Good Morning. This is our last full week of January and its winter snow. With any luck, the groundhog will shorten this weather with his prediction next week. This is the week that I order garden seeds and supplies to get my gardening projects started. In doing this, I have a better outlook on the month of February, so despite the weather, I will have a better birthday to look forward to each year.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes have returned after the holiday break. Becky Mattocks is able to enter the school on Tuesdays to get the kids to transport them to the Townville Baptist Church for their sessions. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will maintain the cleaning and sanitizing of tables after each group, as has always been done. Th staff look forward to a year of growing closer with the children as they continue their work..
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
Food boxes from the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Patrick Dee Mihailov passed away last Saturday. He was a graduate of Maplewood High, Class of 1986. Patrick is survived by his wife, Michele; four children, John, Dylan, Kathy and Karlee, and two grandchildren, Aden and Kennedy. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Mihailov; brother, Elroy, sister, Elizabeth, and nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Drake Well Museum Winter Academy began on Jan. 13 and there are two remaining evenings that continue into February. The academy begins at 6:30 p. m. via Zoom with interactive presentations by a wide variety of speakers. Registration for each individual program is required and is free. Museum Educator Sarah Goodman shared, “The museum’s new virtual learning program is an opportunity for the museum to offer educational programming during the months when physical access to the museum may be limited due to the weather. The virtual format allows visitors the opportunity to learn from the comfort of their homes, and it provides a break from the Winter weather blues that many people get this time of year.”
The programs offered are as follows:
— Feb. 10: William “Uncle Billy” Smith. Jennifer Ford, PhD, Director of the Butler County Historical Society.
— Feb. 17: Abandoned Well Study. Natalie Pekney, Environmental Engineer, National Department of Energy.
To register, visit drakewell.org/events/winter-academy or call Drake Well Museum at (814) 827-2797 for assistance with registration. Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. The museum is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com).
Additional information about the Winter Academy and other museum programs is available atdrakewell.org, or by calling (814) 827 2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
— The Friends of Drake Well, Inc. are offering the opportunity for students to apply for full-time internships at Drake Well Museum and Park and Historic Pithole City during the Summer of 2022. The internships are for students who are currently enrolled in a full-time bachelors or advanced degree program, have completed at least their freshman year, are in good academic standing and are Pennsylvania residents. Interns work alongside Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and Friends of Drake Well staff to gain experience and aid in the everyday operations of the Museum.
Drake Well Summer Internships offer students the opportunity to be introduced and trained in many of the professional skills of the museum environment. Students will work with staff on various projects such as research and development of programs and events, archival and collection projects, museum operations and administration.
Students can apply for a Friends of Drake Well 2022 Summer Internship at joinhandshake.com.
Internships will be between 10 to 12 weeks and must be completed between May 2022 and August 2022.
Students will work 37.5 hours a week.
Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com).
For more information about the museum and its programs, visit drakewell.org, call (814) 827-2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping into the new year.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team.
Daffodils are sold in bunches of ten-cut large blooms or in pots of live mini daffodils. Bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors are also available. The Gift of Hope program which provides daffodils to local hospitals, cancer centers and patients will continue.
For more information or to place an order, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net for the Helping Hands Relay Team. Orders and payment are due by Feb. 18 with delivery planned for the week of March 21.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be placed in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need, may take something off it. It is hoped that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together to help others in need.
School news
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood winter sports start out with the junior high boys having a basketball game at Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School today at 4 p.m. In the evening, the girls are headed to Eisenhower Middle/High School for a 7 p.m. game.
Friday will be busy with the boys varsity basketball team going down the road to Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School for a 7 p.m. game.
Next Monday, the boys junior high basketball players will have their game at Rocky Grove Jr./Sr. High School at 4 p.m. The girls basketball team will be at Youngsville Middle/High School for a 7 p.m. game.
On Tuesday, the boys junior high basketball team plays at Titusville High School at 4 p.m. Then the boys varsity basketball players will have a game on the home court hosting Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School at 7.
On Wednesday, the boys junior high basketball team heads to Conneautville to have a game against Conneaut Valley Middle School at 4 p.m. Later, the girls varsity basketball game at 7 p.m. will be on the home court facing Cambridge Springs High School.
From the kitchen
With the Super Bowl game and the Olympics coming up, I am sharing a recipe that will handle a crowd of hungry munchers.
Though this recipe is not suited to diabetics, it can be made with ingredients that are lower in fats and carbs to fit their needs. Venison burger can be used to have a leaner meat.
In a large skillet, cook 2 pounds of ground beef, 1 large onion, finely chopped, and 1 green pepper, also finely chopped, over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Drain off any grease. Stir in 1 pound of processed cheese (like Velveeta) that has been cubed, and 1 pound of Pepper Jack cheese that is also cubed, 1 can of diced tomatoes with green chilis that are drained, one 16- ounce jar of taco sauce, one 4-ounce can of mushroom pieces that have been drained and finely chopped, and 1 can of sliced black olives that have been drained. Stir these together well and cook over low heat until cheese is melted. Serve warm with tortilla chips. This recipe makes 10 cups of dip
Have a Happy…
The first birthdays for this week are Denise Scrivens and Cheryl Armstrong on Sunday, while Jan. 31 is shared by Sydney Mihailoff, Shannon Ploski and Mason Brown. Starting off February birthdays are Rob Pollard and Darlene Waldorf on Feb. 1. Groundhog Day, Feb. 2 will be a busy day for Liz Harriau, Karen Thomas, Anthony Molli and Bonnie Wagner. The only birthday on Feb. 3 is Rena Minman, with Feb. 4 being shared by Heather Brown and Sonja Hartzell. The last birthdays for the week will be for Jerry Boyle and Terry Steadman on Feb. 5.
The only anniversary for the week is Art and Diane McElhaney on Feb. 4.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
