors of her husband, Jon Roche; three children, Brandie Bergozzi, Justin and Cory Roche, and their families that include seven grandchildren; Briana, Bella, Jon-Russell, Jack, Jude, Micah and Julianne. Cathy’s mother, Ruth Conaway Preston also survives, as well as her sisters, Mary Schroeder, Patricia Smith, Brenda Bogda, and Linda Conaway, along with brother, Neil Conaway. There are several cousins, nieces, and nephews as survivors as well.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, directly or by family or job, or attended school here as part of the Townville schools, or more recently, the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins, to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time, or talents from your garden.
— Wesley Grange will host an Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville. Information about programs offered through the Grange and its involvement in the community will be presented. The public is welcome to attend.
Ivy Kuberry, environmental education specialist at Oil Creek State Park, will present a program on the history of the park and answer general questions. Ivy is a graduate of Edinboro University. She has worked in several different capacities at Presque Isle, Moraine, and McConnell’s Mills State Parks. Following the program, refreshments will be served. For more information, call or text (814) 777-3484.
— The “12th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). The location for this event will again be the New Beginnings Church of God at 13226 Leslie Road in Meadville. This is a free, family-friendly event. It features an all-wheel cruise-in for classic, unusual, or “souped-up” vehicles. Last year there were nearly 200 vehicles registered. You do not want to miss this.
— There will be a food drive and donation collection to benefit Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. During these challenging times, your generous donations are needed more than ever. There will be door prizes, a DJ playing classic tunes, people’s choice awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food vendors, and of course tons of “souped-up” vehicles cruising in throughout the day. Vehicle registration and admission are free. The first 50 to register a vehicle and donate a food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. The people’s choice winners are announced at 4 p.m. First, second, and third place will receive a trophy. The best bike and best truck will receive a plaque.
— The Second Annual Townville Lions Club Virtual Gun Raffle for 2022 has 15 prizes:
1) Glock 19 9mm.
2) Savage Minimalist Laminated stock .22 Mag.
3) $250 Cash.
4) Savage 93 17 HMR.
5) Mossberg Patriot Wood stock .308.
6) Ruger Wrangler .22LR Revolver.
7) CVA Hunter .444.
8) Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm.
9) Winchester SXP 12G.
10) $250 Cash.
11) Winchester XPR Varmint Laminate stock .223.
12) Savage Mark II Wood Stock .22 LR.
13) Ten Point Titan M1 Crossbow.
14) Henry Lever Golden Boy .22LR.
15) Browning Conceal Carry Purse.
Also included with each gun is a box of ammo.
Benefiting from the proceeds of this raffle will be the Townville Lions Club, License Number: SGOC Lic. # SGC21052. The Virtual Drawing Date is on Oct. 5, 2022 at the Townville Family Ties Restaurant and Facebook tickets and information can also be found at facebook.com/TownvilleLionsClub.
To purchase tickets by mail, send a check to Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Rd., Townville, Pa. 16360. Your stub will be mailed to you.
All prizes subject to availability. Firearms may be traded or cashed out at time of pick up. Only 1,000 tickets are available. Guns, crossbow and purse must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection, located at 167 Main St., Saegertown, Pa. 16433, within 60 days of raffle date.
Class reunions
The Townville Class of 1972 is holding its 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wheelock’s Pavilion, located at 15244 Centerville Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. A tour of the former high school will be at 4:30 p.m. starting at the front entrance of the school. The cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. and the catered dinner begins at 6. We hope to see a large turnout for this milestone reunion.
Townville Old Home Days
The Townville Old Home Days Committee will hold a wrap-up meeting and picnic on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. This will be held at Wheelock’s Pavilion in Townville. Please bring a dish to share. The beverage, meat and table service will be provided.
The list of winners from the Townville Old Home Days (OHD) celebration is completed with this week’s installment. The prizes of the 2022 Townville Old Home Days Raffle Winners were won by (in order of the prizes);
— First Prize: $1,000 cash - Allison Lukach.
— Second Prize: $500 Glenn Peterson gift card - Juanita Klimovich.
— Third Prize: $400 beef package - Ryan McGowan.
— Forth Prize: Stevens 301 410 Gauge Shotgun - Max Clark.
— Fifth Prize: Husqvarna 306 LS String Trimmer - Brett Hamilton.
— Sixth Prize: $500 cash - Jaclyn Thornton.
— Seventh Prize: Troy-Bilt TB 125 trimming lawn mower - Carol Yoder.
— Eighth Prize: $250 cash - Steve Harvey Jr.
— Ninth Prize: Lottery Board - Marjorie Shreffler.
— 10th Prize: $300 cash - Velma Yoder.
— 11th Prize: Mt. Hope golf package - Tom Bergman.
12th Prize: $300 cash - Dallin Byler.
— 13th Prize: $250 cash - Trisha Palmer.
— 14th Prize: Two outdoor tockers - Donna Granda.
— 15th Prize: $300 cash – Jim M.
— 16th Prize: $500 cash - Jeff Davison.
— 17th Prize: $250 Lucantino’s Trattoria gift card - David Bauer.
— 18th Prize: $500 Visa gift card - Navy Run Automotive.
The winners in the Miss Townville Queen’s Pageant have not yet been provided to The Herald. There is no Jr. Miss Townville this year.
School news
The office hours for all the PENNCREST Schools during the summer break are on Monday to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
The Marching Band will hold Marching Band Camp for two weeks, Monday to Friday during the weeks of Aug. 8 and 15 starting at 8 a.m. each day.
The first day of school for the 2022-23 year will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is an “Easy Homemade Diabetic Pizza” recipe, when most diabetics think that they cannot have pizza at all.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spray a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add 1/4 cup of diced onion, 1/4 cup of diced green pepper, and 1/2 cup of sliced mushrooms and sauté over medium heat until soft, about two to three minutes. Remove from heat.
Brush 1 teaspoon of olive oil over the top of an 8-ounce thin and crispy pizza crust. Spread 1/2 cup of prepared pizza sauce over the crust up to half an inch from the edge. Evenly sprinkle the sautéed vegetables, 2 ounces of sliced Canadian bacon or lean ham, cut into half-inch pieces, and 1 cup of shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese over the crust.
Place the pizza crust on oven rack or cookie sheet in the middle position of the oven. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit for 3 to 5 minutes at room temperature, then cut into 8 slices.
Note: Each serving will be 2 slices. Nutrient analysis for the pizza is an approximation and will vary with the brand of pizza crust and types of ingredients used. On average there are 330 calories per serving. The exchange values will be two starches, one medium-fat meat, and two fats, the carbohydrate choices are two.
Have a Happy…
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Matthew Amy and Jason T. McFadden, and Valerie Motter has her day on Aug. 8. Jim McCarl will be celebrating on Aug. 9, while Camilla Widdowson hears birthday wishes coming her way on Aug. 10. Sharing Aug. 11 are Pat Proper, Stephanie Potts, Justin Sullivan and Joshua Gibbs. Aug. 12 is shared by Michelle Proper, Tanis Weidner, Cindy Motter and Jearetta Proper. The last birthdays for the week are Pamela Smith, Jeb Frelick and Kim Kimmy on Aug. 13.
Cliff and Marsha Smith have an anniversary on Aug. 8. Dusty and Stephanie Farrell have their anniversary on Aug. 9.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. . Please be sure to note you subject as “Townville News”, so I do not miss your information, and give it prompt and proper attention. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
