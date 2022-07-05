Good morning.Pennsylvania traditionally holds an annual Fish for Free Day. The next one will be on July 4. All regulations still must be followed, and fishing limits are enforced. This is a day to take someone out to introduce them to fishing without having to purchase a fishing license for that day. Consider making this a fun family day, when all else may be restrictive or expensive.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship services begin at 10:15 a.m. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The new pastor has been appointed to the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge to begin on July 1. Pastor Gary Wade is currently an Associate Pastor in Albion. A “Welcome Reception” will be scheduled at a later date so church members can meet and get to know the new Pastor and his family. Each church will set its own date to introduce the new pastor and his family to the Church’s congregations.
The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley Church.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Vacation Bible School will take place from July 25 to the 29. The theme for this year’s VBS is “Make Waves.” Classes will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m.. This program is set up for students from Pre-K to sixth grade.
The Sunday following VBS will be the Sunday School Picnic at the church, following the service at about 11:30 a.m. Bring a dish to share and your preference of seating, whether it is a lawn chair, or a blanket to put on the ground.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Ronald Copeland passed last Thursday. He was a member of the Diamond UMC. Ronald is survived by sons, Jim and Doug, and daughters, Sandra Lawrence and Christine McCrory, and their families which include; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, several stepgrandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth and four sisters; Donna Conn, of Townville, Glenna Bartlett, Peggy Fuller and Nancy Minch, and several nieces and nephews.
— Passing on Tuesday, June 28, was Lois (Ender) Burrows. She had been a Townville High School Eagle. She is survived by five children; Autumn Jackson, Christopher, Robert, Joseph and Jon, and their families, which include 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by her brothers, William, and David and their families. She was a classmate of mine from the Class of ‘72.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville schools, or more recently the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Titusville High School is holding “Free Swims” for the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from July 12 to July 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. Children under age six and younger must be accompanied by a parent or responsible caregiver.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person is permitted at a time in the storefront. This program is available to everyone that needs it, no questions asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
Class reunions
— Joy Hanley wishes to remind the Townville Class of 1956 that there will no longer be formal class reunions, just a gathering of classmates for a lunch at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville on the weekend of Old Home Days, Friday, July 15th at noon. Those attending are asked to bring their smiling faces, crazy, clean jokes, readings to share, pictures and etc. to share with the group. If you have any questions, call Joy at (814) 694-2658.
— The Townville Class of 1972 is holding its 50th class reunion on Aug. 13 at Wheelock’s Pavilion, located at 15244 Centerville Rd., Townville, Pa. 16360. A tour of the former high school will be at 4:30 p.m. starting at the front entrance of the school. The cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. and the catered dinner begins at 6. Please return reservations before Friday, July 15. The cost is $20 per person, $38 for a couple. Remind other classmates to sign up in time. We want to see a large turnout for this milestone reunion.
Townville Old Home Days
— The Townville Old Home Days committee met on Monday at the Townville fire hall. The July 15 and 16 celebration will be held at the Maplewood Elementary grounds, as prior to the pandemic. The theme is “Christmas in July,” which will be reflected in the booth decorating contest, the 5K race, and as the Saturday parade theme. The raffle tickets will be available at local businesses such as Hanna’s Hardware, Townville Family Ties and Navy Run Auto with more prizes than ever before. Instead of the traditional OHD book, a smaller, simpler version will be produced this year. Proceeds from the event support the Townville fire department, ambulance service and auxiliary as a major fundraiser.
Locations for the children’s coloring contest pictures are at Hanna’s Hardware and Family Ties Restaurant. The entries’ pictures will be displayed at the restaurant until the opening of Old Home Days, then placed in the hall window of the cafeteria for the two-day event with the winners selected in each age group noted.
The first celebration for the Queens’ Pageant is on Thursday evening to be held at the Townville First Baptist church on N. Main St. starting at 7 p.m. Townville Old Home Days Queen Pageant contestants have a mandatory practice on Monday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 13. Little Miss contestants will be done by 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Practice is only for contestants and reigning queens. Volunteers will chaperone the contestants. Pictures for the newspaper will be taken on the night of the first practice.
Contestants’ divisions are Little Miss must be 4 to and including six years of age; Jr. Miss must be age 10 to and including 12 years old; and the Miss Townville contestants must be single, 15 to and including 18 years of age to compete. Little Miss and Jr. Miss must wear short party dresses. Miss contestants must wear formal gowns.
On Friday, the food booths will open at noon. Other activities for Friday and Saturday include the history display, the outdoor booth vendors, and games, the silent auction in one of the classrooms near the cafeteria, Bingo in the cafeteria, the outside booth decorating contest, raffle tickets sales, and new for this year is a Gingerbread House decorating contest, also in the cafeteria.
Rules for the Gingerbread House contest are as follows: Divisions of age groups are:
1) Kids age 13 and under and may only have one adult help with supervision.
2) Teens ages 14 to 19.
3) Adults age 20 and up.
The structure needs to be on a board covered in aluminum foil. The structure is not to exceed 15” by 15.” Use an infrastructure to offer support to the initial structure, such as foam or cardboard. Use only gingerbread, no graham crackers permitted. Be sure to bake the gingerbread a few days prior to allow for shrinkage of the pieces. Use royal icing. This will hold up better in the heat of the display area. All decorations need to be edible. Do not use any item that would require refrigeration. Use lots of icing to assemble and decorate. Allow portions to dry and harden before moving. Have name on the underside of the board, not anywhere else on the house. Please have houses to the cafeteria of Maplewood Elementary between 1 and 2 p.m. on Friday, July 15.
Prizes will be awarded at the same time as the silent auction drawings on Saturday evening. There will be a first, second and third place for each age division. Entry fees are $10 registration for each entry to be mailed to Jearetta Proper, 16902 Drake Hill Road, Townville, Pa. 16360 or to properje@gmail.com. Last minute entries will also be allowed up until registration time ends on Friday, July 15 at 2 p.m. with entry fee and completed form included.
Also on Friday’s schedule for events are kids’ games at 4 p.m. The frog jump will take place starting at 5 p.m. Magic Steve will be around in the evening.
The 5K Race, the parade and the Classic Cruise-In are all happening on Saturday. The 5K has two different races happening, the “Jingle in July 5K” and the “Kids Mistletoe Run,” which is a mile long on July 16. Registration for the race is $25 for the 5K and the Mistletoe Run for kids age 12 and under has a $12 fee. Register by mailing the application to Brandy Pillar, 27996 St. Hwy 77, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403 with a check made payable to “Maplewood Cross Country Boosters.” Proceeds benefit the Maplewood Cross Country team. You may also register online at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Townville/TownvilleOldHomeDays or register on the day of the race between 7 to 7:45 a.m.
Walkers are also welcome. Medals are awarded for the top two finishers in each age group. Dress in your best Christmas attire for a chance at a special prize. The race application can be found online on the Townville Old Home Days.
Saturday’s schedule will be detailed more next week, with the parade, the Firemen’s games, the Arm Wrestling, the Classic Cruise-In, and the Lawn Tractor Pulls, being featured in detail. The entertainment will also be listed next week.
There will be another Old Home Days Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 13 to finalize and review any issues or last minute details.
School news
The office hours for all the schools during the summer break are on Mondays to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
Athletic physicals are being held again today at Maplewood High School.
The marching band is practicing this evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and on Friday at the same time.
The Marching Band will participate in the DCI Show in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, July 2.There will be another Summer Band event on Monday, July 4 at Warren, as part of their parade.
Have a Happy…
The first birthdays for the week are on Tuesday for Lauren Proper and Darla Conaway, and sharing July 6 are Daniel Simmerman, Dalton Bond and Jeannie Seely. Robert Burns, Johnny Kent and John Conaway share their day on July 7, while July 8 is shared by Sue Vanderhoof, Nancy Oberrath, Sue Black and Eleanor Docter. The last birthdays for the week are Lydia Sleeman and Debra Driscoll
Sharing their anniversary on Sunday are Michael and Brenda Foote, and Phillip and Sharon Ewing. Brett and Nicole Neely have an anniversary on July 9.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
