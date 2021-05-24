Good morning. Pennsylvania has two free fishing days each year. Those two days are Sunday, May 30 and Sunday, July 4 this year. All regulations and rules still apply, but you do not have to possess a fishing license for either of those days to enjoy fishing in Pennsylvania waterways.
Townville borough has Monday pick-up for their trash. The surprise for some folks, including me, is that the trash is being picked up at a different time now. We began the year with afternoon clean ups, but that has been changed to an early morning schedule that has caught some residents off guard. It may require some residents to set their trash out the evening before to ensure that it is picked up on Monday morning, as expected. I will be one of those folks that will need to reset their routine.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes are at 10:30. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
—Maplewood Elementary School students finished their Release Time classes on April 11. They plan to have classes again next school year. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
—The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments follows the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study takes place at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month Members of all three churches are invited to participate.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Townville Yard Sales in June. Donated items may be dropped off at the rear of the church basement any time during this month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour at 11.
Condolences
— M. Josephine Pearce passed away last week. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Jones; son, Ronald; grandchildren, Brian (Tammy) Jones, Shari (Mark) Carpenter, Jeffrey (Sallianne) Jones, of Townville, Bob (Summer) Pearce, Marc Pearce, Gretchen (Aaron) Lewis, Bryan Merritt, Denise (Chris) Romecki and Kimmy (Jeff) Wiltse; 26 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Jo is also survived by a sister, Margaret Ongley, of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
— The second loss to touch Townville is Cliff Kelly, who passed last week. Cliff was a versatile athlete in Townville High School sports and was a 1967 graduate. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kinkade Kelly; sons, Scott, Ryan and Sean; daughter, Sarah, and five grandchildren. Cliff is also survived by brothers, Dennis and Michael, and sister, Kitty (Tom) Wentz. His local service will be held at the Little Cooley United Methodist Church on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club is meeting today at the fire hall at 1 p.m. Linda Wyant is the hostess. Her program for the meeting is playing Bingo, with prizes being awarded to game winners. She will also provide refreshments. Members are reminded to pay their dues this meeting since the treasurer will be having surgery soon and would prefer to have reports in order before that date.
The officers’ elections were held at the April meeting. Newly-elected officers are: President Linda McCarl, Vice President Nancy Buckley, Secretary Linda Hellein and Treasurer Connie Molli. These ladies will hold office until the next election in April 2022.
The April meeting included a visit to the Meadville Train Station Museum, which is still under renovations. The program was presented by Ed Cocklin. He reviewed the history of the origin of the train depot, the changes of train owners and routes that used the depot for freight and passenger trains and the eventual sale of the station as it became the Meadville Farm and Garden Center.
When that business closed, the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society acquired the property and began the efforts of restoring the station to its original state with historically-correct pieces being collected and featured.
More work is in store for the Museum, but it is taking shape very well and will be available for public use as a meeting location. Other venues will also be able to experience its unique appeal when completed.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Troy Township will hold its township cleanup day on Saturday, May 22. No tires, oil, televisions, or electronics that fall under the state’s electronic recycling law will be accepted at the collection site at the township building. Donations will be accepted to help defray the costs.
— The dates for the Townville Yard Sale have been set for Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 this year. The hours will be different for each sale location. Keep in mind that folks will be checking out sales along the Main and Fremont Street locations, so be aware and patient with the pedestrians on both sides of the roadway as you drive through. Be alert for stops made during the sale dates.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you.
Tickets continue to be available at the Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
School news
The last day of Maplewood Kindergarten Welcome appointments is today from 5 to 7 p.m. Each one will be about 30 minutes long.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the Elementary Office.
Maplewood High Spring Band/Chorus Concert is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 in the parking lot of MHS. The rain date is on Wednesday, May 26.
Maplewood Elementary Field Day is set for Thursday, May 27. The rain date is set for Friday, June 4.
The students will have no school on Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Classes will resume on Tuesday, June 1.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than 10 people, the meeting may recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
Maplewood High School graduation is slated for Thursday, June 10. The last day of school for PENNCREST students is Friday, June 11.
The Maplewood spring sport final regular season event is the girls varsity softball game to be held at Eisenhower Middle/High School at 4 p.m. today.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is featuring using possible leftovers from your fridge. “Leftover Roast Ribollita” (which means reboiled), uses 2 cups of leftover meat, either beef/brisket, chicken, or pork that has been shredded.
Heat 1 cup of olive oil, 1 finely-chopped onion and 4 cloves of crushed garlic cloves in a saucepan over medium heat and cook gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until onion has softened. Add meat, pasta, which means raw, uncooked tomato puree (if you cannot find this in your grocery store, the best substitution is tomato purée or take plain canned tomatoes and run them through a sieve or a food mill), 2 stalks of finely-chopped celery and a can of red kidney beans, that have been drained and rinsed. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes or until rich and combined.
Meanwhile, cook a pound of large pasta shells according to packet instructions. Drain and toss through tomato mixture with 2 tablespoons of chili flakes and finely-grated lemon zest and juice of 1/2 a lemon. Season with salt and pepper, as desired, and serve immediately.
Have a happy...
The first birthday for this week is Mike Delp Jr. on Sunday. The last birthday for the month is Kaitlyn Mitchum on May 31. Sharing their day on June 1 are Ryana Burick and Randy Steadman. Janis Sutton, Megan Zurasky, Kendra Miller and Ashley Geiger share June 2, while June 3 is shared by Kenneth Seeley, Ginny Crocker, Robert Infield and Christine Bryant. Sarah Amy has her day on June 4 as the last birthday of the week.
Doug and Stacy McClure have an anniversary on June 1. Frank and Betty Weingard have their anniversary on June 2. Joe and Mary Fife have an anniversary on June 3. Dwight and Cindy Hall have their anniversary on June 4.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, face book, or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
