Good morning to all my readers. I hope that wherever you may be, that you are well and keeping safe among the ever-changing directives of how to stay healthy. Bottom line in all the information being posted is that folks need to keep calm, think of others, limit personal contact, stay in touch with others who may be isolated by alternative means and be kind whenever you have the chance to be. I have seen examples of this facet with offers to get groceries for those who are struggling to provide for their families when they rely on the free school breakfast and lunch programs. Offers to pick up a grocery or other needed item from neighbors and friends, and so many stepping up to help with child care with all the schools and daycare centers closed, is heartwarming. There are so many ways to step up to a need without being in close proximity to one another, so everyone is safe but not necessarily alone during these troubled times.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time is on hiatus while school is closed.
There will be a Chicken ‘n Biscuit dinner on Saturday, March 21. It will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC. It begins at 4 p.m.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School starts at 10:45.
The Christian Education Board meeting is this evening at 6.
The ABW is meeting at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The “Plugged In” Progressive Dinner is slated for Sunday, March 22. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Deacons’ Board meeting is scheduled for March 26 at 6:30 p.m.
A “Pie Auction” is planned for Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The proceeds will be used to fix up the Sunday School classrooms.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
— Wayne Waid passed last week. He was a 50-year member of the Townville Fire Department, and an active member of the Old Home Days activities for many years. Wayne, and his wife, Brenda, were members of the “Wild Country Kickers” dance group that performed at the Townville Old Home Days. Besides his wife, Wayne is survived by sons; Brian and Dean; daughter-in-law, Shelly; and grandsons, J.J., Nicholas, and Darren; his sister, Elaine Darling, of Townville and family, as well as many extended family members from Townville and other surrounding areas. Wayne was preceded in passing by his brother, Gordon Waid, formerly of Townville.
— Daniel Robinson passedSaturday. He attended Maplewood High, and married in Townville. His wife, Edith Casey Robinson, was a former student of mine. He is also survived by his mother, Tina Kelly Paul; his grandmother, Eugena Robinson; sisters, Vicki Robinson, Tasha McNelis, and her husband, Damion, of Townville; and extended family.
— Charles Parker, of Guys Mills, passed recently. His wife Myrna passed about a year ago. More details will be shared next week.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Recently, Wesley Grange members and student volunteers assembled 1000 “Vial of Life” kits. A special decal on an entry door indicates to first responders that vital information is posted on the refrigerator door. The kit contains important medical information that can assist emergency personnel in administrating the proper medical treatment. It’s designed to speak for a patient when one cannot. Kits prepared by Wesley Grange will be used by those in Venango and surrounding counties. Kits are free and available through Wesley Grange members. More information on the “Vial of Life” program can be found online at vialoflife.com.
— The Townville Women’s Club is cancelled today for the March meeting.
— The Townville Fire Department is beginning its Swiss Steak dinners for the spring season. The first dinner will be on Sunday, March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade pies will be the featured dessert for the meal. The proceeds from the dinner support the fire department, the ambulance service and the ladies auxiliary. There will be a fee for the meal.
— The Townville Old Home Days committee will meet on Monday, March 23 at the Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Planning for the July event will continue. Remember to get your ads collected for the OHD book.
Mostly Treasure will be closed until, at least April 2 to comply with the coronavirus guidelines. It will reopen as soon as possible. Stay home and keep well, please.
School news
***Important information please share***
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed that all schools in the state will be closed for two weeks at this point. There are plans in the works to provide free meals to students that are on the free breakfast and lunch programs. Those meals are to be offered on these dates, set for Monday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Maplewood High School for both days. After March 25, everything will be reassessed, with the possibility of continuing meals to a later date. You will need to drive around to the back to the loading dock.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
*you must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
*have their student ID number (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
*this is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out.
“Food for Thought” will also be there during the same time frame to hand out non-perishables to whoever needs them. This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District and is being offered in all three attendance areas. If you live closer to Saegertown or Cambridge Springs, you can have the choice of going to their locations to save on mileage and still get the same benefits.
— The Townville Lions Club 44th Annual Senior All Star Games are cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, even though it has not shown up in this part of the state yet. The PIAA has suspended activities and even though our games are not PIAA sanctioned, it is prudent to cancel as well.
From the kitchen
Sometimes we need a quick breakfast food to head out the door with. This recipe for “Easy Ham and Cheese Balls” can be one to try. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Combine 3/4 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan (or Asiago, or another hard, dry, grated cheese), and two eggs in a bowl and mix it until the ingredients are fully combined. Stir in 1 cup of diced ham and mix to combine. Set out a well prepped baking sheet - greased or lined with parchment paper. Divide the mixture equally into six to eight parts and form into round rolls. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese has fully melted and created a slight brown crust. Feel free to mix up your cheese selection - but stick with one grated hard, dry cheese (like Parmesan or Asiago) to keep the flour-like texture. Also, if desired, may use 1 cup of cooked crumbled sausage instead of the ham. Each “ball” is a serving, with the recipe making six to eight servings.
Have a happy ...
Brad Bossard is the first birthday for the week having his day on Sunday, then Todd Millard celebrates on the 23rd. The 24th is Justin Farrell’s day to hear birthday greetings. Sharing the 25th are Amanda Hollabaugh, Jordan Hollabaugh, Karetta Gross, B. J. Hannold, and Brianna Proudfoot, while the 26th is shared by Michael Kowinski, Jessica Vroman, Vivian Mohl, Doreen Rumzie, and Dustin Vanderhoof. Those sharing the 27th are Jordan Wetherbee, Anna Marie Wyant, Kathleen Dunlap, and Jim Detweiler. The last birthdays for the week are Samantha Taylor, and Jim Wheelock on the 28th.
Dave and Debbie Zinz have an anniversary on the 23rd. Nick and Jody Mihailoff have their anniversary on the 24th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.