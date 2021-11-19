Good Morning everyone. I hope that you are able to enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends around. Some families are still dealing with COVID issues that make family gathering impossible at this time. Hopefully that will be remedied by the time Christmas arrives. It has been a long difficult haul to enjoy family time together with all the pandemic cases that affect so many families.
Just as a reminder for readers of this column, with Thanksgiving being next Thursday, my column will not be published until Friday’s issue of The Titusville Herald. But, please submit your news to me still by Tuesday at noon, so I can get the column written on time.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Fall Bible Study is on hiatus until after the first of the new year.
The Food Pantry is collecting food items and donations. Boxes of scalloped potatoes are needed at this time. Food is gathered in a box near the entry. The food boxes are packed and passed out at the end of each month.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated. The goal is to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
A Christmas Eve Service will be held at the Townville UMC. More details will be shared as they become available.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Release Time classes started the year off by moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— Glenn Davis passed last Friday. He was raised in Chapmanville and was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1967. Glenn was an athlete in many sports during his high school years. He was in the Army, served in Vietnam and earned four medals during his service time. Glenn was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman his entire life. He also achieved high ranks in all his careers he had, rebuilding many of them into successful ventures. Glenn is survived by his son, Bryant Davis; two sisters, LuAnn Bossard, of Townville, and Linda Griffin, and brother, James Davis. Glenn was a close friend to my husband, John. They shared a special bond due to their service in Vietnam.
— LeRoy Ehrhart passed away last week. He was a Townville High graduate before entering the service in 1965. He served in the Marines in Vietnam. LeRoy was a member of the Townville American Legion chapter. He is survived by his wife, Wilma; three sons, LeRoy II, Joseph and William; sister, Linda Rodgers, and their families. He also had seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins as survivors. His late brother, Alfred, was a former classmate of mine.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Annual Turkey Party is on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Townville Volunteer Fire Department. There will be chances to win a turkey or ham, a silent auction, side raffles and the kitchen will be open. The Old Home Days Raffle tickets will be drawn for the prizes during the evening as well. This is a family-friendly event.
— The Townville Pierian Club is meeting at Family Ties Restaurant at noon today. The hostesses are Macie McElhaney and Pat Catalano. Members will be collecting a monetary donation for the Food for Thought Food Pantry.
— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is today. It will be the annual Bazaar. Please bring an item or two to sell. Judy McPherson will be the hostess, with the meeting being held at her home at 1 p.m. This is one of our yearly fundraiser projects, which support our community programs and projects.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
Students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
PENNCREST School District will have Thanksgiving break beginning on Thursday, Nov. 25. The students will return to classes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The 7th, 8th and 9th grade Winter Formal Dance will be held on Friday, Dec. 3. The dance theme is “Candyland.” Tickets will be on sale after the Thanksgiving break at a discount price during each lunch break. Tickets are full price at the door.
Maplewood teams are on hiatus until December to begin the winter sports season with both basketball and wrestling schedules.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe would be a good one to try for Thanksgiving, or your Christmas family dinner. The “Red and Green Vegetable Medley” uses cherry tomatoes and fresh broccoli, and will make about six servings.
Take a large fresh bunch of broccoli and clean and chop into bite size pieces. Then in a large saucepan, cook the broccoli in 3/4 cup of water until tender. Rinse with cold water and drain well. Cut a pint of cherry tomatoes into halves. Lay them on a plate, place a matching plate on top, hold the plates in place and cut through the tomatoes between the plates, as a quick and easy way to do this chore.
In a large skillet, melt 1/4 cup of butter or margarine over medium-high heat. Stir in the broccoli, 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon of dried basil leaves, 1/3 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper. Cook over high heat for one to two minutes, stirring constantly. Add the tomatoes to the mix and toss well to coat. Place into a serving dish and serve immediately.
Have a happy...
The birthdays on Sunday being shared are Linsey Gallegor and Stacy McClure, while Nov. 22 is shared by Pastor Jim Riley and Sue Wheelock. Matthew Colwell has his day on Nov. 23, and Shane Slagle will be celebrating on Nov. 24. Rachel Girard will have her birthday on Thanksgiving Day, and sharing Nov. 26 are Janice Tessmer and Cindy Cheers. The last birthday for the week is Kathy Brun on Nov. 27.
Steve and Annie Nuhfer have their anniversary on Nov. 22. Sharing an anniversary on Nov. 23 are Henry and Linda Lenhart, Dick and Elaine Smith, and Dave and Sue Christy. Bill and Dorothy Steadman have an anniversary on Nov. 25. Shane and Julie Slagle have their anniversary on Nov. 27.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.