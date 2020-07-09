Good Morning. This is said more of habit than of spirit, for me this week. I lost my husband on Monday, so I cannot think of much in the way of pleasant thoughts to share this week. Forgive me for the lull, but I will try harder next week to do better.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services.
Frank Weingard is the new pastor for the Townville United Methodist Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services will resume the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
Condolences
— John Shontz passed away on Monday. He was a Townville High School graduate, Class of 1974. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Shontz, of Hydetown, seven children, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and nine siblings, including his brother, Tom Shontz, who was a classmate of mine from the Class of 1972.
— Sadly, my list hits home more this week. My husband, John McCarl Sr., passed on Monday. He was raised in Guys Mills for many years and moved to Townville in 1984. As a veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in Vietnam and was injured in 1970. John is also survived by his daughter, Kristi McCarl, of Centerville, son, John (J.J.) McCarl Jr., of Townville, Ryan McCarl, of Titusville and step-children Todd Peterson and Jerilyn Butler. Though the years working in the construction field were difficult for him, he was still able to be a part of the community in plowing the winter sidewalks along Main Street (nicknamed the “Plowmaster”) and providing night security for Old Home Days with his sidekick, our dog, for many years. Most folks may remember him when seeing John driving the four-wheeler, with our dog riding in the front basket all about the borough.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this very difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Area Senior Citizens had their first meeting of 2020 at the Townville Volunteer Fire Department on July 1. There were 14 members present. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at the home of Larry and Linda Hellien. This will be a picnic, with meat, beverages and table service provided. Members are asked to bring a tureen or dessert to share for the noon meal.
— There will not be a Townville Women’s Club meeting in July.
— Richmond Township will have their clean-up day on Saturday, July 18.
— A Townville neighborhood yard sale will be held on upper North Main Street on July 17-18. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. If anyone wants to bring a table to set up, just bring one for a spot to join the event.
Help with meals
For families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
— Free summer lunches are being offered by the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills at the Youth Center on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. For more information, call (814) 720-0399.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Patrons should eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. The exit and entry doors are different. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food for Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One is at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church on state Route 27, in Frenchtown. Both sites operate from 4:30-6 p.m. For food needed on a different day, email hzurasky123@gmail.com or call Harry Zurasky at (814) 671-8310.
No questions are asked to anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers are appreciated. Share this information with others who need this summer support for their families.
Class reunions
— The Townville Class of 1975 45th High School Reunion is intended for this year.
Although the coronavirus has changed much, and folks really cannot celebrate, the class still would like to get together with those who would like to meet on Saturday, July 11 at the home of Carol Carpenter McAdams; 31911 state Route 408, Townville. Plans are to arrive at 4 p.m., with the intent to eat at 5:30. Bring a dish to share. The menu is divided for folks to know what is needed. Those whose names begin with: A-F (hot side), G-L (dessert), M-R (cold side) and S-Z (meat). Table service and tea/lemonade are provided. Please RSVP Carol at (814) 720-4105.
Our intent is to have a big celebration next year and hopefully more will be able to attend. We will plan on it being the weekend of the Old Home Days previously set dates for Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.
— The 70s decade of Townville/Maplewood High School classmates are “Calling all Townville, Randolph, Maplewood—East/West and Maplewood classmates and the faculty from the 70s. Join us at Carol Carpenter McAdams’ home from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. This is our fifth time to come together as a group. Plan to join us if you have not before.
We are looking forward to spending time reminiscing with one another. Spread the word to others you may know and give them the details. Join our Facebook page to stay up-to-date (Townville/Randolph/Maplewood High School 1970s annual picnic). Please bring the following items. The menu is assigned by last names: A-F (hot side), G-L (dessert), M-R (cold side), and S-Z (meat item). Table service and drink (iced tea and lemonade) are provided. Please call or text Carol to RSVP at (814) 720-4105. Hope to see a good turnout for both these events.
School news
The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary will be as follows (unless guideline directives change); from June 8 until Aug. 31; Monday through to Thursday between 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no one at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the kitchen
Sometimes you want a simple snack that uses fresh berries to enjoy that refreshing flavor of a bit of fruit in a jiffy. This recipe for “Double Berry Bar” is one I hope to make very soon for my family to try.
In a bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat 2 eggs until thick. Gradually beat in 1 cup of sugar until thoroughly blended. Stir in 1 cup of all-purpose flour and 1/3 cup of melted butter, then blend well. Add 1/2 cup each of blueberries and cranberries (thawed, if frozen) and then 1/2 cup of chopped pecans or walnuts, mixing gently just until combined. Spread the batter evenly in a greased 8x8 baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes, until golden brown. Cool; then cut into 9 squares. If desired, dust with powdered sugar. Makes 9 servings.
NOTE: Another berry may be used to substitute for cranberries, if desired.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthdays on Sunday are Brenda Harvison, Lorraine Young, and Larry Armstrong, while my sister, Rose Mack, has the 13th to celebrate her day. The 14th is shared by Jonathan VanCise and Beth VanCise, with the 15th being a day of birthday wishes for Kelly Smith and Jodi Mihailoff. Janice Drake will be hearing birthday greetings coming her way on the 16th, and those celebrating on the 17th are 2020 MHS graduate Joel Ploski, Frances Arnold Fracy, Erica Miller, Daniel Garrett, Pam Nichols, Robert Jones and Rebecca Girard. The last birthdays for the week are Norman Cook Sr., Deb Foote, and my brother-in-law, Joe McCarl, on the 18th.
Dan and Chris Peters have an anniversary on the 13th. Brad and Carrie Crawford have their anniversary on the 15th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, face book, or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
