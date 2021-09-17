Good morning. Summer is ending this week with the first day of Fall on Wednesday. Enjoy these warm days we are having, they likely will not last too much longer.
The harvest season is in full swing, with hay and corn being chopped for winter storage to feed livestock and garden produce being collected to can, pickle or freeze. With so many stores having empty shelves, it is a good thing if folks can stock up with local products to have in store for winter meals. Home cooking may take on a new aspect to stretch the food dollar for struggling families. If needed, learn ways to make new dishes with leftovers, rather than tossing them out and wasting food.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Hopeful Heart Charge Picnic is scheduled for Friday. Bring a dish to share. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided.
The Bible study classes resumed on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.
— A United Methodist Women’s Rummage Sale is on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. Donations can be dropped off the week of Sept. 20 from Monday to Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday will be “Bag Day” from 9 a.m. to noon.
— The Townville UMC is still collecting food pantry items and donations to prepare boxes for distribution at the end of the month.
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club’s next meeting is today at 10 a.m. at the Townville Fire Hall. Note the time change for this meeting. Gert Davison will be the hostess and will serve a light lunch as part of the gathering.
— The Townville Fire Department Swiss Steak Dinner is on Sunday. The dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade pies will be the featured dessert, though other types of dessert are also offered. The meal is a takeout/pick up event only. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, applesauce, green beans, roll and butter and dessert. There will be a fee for the meal. The proceeds from the dinner support the fire department, the ambulance service and the ladies auxiliary.
— Here are the winners of the Townville Lions Gun Raffle. The drawing was held outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Richmond Township Recreation Building. The video of the drawing can be viewed on Facebook. It appears that five of the winners were sold at the Crawford County Fair. The list has been sent to Myers and all winners have been notified. The guns are from and available at Myers Sportsman’s Connection in Saegertown. The raffle was a success.
— Cooper LeGuard, Meadville #928 Browning Lightweight 7mm-08
— Bill Euliano, Saegertown #311 Savage Minimalist.17 HMR
— Dan Powell, Erie #647 Savage 25 Varminter 22 Hornet
— Shane Slagle, Townville #409 Mossberg Patriot 243
— Mary Lynn Peters, Meadville #759 Ruger Wrangler 22 LR Revolver
— Ron Shetler, Atlantic #944 CVA Optima V2 50 Cal. Muzzleloader
— Jack Burns, Meadville #714 Stevens 301 410 Turkey Gun
— Glenn Van Tassel, Guys Mills #322 Winchester Super-X 12 Ga. Gun
— Carol Coon, Meadville #756 Winchester 70 Lightweight 25-06
— Todd Johnson, Bessemer, Pa. #153 Henry Lever Goldenboy 22 LR.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus. — The “Garden Share Program” started in July, as a means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry. It is ending next Tuesday. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC.
— The Release Time classes will start the year off on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The classes are moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
— The Historic Pithole City will hold Lantern Tours – A living history event where visitors will meet historical figures during a nighttime outdoor tour of the legendary oil boomtown. The Lantern Tours will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Each tour accommodates 15 people per group. Tours will begin at 6:30 with the last tour departing at 9:30. Tours depart every 10 minutes, and cover steep hills and semi-rugged terrain. Visitors are asked to arrive early, wear sturdy shoes and bring a working flashlight.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at drakewell.org/lantern-tours or by calling Drake Well at (814) 827-2797.
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
The Townville High School Class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. The meal will include salad, rolls, butter, multi-entree buffet, with a variety of side dishes to choose from. Coffee, iced tea and dessert are also included. The Social Hour will begin at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. The Crystal Ring Lounge will have some entertainment.
School news
The students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
The Fall Sports activities go on with the varsity golf team attending the Union City Mega Match at the Union City Country Club Golf Course, teeing off at 1 p.m. today.
The girls junior high basketball squad will head for Conneaut Valley Middle School for a game at 4 p.m.
Later, the girls JV volleyball players will face Titusville High School on the home court at 6 p.m. This will be followed by the varsity girls volleyball match at home hosting Titusville at 7.
On Friday, the varsity football game should be at Union City at 7 p.m.
Saturday has the two Flag Football games at Maplewood with the Yellow team facing the Green team, while the Red team takes on the Blue team, both at 8 a.m. The game at Cambridge Springs are the C3 team versus the Black team and the C4 team versus the Orange team at 9 a.m. for both games.
This will be followed by the C1 team versus the Maroon team and the C2 team versus The Gray team at 10 a.m.
The varsity co-ed cross country team is on the road to the Commodore Perry Invite at their Jr./Sr. High School for a start time of 9 a.m.
The Little Gridders are having a game against Conneaut at 10 a.m. This will be followed by a girls soccer match on the home field at Maplewood Elementary against Wilmington Area High School at 10 a.m., as well.
An evening match is planned for the girls JV volleyball players, as they head for the Cambridge Springs High JV Tourney at the Blue Devils home court for an 8 p.m. start.
On Monday, the varsity golf team will travel to the Seneca High Mega Match to be held on the Scenic Heights Golf Course with tee-off at 1 p.m. The girls junior high basketball squad will travel to Fairview High School for a game at 4 p.m.
Later, the girls varsity soccer team will be at Seneca High School for the 5:30 game.
The last event for Monday is the boys JV football game at 6 p.m. hosting Union City on the home field.
Tuesday, the varsity co-ed cross country team will host the Tri-Meet at 4 p.m. The girls JV volleyball players will travel to Sharon City School District for a 6 p.m. match, with the varsity match to follow at 7.
There are four events for Wednesday with the girls varsity soccer team hosting Cambridge Springs High at 4 p.m. at the Maplewood Elementary field, and the girls junior high basketball squad is going to be at Titusville High for a game at the same time.
This will be followed by the two Flag Football games to be played at 6 p.m. between the Yellow team against the Black team, and the Green team challenging the Orange team at Maplewood.
From the kitchen
Whenever there is a fifth Thursday of the month, I like to use it for doing a special recipe, or to do a kid-friendly recipe. This recipe is one kids can enjoy making and may be look forward to having at dinnertime. There will be some adult assistance needed but the bulk of the creation is for the kids to do.
The “Bunny In A Garden” salad could be a fun dish for the kids to prepare for the family.
Cook four refrigerated breaded chicken breast cutlets (12 oz.) according to package directions to begin the preparations.
While the chicken is cooking, prepare 7 ounces of mixed salad greens onto four salad plates and set aside. Then, cut 2 grape tomatoes in halves, a stick of celery into slices crosswise making into 1/4-inch pieces to be the eyebrows of the bunny, and a pair of buck teeth for each bunny salad. Finally cut a peeled carrot cut into thirds. Cut 1/3 of the carrot into wide strips and from the strips cut out bow-tie shapes. Cut the remaining carrot pieces into skinny strips to use for the whiskers.
Cut a circle from the bottom half of each of the 4 chicken cutlets at the widest part to form four bunny faces. Cut each cutlet top half into 2 pieces to form the ears. Place the chicken cutlet pieces on top of the lettuce plates to form the faces.
Add the carrot whiskers and bow tie below the face of each then place the grape tomato half over the whiskers and use celery to form the eyebrows and buck teeth. You may use sliced olives to be the eyes, if desired. Serve with Ranch dressing, if desired. This recipe makes four servings. I hope the kids enjoy making a dish to be a part of their family meal.
Have a Happy ...
Jonathon Hollabaugh is the only birthday to celebrate on Sunday, Sept. 19. Sharing Sept. 21 are Marti Bennett, Michael Culpepper and Avonelle Mosher, while Sept. 22 is shared by Shiloh Bryant and Matthew Saxton. Carina Titus and Amanda Zook share Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 is shared by Heather Acel and Linda Hanna. The last birthdays for the week are Barb Eddy and Molly Seen on Sept. 25.
Earl and Sabrina Wangler have an anniversary on Sept. 20. Sharing their anniversary on Sept. 22 are Bob and Linda Hanna, and Ted and Ginny Bryant.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com(814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.