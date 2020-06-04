Good Morning. The new month has begun, and so have new hopes that life can settle into a bit of routine in the area. Though the bigger towns and cities are seeing unrest at this time, our small country community offers a more serene setting. As long as we remember to use our masks and follow social distancing, we can visit businesses that have reopened and those that we have missed seeing for so long only if we keep in mind the rules and guidelines that have kept us safe and will continue to work for the good of the community.
As many may be aware, the power company will have service off today from 1:30-3 p.m. for Guys Mills and the borough of Townville. If for some reason conditions delay this plan, then the power will be cut during the same time frame on Friday, June 5.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church plans to restore Sunday worship services beginning Sunday at the Townville United Methodist Church.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the last of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
The new pastor will be a familiar face to the Townville area. Pastor Frank Weingard will be the next minister for Townville United Methodist Church.
— The Townville Baptist Church changes for the Sunday service are in place. A drive-in style of worship service will be held on Sunday mornings at 11, behind the church in the back parking lot.
Celebration
The parents of the Maplewood High School Class of 2020 purchased banners of their seniors, and they are displayed in Townville along Main Street. Many “thank yous” to everyone who helped hang the banners.
Each banner has a separate display for every student with their name and photo on it. The traffic through the borough is amazing, slow and delightful to see, as so many folks are checking out all of the banners. It’s especially heartwarming when you see a car stop, the senior get out and have their picture taken beside their own banner. The banners will remain up until after graduation.
Great effort was made by Maplewood High School parents. We are a proud community and grateful to have a spectacular Class of 2020. This year’s graduates are deserving of this.
As some may have noticed, the banners were taken down in light of the recent storms to avoid damage to them. But on Tuesday afternoon, a few folks were out replacing the banners again. They are not in the same order as before, but they are all back and intend to stay at least until graduation on Friday.
Please help us line Main Street in Townville to salute Maplewood High School Class of 2020. The senior class will walk in their caps and gowns on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. from Townville Fire Department up to Guys Mills Road. Please come out and wish them the best in these unprecedented times. They deserve to be honored. We ask that you do not park along Main Street so the street remains clear for the walking seniors to get their recognition.
We are Maplewood proud!
Condolences
Daniel Haines passed away last week. He is survived by his wife, Susanne, and his son, David Dailey and his family of Townville. He is also survived by four other children from other parts of the state and country.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
As the county enters the Green Phase of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, some businesses are reopening with restrictions and safety guidelines in place.
The Rink Family Fun Center has resumed hours as of Friday, May 29. It is currently open on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.; Friday from 7-10 p.m.; and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 8-11 p.m.
The full schedule with details and new parties options will be available in the future. Some options will include private parties, semi-private parties and private group rates. If you need more information, call or text (814) 564-0931, or visit their website, therinkfamilyfuncenter.com.
— The Townville Borough Council has made the decision to not sponsor a community-wide yard sale day this year. In light of the pandemic, the council felt is was unwise to have an event that would be detrimental to the lives of residents and visitors at the present time.
— There will be no Townville Senior Citizens meetings until further notice.
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee announced that there will not be an Old Home Days Fireman’s celebration at Maplewood Elementary School on July 10-11, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made for the safety of the community and event volunteers. Since the Old Home Days is a major fundraiser for the fire department, ambulance service and ladies auxiliary, please make the effort to support your department in other ways to keep it going strong.
— It was recently announced that there will not be a full Crawford County Fair held this year. The Fair Board took all present conditions and directives into account and with a heavy heart made the difficult choice to suspend plans for the annual agricultural celebration.
Notice
If you do not make it to the school student food giveaways, the food banks of the area are another way to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more.
The Meadville Soup Kitchen will reopen on June 8. Doors will be locked until 11:15 a.m. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. We ask that patrons eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. The exit and entry doors are different doors. Serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get the details, at (814) 459-3663.
School news
— Wednesday evening was a spectacular sight on Main Street to see here in Townville. Fire trucks, ambulances and rescue squad vehicles from all of the surrounding area departments lined up. This was followed by several cars decorated with black and gold balloons and signs to present a parade to visit Maplewood Elementary for “Teachers’ Appreciation Week.” Then, the siren went off at 6 p.m. to signal the start of the parade coming in from Guys Mills Road around the back of the school. It passed the many teachers that were present and exited the front driveway to let teachers know how valued they are by their students and community, as well as neighbors and friends. We’re so proud to see how this small community knows how to do things well and just right to make folks feel special. Kudos to the Maplewood PTO for getting this together for the benefit of the teachers.
— PENNCREST School District students are finishing up their online school year so that seniors can graduate on Friday, June 5, and the last school day is to be Tuesday, June 9.
— Kindergarten Registration: Due to the physical closure of schools in Pennsylvania and current social distancing guidelines, the school will be collecting kindergarten registration information for the 2020-21 school year in the front vestibule of Maplewood Elementary School. There is a clearly marked bin for you to drop completed packets in. If you did not have a new student packet mailed to you earlier this spring, another bin is there with blank forms for you to grab and fill out. If you would a packet mailed to you, call the school at (814) 337-1659.
If you need copies of birth certificates, vaccinations, etc., call the school to schedule a time to stop by so that someone can meet you in the parking lot to borrow your paperwork, make copies and return them to you immediately afterwards. As with anything else, if you have any questions at all, do not hesitate to call the school office, as of May 11, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and we will assist you.
— This is the time for students to return school items, and pick up their items and clean out their lockers. The schedules are set to be completed for June 4-5 and June 8-9. This schedule is for both the elementary and the high school. All students have personal items at school and school items at home. The following is our plan to collect school items and return personal items including iPads, uniforms, instruments, student projects, papers, textbooks, novels, etc. Masks are required for entrance to the school, however, masks, gloves and other PPE are not provided by the school. We will limit the number on individuals in the school at a given time, and all individuals must practice social distancing. We miss our students and they miss us, however, this is not a social event. We are asking families to drop off and pick up items as efficiently as possible.
The student school item drop-off, student pickup and locker clean-out schedule is as follows:
— Thursday, June 4, Family Option 1 for A to L; Family Last Name A to D, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name E to H, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name I to L, 1-3 p.m.
— Friday, June 5, Family Option 1 for M to Z; Family Last Name M to P, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name Q to T, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name U to Z, 1-3 p.m.
— Monday, June 8; Family Option 2 for A to L; Family Last Name A to D, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name E to H, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name I to L, 1-3 p.m.
— Tuesday, June 9; Family Option 2 for M to Z; Family Last Name M to P, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name Q to T, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name U to Z, 1-3 p.m.
— All students can get their last free meals for breakfast and lunch from PENNCREST School District on Monday, June 8. The distribution location is at Maplewood Elementary School, beginning at 4 p.m.
Enter the school grounds by the back driveway next to the Kingsley Cemetery. Drive to the back of the school, keeping your place in line, and show lots of patience. Everyone will be able to get a package as long as the supplies last.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID numbers (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This has been a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course there were drawbacks to this process, but everyone did their best to provide what they can. If you were unable to get food at the giveaway, please refer to the “Notice” section of this column to find other resources to help.
— “Food For Thought” does their meal program in correlation with Maplewood Elementary School, and are able to distribute a single large bag of food per vehicle as you drive through. They will be distributing on Monday, June 8 which will be the final day for this, as school ends. We are so grateful to live in and witness a compassionate, generous and kind community. Community donations have made it possible to continue to provide this effort. We will continue to bring His food and His presence with us.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share this info with others to be sure students that need help, take advantage of these programs.
We are continuing our “Food For Thought” drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations, starting June 17. Instead of one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One will be at Chelby’s Hair Garage, located at 33516 S. Main Street, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church, located off of state Route 27, at 26012 in N. Frenchtown Rd., in Frenchtown. Both sites will operate from 4:30-6 p.m.
We are thankful to pass out this food, no questions asked, to anyone who drives through. Much appreciation for the donations and volunteers to this outreach in our awesome community. Please share this info with others that need this summer support for their families.
From the kitchen
As the warm days set in, there will times that a diabetic will enjoy a refreshing fruity dessert. This recipe for “All-Day Applesauce with Frozen Yogurt” would be a good dish for anyone to desire and try also.
Wash, core and cut 2 pounds of Granny Smith apples into 1/2-inch slices. Lay the apple slices in a 3-quart or larger crockery slow cooker. Combine 1/4 cup of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Sprinkle over apples and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice. Cover and cook on low for 6 1/2 to 8 hours.
To serve, spoon the hot apples into six dessert dishes. You will need six 1/4-cup scoops of fat-free, no-sugar-added vanilla frozen yogurt. Top each dessert dish with a scoop of frozen yogurt. Lightly sprinkle with nutmeg and serve.
Each serving will be about 159 calories, which is 2.5 carbs (1 bread/starch, 1.5 fruit) on the exchange program.
Have a happy...
The first birthday on Sunday is Vicki Reed, while the 8th is shared by Sue Black and Wesley Foote. Sharing the 9th are Shelly McPherson and Cathy Archer, while the 10th is shared by Natalie Held and Patty Moses. Terry Edwards, Ginger Proper and Anna Held share the 12th, and the last birthdays for the week are Gloria Himes and Leslie Cook on the 13th.
Don and Diane “Dine” Hanna have their anniversary on the 8th. Justin and Michelle Sciallo have an anniversary on the 11th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, face book, or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.