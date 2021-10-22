Good morning everyone. We have only one week left to the month. Next month will bring Election Day, the end of Daylight Savings Time, Veterans’ Day and shorter days that will bring more cool days and, especially, nights to our area.
The bridge on West Fremont Street, just beyond the fire hall, will be closed in the near future for repair and replacement, likely for two weeks or so. A relocation of National Fuel Gas lines will also be done, causing delays before and after the bridge closure timeline. Please plan on traveling alternate routes during this period. Signs will be posted by PennDOT and National Fuel as reminders.
Churches
– The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follows at 10:30.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
– The Release Time classes have started the year off by moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Fall Bible study is being held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Those meetings will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
– The Food Pantry is again collecting food items and donations. The food boxes will be packed and passed out at the end of the month.
– The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Benjamin “Ben” Wanker passed away last Wednesday. He was a 2007 graduate of Maplewood High School.
Ben was the son of Daniel Wanker and Sandra (Coulson) Conner, and grandson of Patricia Wanker Catalano, and Fred and Jean Coulson, all of Townville.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Wilhelm Wanker, and their three-week-old son, William, and in-laws Wilfred and Marlena Wilhelm. He is also survived by a sister, Crystal Taylor and family.
— Robert Mitcham, of Townville, passed last week. He is survived by his children, Debra Sammons, and Robert Jr., both of Townville, and Jacqueline, Garry, Jeffrey, and Caryn Mitcham and their families. Robert is also survived by his brothers, Donald and Ronald and their families.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club will meet today at the home of hostess Laverne Galford at noon. The program will follow the meal.
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is presently taking applications for the Christmas Angel Tree. Call (814) 827-0386 and leave your name and phone number. Your call will be returned as soon as possible. Applications are being taken until Nov. 15. The service area covers the following zip codes; 16328, 16354, 16360, 16404, 16431, 16432 and 16434.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Trick-or-Treat for Townville Borough will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7 p.m.
School news
Maplewood Elementary will have a book fair this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each student will get $5 worth of Scholastic Dollars to spend at the book fair.
The students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood Band will be competing at Harborcreek this weekend. Hopefully, they will place as well as they did in Meadville this past weekend.
The Fall Sports season is beginning to wind down. Most regular season schedules are done or ending very soon.
Today, the girls junior high basketball team will face Cambridge Springs at a 4 p.m. game on the home court.
The boys junior high football game is at 4:30 on the home field.
The girls JV volleyball team is headed for Warren Area High School for a 6 p.m. match this evening. This will be followed by the girls varsity squad taking the court at 7.
Of course, Friday will feature the varsity football game at 7 p.m. when the home team hosts Eisenhower Middle/High School.
Saturday has the boys JV football players on the road to Eisenhower Middle /High School for their game at 11 a.m.
Next week, the only event will be the Cross Country team attending the Union City Invite for an open competition on Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe gives you another option on a fall salad choice.
“Shredded Brussel Sprouts Salad” gives many choices of ways to prepare it and each gives a different flavor blend to try and enjoy.
Pick off dry or damaged leaves of 1 1/2 pounds of brussel sprouts and trim the ends to have a fresh cut at the base. Rinse the sprouts in a colander and drain. Shred the brussel sprouts in a food blender, or on a mandoline or grate, with the large cut edge to shred, being careful of your fingertips, or cut with a knife, if desired. Place in the colander again, rinse well and then dry. At this point, you may make the salad, or place in a plastic bag to use within five days.
To make the salad, core an apple (Granny Smith, or any other variety). Chop the apple into small chunks and toss with a teaspoon of lemon juice to prevent browning. Then add 1/3 cup of dried cranberries or dried cherries, (each will add a different taste to the salad,) and 1/3 cup of pomegranate arils, (which are the seeds,) if desired. Blend in 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans, and finally include 2 ounces of Feta cheese crumbles. Combine all salad ingredients in a large salad bowl.
To make the dressing, use 1/3 cup of canola oil or olive oil, 3 tablespoons of cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of honey, with 1 1/2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard added. Add 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Combine all dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake well to combine.
Toss the salad with the dressing added, and serve or chill until ready to serve. Stir again at that time. This recipe makes six servings.
Note: Shredded brussel sprouts can also be added to a cole slaw recipe to bring out a new flavor to try.
Have a Happy...
Those sharing their birthday on Monday are Becca Frelick, Chris Wyant, Joe Kovach and my granddaughter, Allora McCarl. Sharing Oct. 26 are Donna Conn, Karol McGowan, Katie Eriksen, Carroll Wester and Wyatt Michaud, while Barb Hull has Oct. 27 to celebrate to herself. Kathy Cook and George Frutiger share their day on Oct. 28, as do Vicki Pratt, Darcy Weidner and Mackenzie Schneider on Oct. 29. The last birthday for the week is Kersten Nageotte on Oct. 30.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.