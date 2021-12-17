Good morning. Winter officially begins on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Then later in the week, we get to celebrate Christmas with family and loved ones. The clock is running out for 2021 and many of us will be delighted to see it end, since it has been a challenging year. But my goal is to aim higher in my goals for the coming year with more positive outweighing the negatives. Our viewpoint and mindset often determine how we approach experiences. I am ready to look for the good in what comes my way and make the most of what comes my direction each and every day of the year 2022.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Christmas Program will be during the service on Sunday.
The Church’s Food Pantry is collecting food items and donations. Boxes of scalloped potatoes are needed at this time. Food is gathered in a box near the entry. Please have your donations in by today. The food boxes are packed and passed before the end of this month.
Another box has been set up to help the residents of the County Home. The food donations should be nonperishable items.
A list of items is on the table for Wesbury residents in need of a Christmas gift. Please check it out to see if you can help.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated in order to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
The Christmas Eve Service will be held at the Townville UMC at 7 p.m.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follows at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6.
The Release Time classes are set up so Becky is able to enter the school each Tuesday to get the kids and things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Staff will clean and sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done. The group looks forward to a year of growing closer with the children as they continue their work.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Donald Shaffer passed away last week. He was a 1969 graduate of Townville High School. He is survived by his fiancée, Christina Benizer; her two daughters, Krista Shaffer and Casey Nester; three grandchildren, Hannah Nester, and Timothy and Grace Fultz; a brother, Eugene Shaffer II; sister, Katherine Chapel; step-siblings, Richard and Gary Abrams, and also nieces, nephews, and extended family.
— Richard Frantz, of Townville, passed last week. He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Sue” Frantz and son, Jeff Frantz, both of Townville; Kathy McClelland; four grandchildren, Alisha Frum, Nicholas Brumbaugh, Kaitlyn Bonecutter and Parker Frantz, and their families which include four great-grandchildren; Madaline Brumbaugh, Gracey and Karolynn Frum and Sadie Bonecutter. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
— Leroy “Fuzzy” Harrington, of Townville, passed on Tuesday. He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1976. His survivors include a brother, Michael Harrington; two sisters, Nancy Landset and Linda Hassan; nieces, Tori Harrington, and Zaid and Nora Hassan, and nephew, Shane Harrington.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club will meet at the Townville Fire Hall today at 1 p.m. The program for the day is the annual cookie exchange, with Janet Crawford as the hostess. Members are to bring three dozen cookies, with a dozen used to prepare cookie trays to deliver to area shut-ins, and the two dozen to share with other members. Program ideas for the 2022-23 year will be discussed. There will be no meetings in the months of January and February. The first meeting in 2022 will be held in March.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree. Items should be put in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those who may want to help with donations.
The tree will be up at least until after Christmas. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need may take something off it. It is a hope that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together as a community to help others in need.
— The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity of symbolically lighting a bulb on its “Tree of Hope” located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton store. Donations made in someone’s memory or honor will light a bulb. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Helping Hands Relay For Life team of Venango County. Donations may be mailed to Judy Stevenson at 1634 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be written to the American Cancer Society. For questions, call (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. They are located at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask, and only one person at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers too.
If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
Maplewood Elementary School is featuring the remainder of the 12 days of Christmas that started earlier last week. The remaining days each have a theme to follow.
— Thursday, Dec. 16 is “Tree Topper.” Wear a holiday hat, headband, or tree topper.
— Friday, Dec. 17 is “Shine Bright Like a Diamond.” Light up your outfit with holiday lights, tinsel, light up necklace, etc.
— Monday, Dec. 20 is “Festive Sweater Day.” Find that perfectly festive sweater or sweatshirt to wear.
— Tuesday, Dec. 21 is “Christmas Vacation.” Wear a Hawaiian shirt, sunglasses, etc.
— Wednesday, Dec. 22 is “Twas the Day Before Christmas Break.” Wear your PJs to school.
The Maplewood High School Band/Chorus Concert will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 21. It will be held at the Maplewood Elementary school at 7 p.m.
Christmas break will begin on Thursday, Dec. 23 and continue until Jan. 2, 2022. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
The students have free breakfasts and lunches for all during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for your student to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal Applications. If you have received a Notice of Direct Certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood winter sports season continues with varsity wrestlers having their matches at Cambridge Springs High at 7 p.m. this evening.
On Friday, the boys JV basketball team will host Ft. LeBeouf for a 6 p.m. game. The varsity basketball game is at 7.
Saturday features the girls varsity basketball players facing Reynolds High on the home court at 1 p.m. The boys varsity wrestlers will attend the open matches at Sharpsville Duals in Sharpsville High School with a start time to be announced.
Next Monday, the boys junior high basketball team will be on the court at 4 p.m. when they head for Eisenhower Middle/High School for their game. At 6, the girls JV basketball players will have a game at Greenville High School followed by the varsity game at 7.
On Tuesday, the girls JV basketball squad will face Franklin Area High School for a 6 p.m. game, then the varsity basketball team will take the court at 7 for their tip-off start time against Franklin High.
Wednesday features the boys junior high basketball game at Conneaut Lake Middle School for a 4 p.m. tip-off. The wrestlers will be on the home mats for matches that start at 6 p.m. against Eisenhower Middle/High School.
From the kitchen
In honor of Christmas, I thought that I would give you two recipes for punch.
The first is “Hot Cranberry Punch.” In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine 6 cups of cranberry juice, 4 cups of orange juice, 1 can of frozen lemonade concentrate that has been thawed, and 1/2 cup of of firmly packed brown sugar. Place 3 teaspoons each of whole cloves, and ground allspice with a whole nutmeg that is crushed into a piece of cheesecloth and tie with a string. Add that to the punch in the pan. Bring this to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Serve hot. This recipe makes about 3 quarts of punch.
Our second recipe is “Irish Coffee Eggnog Punch,” which is an adult punch. Combine 2 quarts of eggnog with 1/3 cup of firmly-packed brown sugar, 3 tablespoons of instant coffee granules, and 1/2 teaspoon each of ground cinnamon and nutmeg all in a large mixing bowl. Beat on low speed using an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in 1 cup of Irish whiskey. Chill for 1 to 2 hours.
Pour the punch into a punch bowl just before serving. Top with 1 quart of coffee flavored ice cream that has been scooped into the punch gently. This recipe makes about 9 1/2 cups of punch.
Have a Happy...
David Kope is the only birthday on Sunday, and Dec. 20 is shared by Marilyn Eaton, Eva Elliott, Kim Eriksen, Audrey Hartwick and my granddaughter, Kyla Harvison. Marge Shreffler has the first day of winter to herself as her birthday on Dec. 21. Brenda Waid also has the privilege of having Dec. 22 to herself, while Dec. 23 is shared by Anukeen Holcomb and Ed Tessmer. Sharing their birthday on Christmas Eve are Kim Anderson and Denise Williams. The last birthdays of the week fall on Christmas Day for Chad Weidner and Russ Stover.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
