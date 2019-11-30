Good morning. I hope you and your family had a wonderful Thanksgiving and were able to enjoy a great feast, some relaxation and fun with loved ones. And, if you are out shopping for Black Friday, take time to relax after the shopping, read the column and feel some accomplishment in getting so much done today.
Now the downside to today is, with Thanksgiving being as late as it possibly can be, there are only 26 shopping days until Christmas. Even the Christmas music started last week on the radio with such a short time table to the big day.
Next week ushers in the month of December, with Monday being “Cyber Monday” for all you online shoppers, and Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday” to support non-profits, such as the Titusville Area Food Bank with a donation of money or non-perishable food products in any size for the needy families that hope to make a meal a bit easier to provide for their family members. Remember, ‘tis the season for kindness.
Church news
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting on Sunday. It is held at the church from 6-8 p.m. each week.
Bible study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The trustees board meeting is next Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.
A finance committee meeting is slated for Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. All boards need to have a representative present for discussion of the 2020 budget.
The Christian Education Board will meet on the 10th, at 6 p.m.
The ABW Christmas party will be on Dec. 14.
— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group of students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.
The annual green house collection is in progress for the month of November. A box in the church’s entry hall is set up for the donations.
— The Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge will have a Christmas program and basket auction at Blooming Valley UMC on Dec. 8. There will be a presentation by Luella Krieger, songs, music and entertainment, which will be followed by a soup buffet (volunteers are needed to bring their favorite soup to share), plus a cake will be provided for all to enjoy. The evening will also include a basket auction. Each church is asked to provide up to three gift baskets for the auction.
— The Troy Center Christmas celebration will be held on Dec. 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Following the event, there will be refreshments and a gift exchange. The gift exchange is to be something you made or some personal belonging, not something purchased.
— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Clubs and groups
— The annual “Ladies Night Out” is set for Tuesday at Cross Creek Resort. Hor d’oervres will be served at 6 p.m., with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. All attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped, new child’s gift to donate. Also needed are donations of wrapping paper, tape, gift tags and ribbons, which would be appreciated. Prizes awarded at the dinner include basket items to bid on, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets and $100 gift cards. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.
— Dec. 8, Titusville Area Love INC will hold their Community Advent Concert, a fundraiser event, at Titusville Free Methodist Church, also known as tfreechurch, on state Route 27 in Titusville. Following the 3 p.m. program, refreshments will be served. Attendees are asked to bring a can of soup to benefit the Backpack Ministries. This is a great opportunity to see many local talents perform.
— The Hardyhatters will have their Christmas dinner on Dec. 14 at the Sugar ’n Spice Restaurant in Waterford at 1 p.m.
School news
— The PENNCREST Thanksgiving vacation began on Wednesday, and continue through the weekend. The students also have Monday off as well, due to the first traditional day of hunting. Classes will begin again on Tuesday.
— Dec. 7 will be the Santa Shoppe at Maplewood Elementary School. The event will be in the gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This traditional event is held to allow students to purchase items for $1 as gifts, with other features of vendor booths, a Christmas tree lane in the basement and, of course, a chance to visit with Santa.
— Maplewood High School has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home. Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas. This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity. Plans are to definitely run the bus through the Fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.
— Maplewood winter sports scrimmages continue on Saturday. The girls varsity basketball players are hosting Girard for a 11 a.m. game held at Maplewood High School.
Next week, there is a break again, until Friday, as the regular season games begin.
From the kitchen
Turkey, Peppers
and Cream Cheese Taquitos
What better way to use turkey leftovers than to make “Turkey, Peppers and Cream Cheese Taquitos” to enjoy?
Use a blend of white and dark meat for the taquitos. Shred the meat with two forks or roughly chop it to make 3 cups of prepared turkey. Stir the turkey together with 8 ounces of cream cheeses and 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, 2 tablespoons of hot sauce and two cans (4.5 ounces) of chopped green chiles.
You will need 16 flour tortillas that are each 6 inches in size. Working with one flour tortilla at a time, add a few tablespoons of the turkey mixture to the center of the tortilla. Roll the tortilla up tightly. Add 1 cup of vegetable oil for frying to a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add about four taquitos into the pan with the seam side down so the taquitos seal nicely. Cook taquitos for about two to three minutes per side (just flip once). Once cooked, transfer taquitos to a warm 250 degree oven while you work on the other taquitos. When all the taquitos are cooked, serve with salsa. Makes 16 servings as an appetizer, or for part of a meal, have three or four per serving.
Have a happy…
Sharing their birthday on Sunday, the first of December, are Janet Y. Crawford, Bobbi Bryant, Jill Holcomb and my daughter-in-law, Carlene McCarl. On the 2nd, those sharing the day of celebration are Sherri Graves, Alaina Gallegor, Scott Burns, Jacob Lauer and Pat Preston. The 3rd is shared by Dorothy Steadman and Jennifer Ritter, while Ginny Filipowski and Jenny Infield share the 4th. Cindy Garrett will hear birthday wishes on the 6th, and the last birthdays for the week are DeAnn Hutchinson, Kristin McGowan and Jeanie Agens on the 7th.
Garold and Connie Molli have their anniversary on the 2nd.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
