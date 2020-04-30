Good morning to all my readers, near and far.
With the end of April upon us, the weather is trying to improve and the days are getting noticeably longer. Since we had many days of snowy and cold, it is hard to say when putting plants in the garden will be safe to attempt. The ground needs to warm up so the tender roots will thrive in the soil.
Be mindful of when the last frost is, and the first frost of fall will be, when picking your plants that you wish to grow, and aim to produce a good harvest. Sometimes you can find varieties that have a shorter growing season in the type of vegetables that you desire to have.
Start a garden with success in mind and you will have better results to enjoy for your efforts. Remember to start small, if you are limited on time, space or knowledge in growing your own food. Gardening takes planning, patience, work and a touch of luck as well to reap a desired harvest.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday traditional morning worship and Sunday School for the Sundays of April will likely not be held. A drive-in style of service is being done behind the church on Sunday mornings. Pastor James Riley is posting his message online weekly for those that wish to hear it.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time has been cancelled until further notice. Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
Condolences
Our only loss to share with you is Bob Baugher, who passed recently. He was a graduate of Townville High, Class of 1956. He worked at the milk plant in Centerville until 1965 before moving to Ohio and building his life and family. That is where he remained until his death.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
Recently Wesley Grange members and student volunteers assembled 1,000 “Vial of Life” kits. A special decal on an entry door indicates to first responders that vital information is posted on the refrigerator door. The kit contains important medical information that can assist emergency personnel in administrating the proper medical treatment. It’s designed to speak for a patient when one cannot. Kits prepared by Wesley Grange will be used by those in Venango and surrounding counties. Kits are free and available through Wesley Grange members. More information on the “Vial of Life” program can be found online at vialoflife.com.
Reunion
The annual Patterson Family Reunion, which usually is held the last Sunday of June, has been cancelled. The June 28 event needed to be cancelled in light of the present coronavirus pandemic, which has no definable timetable to it. Normally, this reunion was to be held at the Richmond Township Park, but with the current concerns for health and safety issues, the decision was made to not hold the gathering this year. Hopefully the future will bring better circumstances for a chance to try for next year, so in the meantime, please stay safe and healthy at home.
Notice
If you do not make it to the school student food giveaways, you can try the soup kitchen sites (most of them are giving bags of food to take home at this time), or the food banks of the area to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more. There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville. Call Second Harvest to get details, at (814) 459-3663.
School news
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has extended the directive that all schools remain closed until the end of the school year. With this information, PENNCREST School District has put in place a “Continuity of Education Plan (CEP),” and has distributed iPads to do schooling online. Student/parent pickup and dropoff of printed materials will occur every Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the school vestibules. Please practice social distancing during this period. Goals are to have seniors graduate on June 5, 2020, and the last school day to be June 9, 2020.
— Kindergarten to second grade students have received packets to work on for school. Hopefully parents can share info online to help one another to get students through all this change and have success in doing all this independent work. It is turning into a unique school year, but if folks help one another through this, it can be a successful one for all the students.
— Kindergarten Registration: Due to the physical closure of schools in Pennsylvania and current social distancing guidelines, the school will be collecting kindergarten registration information for the 2020-21 school year in the front vestibule of Maplewood Elementary School. There is a clearly marked bin for you to drop completed packets in. If you did not have a new student packet mailed to you earlier this spring, another bin is there with blank forms for you to grab and fill out. If you would a packet mailed to you, call the school at (814) 337-1659.
If you need copies of birth certificates, vaccinations, etc., call the school to schedule a time to stop by so that someone can meet you in the parking lot to borrow your paperwork, make copies and return them to you immediately afterwards. As with anything else, if you have any questions at all, do not hesitate to call the school office Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and we will assist you. The school office is closed on Fridays, just as the summer schedule runs each year.
— Mrs. Fonzo, principal of Maplewood Elementary, is doing daily announcements online at Maplewood Elementary Facebook page to let students know about turning in completed work and getting the next packets to continue school work. So far, these dates will be the same as the food giveaway times to make better use of the time that you need to drive to the school.
— All students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from PENNCREST School District. The distribution location will be from Maplewood Elementary School. Beginning at 4 p.m., students will get meals to replace their school meals they are unable to have while school is closed. The wonderful cafeteria people and principals will be passing out school meals until supplies are exhausted. Meals are to be distributed each Monday and Wednesday for the month of May and into June until the 8th.
Enter the school grounds by the back driveway next to the Kingsley Cemetery. Drive to the back, keeping your place in line, and show lots of patience. Everyone will be able to get a package as long as the supplies last.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID numbers (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course, there are drawbacks to this process, but everyone is doing their best to provide what they can. If you were unable to get food at the giveaway, please refer to the “Notice” section of this column to find other resources to help.
Food For Thought does their meal program in correlation with the school. They are able to distribute a large bag of food per vehicle as you drive through. They will be distributing starting at 4 p.m. until they run out of food for the kids. A large bag per car will be given to meet the need, until we have exhausted our supply. We are so grateful to live in and witness a compassionate, generous and kind community. Community donations have made it possible to continue to provide this effort. We will continue to bring His food and His presence with us.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share this info with others to be sure students that need help are able to take advantage of these programs.
From the kitchen
This recipe uses leftover raw chicken and broth to make “Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup”.
Spray a slow cooker with a non-sticking cooking spray. Add 1 cup of diced onions and 1 cup of diced bell pepper. Stir in 2 cups of chicken broth, one 10-ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chiles peppers, one 10-ounce can of condensed cream of mushroom soup and one 4-ounce can of chopped green chiles peppers.
Combine 2 tablespoons of oil, 1 tablespoon of taco seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin and 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper in a bowl. Add 1 pound of skinless, boneless chicken breast (cut into bite sizes pieces, if desired) and toss to coat on all sides. Transfer to the slow cooker.
Cook on low until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear; up to two to three hours. (An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit or 74 degrees Celsius). Remove the chicken from the slow cooker and shred, if needed. Add one 8-ounce package of softened Neufchatel cheese to the slow cooker, and stir until melted. Return chicken to the slow cooker, and cook until warmed through, 20-30 minutes more. Serve this in individual bowls and top with fried tortilla strips, if desired.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Claude Slingluff and Kylie Attenberry, with Debbie Gillette having her day on the 4th. Sharing the 5th are Nancy Kopf, Josiah Renaudin, Norman Cook Jr., Mason Sciallo, Luke Sleeman and Matthew Rumzie. Amy Patrick and Bob Worley share the 6th, while Carolyn Cox, Tom Cook and Garry Hartzell share the 8th. The last birthdays for the week are on the 9th for Trista Robinson, Pastor Bruce Moses and Leona Rodgers.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
