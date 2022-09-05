Good Morning. PENNCREST schools opened on Wednesday, so please be mindful for pick up times and locations of bus stops as you are out driving from now on during the week. And the same is true for dismissal times when the school day ends.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church holds Sunday services that begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
— The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15 p.m. Those meetings are held in the Social Hall.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday Worship services at 10:15 a.m., led by Pastor Gary Wade. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Garden Share program in conjunction with the New Richmond food pantry again this year. Produce may be dropped off at the Methodist Church to be picked up between 5 and 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please join us in sharing our gardens with those that need a little extra.
— The Townville Methodist Church Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC location.
— The Charge Conference will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Lois Hummer passed last week. She is survived by two sons, Ron Walters, of Townville, and Scott Walters, of Meadville and their families that include many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one sister, Carol Saxton, three brothers, Jim Dailey and wife, Terri, of Townville, and Larry and Gary Dailey.
— Louis “Bud” Herb passed away at the age of 101 on Tuesday. His late wife passed last November. Bud is survived by his daughter, Pam Warner and family of four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four great-great- grandchildren, and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He had been a former resident of Diamond and a neighbor of my childhood years.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, directly or by family or job, or attended school here as part of the Townville schools, or more recently, the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins, to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The “12th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). The location for this event will again be the New Beginnings Church of God at 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335. This is a free, family-friendly event. It features an all-wheel cruise-in for classic, unusual, or “souped-up” vehicles. Last year there were nearly 200 vehicles register. You do not want to miss this.
There will be a food drive and donation collection to benefit Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. During these challenging times, donations are needed more than ever. There will be door prizes, a DJ playing classic tunes, people’s choice awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food vendors, and of course tons of “souped-up” vehicles cruising in throughout the day. Vehicle registration and admission are free. The first 50 to register a vehicle and donate a food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. The people’s choice winners are announced at 4 p.m. First, second, and third place will receive a trophy. The best bike and best truck will receive a plaque.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time, or talents from your garden.
— The 2nd Annual Townville Lions Club Virtual Gun Raffle for 2022 is on Oct. 5 and has 15 prizes:
1) Glock 19 9mm.
2) Savage Minimalist laminated stock .22 Mag.
3) $250 cash.
4) Savage 93 17 HMR.
5) Mossberg Patriot wood stock .308.
6) Ruger Wrangler .22LR revolver.
7) CVA Hunter .444 Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm.
9) Winchester SXP 12G.
10) $250 cash.
11) Winchester XPR Varmint Laminate stock .223.
12) Savage Mark II wood stock .22 LR.
13) Ten Point Titan M1 Crossbow.
14) Henry Lever Golden Boy .22LR.
15) Browning conceal carry purse.
Also included with each gun is a box of ammo..
Benefiting from the proceeds of this raffle will be the Townville Lions Club. The Virtual Drawing Date is on Oct. 5, 2022, at the Townville Family Ties Restaurant. Facebook tickets and information can also be found on Facebook.com/TownvilleLionsClub.
To purchase tickets by mail, send a check to Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Rd., Townville, Pa. 16360. Your stub will be mailed to you.
All prizes are subject to availability. Firearms may be traded or cashed out at time of pickup. Only 1,000 tickets are available. Guns, crossbow and purse must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection, located at 167 Main St., Saegertown, Pa. 16433, within 60 days of raffle date.
Class reunions
— The Maplewood Class of 1982 is holding their 40th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. with cost on your own, at Roff’s Old School Tavern at the corner of Route 77 and Leslie Road near the fairgrounds. This will be just a casual time to visit and hangout.
A second chance to see classmates will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. This will be held at the Fauncetown Inn Pavilion (formerly the old Sugarcreek Inn Bar location - dress for the weather) at 10525 Fauncetown Road, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327. Social hour will be from 3 to 5 p.m. with dinner being served from 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring Doctor D Disc Jockey and Karaoke, and possibly a local band also.
Make your reservations with Lori Walters on Facebook, or by mail to 120 E. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, or call (814) 573-3680 for contact or more information. Please include details of how many are attending, and the names for nametags (please include maiden names too). You are invited to bring memorabilia to display, if desired.
School news
There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 5 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Marching Band will have a competition rehearsal on the football field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Band will then travel to General McLane High School for their competition later in the day.
Maplewood High picture day will be on Monday, Sept. 19.
Picture day at Maplewood Elementary will be on Friday, Sept. 23.
Now that school has begun, Friday night will feature a varsity football game at 7 p.m. with Maplewood on the road to Iroquois High.
On Saturday, the girls Maplewood JV Volleyball Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on the home court. The Co-Ed Varsity Cross Country team will be at the “Titusville Invite” for a 9 a.m. start time.
Next Monday, even though there is no school, the girls JV soccer match will be at home against Mercyhurst Preparatory School at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday will be a busy schedule for sports with the 4 p.m. time slot filled by the girls junior high basketball players hosting Cochranton Lady Cardinals, and the co-ed varsity cross country team facing Cambridge Springs High School on the home course.
Later, at 6 p.m., the girls JV volleyball match will be against Eisenhower Middle/High School while the girls varsity volleyball squad takes on the Eisenhower team at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, the varsity golf open will be held at the Union City Mega Match starting at 1 p.m. The Maplewood ladies dominate the action with the girls varsity soccer team taking on Sharpsville Area Sr. High at Maplewood Elementary field at 5 p.m. with the girls JV soccer players to face Mercyhurst at 5:30 p.m. at MHS.
During the evening, the girls JV volleyball match will host Meadville Area Sr. High at 6 p.m. with the varsity match up to follow at 7 p.m.
From the kitchen
Here is a recipe for a “Salmon Couscous Salad” that diabetics can enjoy as a filling dish for a weeknight meal. This recipe is just for one serving, but can easily be multiplied to serve more.
To make a quick white wine vinaigrette, whisk 2 tablespoons of white-wine vinegar with 1/8 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in 1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil until blended. (Extra dressing will keep, covered in the refrigerator for up to five days. Bring to room temperature before using.)
Coat a small skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add 1/4 cup each of sliced cremini mushrooms and diced eggplant; cook, stirring, until lightly browned and juices have been released, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Toss 3 cups of baby spinach with 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of white-wine vinaigrette and place on a 9-inch plate.
Toss 1/4 cup of cooked Israeli couscous, preferably whole-wheat couscous with 2 teaspoons of the white-wine vinaigrette and place on top of the spinach. Place four ounces of cooked salmon on top. Top with the cooked vegetables, 1/4 cup of sliced dried apricots, and 2 tablespoons of crumbled goat cheese (1/2 ounce). Each serving size is 4 cups, at 464 calories per serving.
Have a Happy…
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Tammy Hollabaugh, and my great-granddaughter, Whitney Harvison, while Sept. 5 is loaded with celebrations for Emma Lake, Halley Bohl, Erin Corley, Tyler Sullivan, Dale Colford and Joe Campasino. Sept. 6 is shared by Heather McFadden and Mike Pratt. Sept. 8 is shared by Christa Lundy, Angie Marshall and Darleta Archer, and Sept. 9 will bring birthday wishes to Tyler Scovell, Roland Yochum, Mylee Crawford, Christine Ray and Melissa Straub. The last birthdays for the week are on Sept. 10 for Ellie Waid, Linda Willison and Shawn Pratt.
Dustin and Hilary Hanna have their anniversary on Sept. 4. Sharing their anniversary on Sept. 9 are Richard and Jennifer Atha, and Trevor and Alivia Boyd.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.