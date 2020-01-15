Good Morning. This is the time of year that is good to reach out to friends and family that we have not seen or visited with in quite some time. There is a lull in the hectic schedules of the holidays, and even with the crazy weather we have had, there are moments that we can reach out by mail, email or phone calls to let others know we are thinking of them. Soon enough the spring activities will consume our time more and before we know it we have missed an opportunity to catch up with one another. As we all get older, we realize that sometimes we wait too long to take care of those plans for the “someday” chances that we all think about, and for one reason or another, we let them slide by once again. Folks need to act on those whims to keep life interesting every now and then. So get busy and do what you know you can and should, before it is too late.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Annual Meeting for the Church Committees will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26 following the morning services.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.
Condolences
Leon Rosenberg passed this week.. His wife Pat, passed just a short while ago. He is survived by two brothers Albert and Henry, and children, Donald Gray, Leon Jr., Julia, Jared, Jacob, Heather, Anna and Shane, and their families. He was my neighbor from the days I lived at my childhood home and my brother‘s best friend. Dale Lundy passed last week. He was married to former hometown girl, Christa Bossard, who survives. He is also survived by his mother, Lois Lundy, of Ohio; brothers Ron and Rich, and their families, daughters Kayla Klacik, of Ohio, Brooke Battin and a son Logan Battin, both formerly of Townville and other extended family members. Our last name to mention is Rose Nosko, who passed away last Friday. She was the mother of Philip Nosko of Townville, and six other children and their families from around the country.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs and groups
-— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge will host a “Kid’s Paint and Sip” that is open to the public on Jan. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring the kids over to the visitor center to learn about turtles and paint a scene on a prepared canvas. We will also have sparkling grape and apple juice for all to enjoy. The younger children can have fun with turtle coloring pages. Reserve your spot today; spots are limited. Call (814) 789 3585 to reserve your spot. The refuge is located at 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327.
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee official meetings start on Monday, Jan. 27 at the fire hall at 7 p.m. The theme for 2020 is “Christmas in July,” for folks who want to use after Christmas sales to start their plans for decorating floats and booths. The booth decorating contest continues this year, and the theme always dictates the guide for float designs, as well.
With the theme for this year’s Old Home Days being “Christmas in July,” a new event has been created. There will be a “Gingerbread House Decorating Contest” in the schedule. As many know after the holiday, sales include great deals on gingerbread house kits. This would be an excellent time to pick one (or some) up to begin your ideas of an entry for this contest.
— The Relay For Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2020 Daffodil Days. Judy Stevenson (814) 827 2179 or (814) 777 3484, also at jstevenson@zoominternet.net and Gayle Oxenham, (814) 673- 6916 or oxjrrgg@verizon.net, of the Helping Hands relay team, are coordinating sales for the 2020 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the buyer’s choice of Relay For Life team. As in previous years, bunches of ten-cut daffodils are from the state of Washington and the potted mini daffodils are grown in New Jersey. Daffodil shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2020 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors. Orders and money are due by Feb. 14 with delivery planned for the week of March 23. Help welcome spring with daffodils.
— The Townville Area Senior citizens met on Dec. 11 at the home of Larry and Linda Hellein. There were 21 present. After table grace, the group had a lovely dinner. Following dinner, there was a gift exchange and lots of fellowship. There will be no meetings during January and February. The next meeting for 2020 will be on March 4 at noon at the Townville fire hall.
— The Townville Women’s Club met at the Townville fire hall on Dec.r 19 with 10 members present. Jackie Coolidge, our hostess, served a light lunch, after the luncheon prayer was recited. Following the lunch, the group recited the pledge to the flag and the club collect. President Linda McCarl conducted the meeting. Secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. A book was purchased for Maplewood Elementary in memory of former member, Mildred Warden, who passed away recently. A discussion on next year’s programs was held. A cookie exchange took place and then plates were prepared to deliver to local shut-ins. There will be no meetings in January and February. The next meeting for the Townville Women’s Club will be on Mar. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Townville fire hall. The hostess will be Janet Y. Crawford.
School news
— The booster and parent meeting to discuss athletics and band at MHS is in the cafeteria today at 6 p.m.
— Maplewood Elementary will have a “Movie Night” on Jan. 17th. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30. This event will be held in the MES Auditorium.
This month, we will be showing the movie “Abominable.” The admission price is low. Anyone is welcome.
Please don’t forget that if you bring a nonperishable food item the night of the movie, your name will be entered into the drawing for a chance to win the movie. If you bring an item in, you are supporting the Titusville Area Food Bank.
— There will be no school for Maplewood on Monday, Jan. 20 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The 23rd is the last day of the first semester. The students will also have the 24th off as a “Teachers’ work day.” The second semester begins on the 27th.
— Maplewood winter sports start out today with the girls bringing the first event with the JV basketball game at Saegertown High at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity girls taking to the court at 7 Friday. The boys JV basketball team will be on the home court at 6 p.m. facing Saegertown, and the varsity boys will close out the evening with their game at 7 The girls JV basketball players are back on the court again on Saturday as they host Conneaut Area Senior High for a game at home at noon, with the varsity game starting at 1 p.m.
— Next week, even though there is no school on Monday there will be games in the evening for the girls JV basketball team as they take on Youngsville High at 6 p.m. and the varsity game follows at 7. Tuesday has the boys returning to the court as Union City comes down to Maplewood for a 6 p.m. game against the boys JV players and the boys varsity bring the action with the 7 game. The girls are busy with their JV basketball game at 6 traveling to Tidioute Community Charter School as the visiting team. Wrestlers are on the roster on Wednesday evening when the match against Youngsville starts at 6:30 The girls varsity basketball game is in Warren later at 7 as they face Tidioute Community Charter School.
From the kitchen
Sometimes at this time of year, you want a different type of salad to stay on a diet, or just to avoid sweets. Try this “A Touch of Gold Carrot Salad” which may fill that need. Shred four large or six small carrots into a bowl. Stir in one-half cup of golden raisins, one-half cup of crushed pineapple, and one-fourth cup of mayonnaise, then add one and one-fourth teaspoons of granulated sugar, and blend well. Refrigerate for several hours before serving. Makes six to eight servings.
Have a happy...
Birthdays being shared on Sunday are David Waid, Rahn Motter, and Michael Jones, while Tuesday is celebrated by Hazel McAlevy, Travis Mitcham, Fabiola Holcomb, and Dylan Conners. Sharing Wednesday are Erin Kazinski, and Zachary Grzecka, as Theresa Mailliard will have the 23rd to herself for hearing birthday wishes. The last birthdays for the week are Brian Jones, Trenton Wyant, and Jean Lupher on Friday, Jan. 24th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
