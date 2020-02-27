Good Morning. The end of this week will also be the end of the second month as well. Does it feel as if time is slipping by too quickly for this year?
As March begins, we are left to wonder what kind of weather we will face. We have barely had a winter, an early spring is predicted, and many are guessing what the next few weeks will bring, especially farmers. Flooding and bad weather last year had a negative effect on crop production, so many are hoping for a better recovery for this year. Many are talking of doing some or more home gardening, to improve the choice of foods and garden production for the family tables this summer. Gardening offers so many benefits, such as peace of mind in knowing where your food came from, the benefits of outdoor time and exercise, the peace and tranquility that gardening reaps and just the simple pleasure of picking fresh veggies to eat right there or bring to the table. Makes me want to get started each time we have a sunny day, but I will be patient and begin when the time is right (if I can). Come on Spring, we are ready for your arrival.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School starts at 10:45.
The Deacon’s Board meeting is today at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday will have a Baptism as part of the Church service this week.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Trustees Board will meet on Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.
The Christian Education Board plan to meet on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.
The ABW meeting will be on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be at the church.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bused from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
The Release Time program is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Townville United Methodist Church. This is open to the public, with no charge. Refreshments of cupcakes and punch will be served in the basement afterwards for anyone who wants to stick around.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Congratulations
Lydia Slagle, of Townville, competed in the Meadville Elks Lodge local hoop shoot. The State finals are on March 7 in Bellefonte, Pa. Only the top eight kids in the state compete to see who advances to the Elks National finals in mid-April, held in Chicago, Illinois. After the first round, Lydia chose to give up her recess time to go practice shooting free throws with Mrs. Bancroft as her coach. Looks like it is paying off. Good Luck Lydia at states! Townville will be rooting for you.
Note of
appreciation
A little over three months ago on Nov. 11, 2019, my husband, Brian Gisewhite, passed away. He left behind, not only me, but our two children, one in high school and one in elementary. Brian was a huge supporter of our schools by being a volunteer on Maplewood Elementary’s PTO for 10 years and most recently by serving one year on PENNCREST school board. To say he loved our district’s kids, is an understatement. He wanted to make sure that every teacher and every student had access to any and all resources available to them. He did what he could by helping to raise thousands of dollars throughout the years for MES. That money went towards field trips, track and field day, assemblies, helping teachers with supplies for their classrooms and so much more. In the days, weeks and months following Brian’s passing, the outpour of community support for our family has left me speechless on several occasions. I am writing this to thank each and every one of you for your kind words, messages, thoughts, prayers and incredible generosity towards our family in our time of need. It is this community spirit that made Brian so proud to be a part of the Maplewood family. Thank you all, from Brian’s wife, Shasta Manross.
Condolences
— Brian Hamrick passed recently. He attended school in Pittsburgh at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, with my nephew. Brian was also the brother-in-law to my former neighbor, Mrs. Rick (Marlene Straub) Hamrick.
— Betty Jean Goodwill passed Saturday. She is survived by four daughters, and 12 grandchildren, including Freddy Cleland and his family, of Townville.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Active Aging in Meadville is holding a Rummage Sale on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The proceeds help support their outreach programs for senior citizens.
— The Rink Family Fun Center of Titusville will have a Hoverboard Night from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday. The Rink is located at 45314 State Highway 27, Titusville.
— The Townville Old Home Days (OHD) committee met on Monday evening at the Townville fire hall. The meeting started with a moment of silence for the passing of committee member Lois Flagg. A memorial bench and plaque are being created for her. A new deadline has been set for the ads for the Townville OHD book. In order to get the book printed with quality work, ads must be submitted by April 10. Volunteers are now canvassing in the area, gathering ads for the book. New prizes are being lined up for the firemen’s raffle to expand the number and types of prizes that will be included in the roster. More details were determined for the “Gingerbread House Decorating Contest” in accordance with the theme of “Christmas in July” for the July 10 and 11 celebration. This is a great start for the next 50 years of the annual event with our 51st year in the works. More details, announcements and events are planned for our next meeting to be held on Monday, March 23 at the fire hall at 7 p.m.
School news
— Spring Picture Day at Maplewood Elementary is today. All your child needs to bring is their best smile.
— Today is Digital Learning Day. Digital learning is any instructional practice that effectively uses technology to strengthen a student’s learning experience. Digital learning encompasses many different facets, tools and applications to support and empower teachers and students, including online courses, blended or hybrid learning, or digital content and resources. Additionally, digital learning can be used for professional learning opportunities for teachers and to provide personalized learning experiences for students. It emphasizes high-quality instruction and provides access to challenging content, feedback through formative assessment, opportunities for learning anytime and anywhere and individualized instruction to ensure all students reach their full potential to succeed in college and a career. Digital learning advances school reform by increasing equity and access to educational opportunities, improving effectiveness and productivity of teachers and administrators, providing student-centered learning to ensure college and career readiness for all students, and recognizing teachers as education designers.
— Maplewood Elementary PTO will meet on Thursday. The meeting will be in the library at 6 p.m.
— There will be a Jazz Festival held at Maplewood Elementary School on Wednesday, March 11.
— Penncrest students will have Friday, March 13 off.
— Maplewood Elementary PTO, in conjunction with Cambridge Springs Elementary PTO, will sponsor a special event to be held on Monday, March 16. The Harlem Wizards will play in an awesome basketball game with teachers from MES and CSES. The teachers will join forces and become the “Blue Tigers” to take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraiser game to be held at the Maplewood High gym at the Maplewood JSHS, 30383 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30. Concessions will be available. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door if available. This will be an amazing match-up to see, so plan to get your tickets early and attend for a great time of fun and laughs. The website for more information for costs and ordering is: harlemwizards.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2472177 .
If you prefer to buy your tickets in person, they will be available at Maplewood Elementary on Friday, Feb. 28 from 7:40 to 9 a.m. and again from 2:40 to 4 p.m. The final date to take advantage of this offer is Thursday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. (This also the PTO meeting night, if parents are interested in attending that too.)
— Kindergarten Registration is the best time of the year. Maplewood Elementary is getting ready to welcome the littlest learners at Kindergarten Information Night. Hear what Kindergarten is going to be all about on March 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can register your child for Kindergarten that night or during the Kindergarten Welcome Appointments that will be held on April 15 and 16, so that staff can get to know the students and their families better. Please look up the Kindergarten Survey online for details on what you will need to register your child. For planning purposes, please feel free to return a survey to the school or call and sign up by calling the main office at (814) 337-c1659.
— The Maplewood Spring sport season is set to begin next week with Volleyball matches as the opening events.
From the kitchen
Sometimes we just want to have a quick bowl of soup. If you enjoy having soup, then making larger batches of soup that can be packaged into single servings and frozen for future cravings, is a great way to enjoy homemade soup. Making a pot of soup from other leftovers makes it even better to find comfort in having a bowl of homemade soup. This recipe for “Potato and Cheddar Soup” can use leftover potatoes, onion, and ham, readily. Begin with boiling 2 cups of water as your base in a large saucepan. Measure 2 cups of red potatoes that have been peeled and cubed, if they have been cooked previously, add them to the water and heat just until hot. (If using fresh potatoes, boil until tender.) Drain and reserve 1 cup of the water. Melt 3 tablespoons of butter or margarine in the saucepan over medium heat. Add one small onion that has been finely diced, cook until tender, but not brown. Add 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, season with red and black pepper to taste. Stir and cook three to four minutes. Gradually add the reserved liquid, 3 cups of milk, and potatoes back into the pot. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon of sugar to blend well. Add 1 cup each of shredded Cheddar cheese, and cubed cooked ham. Simmer over low heat for 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Serve hot. This recipe makes 12 servings.
Have a happy...
Having their birthday on Sunday are John Karns, and Laura Marvin, while the 2nd is a day of celebration for Cindy Hall, and Lucas Wagler. The 3rd is full of birthdays for Kim Klins, Floyd King, Larry Hellein, Nicole Peterson, and Alexa Sutton, with these folks celebrating on the 4th, Jordan Ploski, Brooke Battin, Brenda Armstrong, Reva Shrout, and Dick Saxton as the last birthdays for the week.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
