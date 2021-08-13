Good morning. It has been a busy week and the coming week is looking just as full. With the school year nearing, there are activities that are coming up to prepare for.
If you have summer plans that you are hoping to get to, the rush is on to get them all fit in before the month is over. Whatever your agenda, take time to enjoy all those experiences and have fun while you do.
Churches
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Charge Picnic is on Friday at Wheelock’s Pavilion at 6 p.m. Bring a dish/dessert to share. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided.
— The Bible study classes are on hiatus for the summer. Plans are to start them again during August.
— The “Garden Share Program” has begun as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on State Route 77. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967 2411. Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland, leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Russell “Russ” Doud passed on Aug. 3. He was a graduate of the Townville High School, Class of 1955. He is survived by his wife, Liz, and three daughters, Vicky Wentz, of Townville, Sandra Mailliard, and Teresa Paden and their families.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Maplewood Football is having a Meet & Greet at Hunter’s Inn on Thursday, Aug. 12. Meet the players and wish them well on their upcoming season from 5 to 8 p.m. Whether you dine in or takeout, 10% of your food order will be donated to the team. Call (814) 789-2755 to order or to make reservations for large groups of 12 or larger. Groups under 12 are walk in only.
— Cub Scouts Pack 231 is having a Safari Family Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 13. It will be held at Wheelock’s Pavilion from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free food, games and fun will be included for everyone. The grand prize drawing is a gift card to Keystone Safari.
— The 3rd Annual Festival by the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is being held at the Zook Masonry Gym at 11914 LeBeouf Trail Road, Centerville on Aug. 13 and 14. There will be free admission, food, fellowship and fun for all ages. The entertainment schedule will include Amos Raber on Friday at 7 p.m. and Yoder Juggling at 8. On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. is Magic Steve, Matt Raber at 2:30, Mark Gingerich and Aaron Hershberger at 3, followed by Liberated at 4, Aaron Stutzman at 5, Abundant Life at 6, followed by Brandenberger Family at 7, finishing up with Amos Raber at 8. Other activities being offered are: live music, corn hole tournament, gun raffle, volleyball tournament, 5K run/walk, a Silent Auction and food concessions. Kids’ activities include Barrel rides, Corn Bin, LEGO table and more. For more information, call (814) 282-5389.
— The Townville Women’s Club met on July 15 at Bonnie Vanderhoof’s camp with Jackie Coolidge as the hostess. There were 13 members present with three guests. Everyone brought a tureen to share with the group, and the hostess provided fried chicken and beverages.
The next meeting of the group will be on Thursday, Aug. 19.
— Celebrate Drake Days at Drake Well Museum and Park on Aug. 27 and 28 to commemorate the 162nd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry.
— The “11th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is coming on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the New Beginnings Church, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville near the Fairgrounds. This event will be held rain or shine.
The group is currently seeking sponsors and food vendors to sign-up. Sponsorship donations must be in the Timeless Creations office no later than Aug. 20. Non-Sponsor level monetary donations or non-perishable food items for the soup kitchen are accepted and appreciated. For more information, contact Sam Steck via email at ssteck@windstream.net or call (814) 789 2113.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects
The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose for those in need. Family Ties Restaurant in Townville will collect glasses or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
— The Townville Old Home Days volunteers’ picnic was held on Sunday with 37 members and families attending. A feast of foods, desserts and beverages were enjoyed by all. Following the meal, the meeting was conducted with co-directors, Josh Manuel, Garold Molli and Doreen Rumzie leading the discussions.
The dates for the Old Home Days in 2022 will be July 15 and 16 and the event will return to the two-day celebration to be held at Maplewood Elementary School again. The theme will be “Christmas in July,” since that was the theme goal planned for 2020.The first meeting of the Townville Old Home Days Committee will be on Feb. on 28 at the fire hall at 7 p.m.
— The Townville Fire Department raffle tickets are still for sale at Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Family Ties Restaurant and Hanna’s Hardware. The drawing will be held on Nov. 20, 2021.
The list of prizes for the drawing are:
— $1,000 sponsored by Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Donovan and Bauer’s Auto Group, Moody Welding, Ryan M. Warren Funeral and Cremation Services, Zook’ Masonry, Christy Mast Residential Apartment Rentals in Meadville, Vergona Outdoors, Powell’s Sanitation and Titusville Area Hospital
— $400 beef package donated by Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm.
— Traeger Wood Fire Pellet Grill donated by Sterling Sanitation.
— $500 gift certificate donated by Glenn Peterson Floors and Furniture.
— Marlin 22 Mag. Rifle donated by Hanna’s Hardware.
— Trimming Lawn Mower (Troy-Bilt TB130)donated by Greenhill Farm.
— Husqvarna Chain Saw donated by Hazlett Tree Service.
— Rocking Chair donated by Homewood Furniture.
— Lottery board donated by Black Diamond Farms.
— $100 cash prize donated by Central States Commercial Roofing (Aaron Hershberger)
— $250 cash prize donated by Whole Health Joint Replacement Institutes (Dr. Ryan Molli)
— Golf Package donated by Mt. Hope Golf Course.
— $250 cash prize donated by Armstrong Cable.
— A painting donated by Tim Hosisk.
— 7 cu. ft. freezer plus $200 value of meat donated by Steve Billman, Jacob A. Weaver Co. and Townville Old Home Days Committee.
All proceeds will benefit the Townville Fire Department, Ambulance Service and Ladies Auxiliary.
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
The Townville High School Class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. Payment, and the number attending must be sent to Shirley Westfall at 13978 State Route 8, Titusville, Pa. 16354, by Aug. 15. For more information, call Shirley at (352) 347-6549.
There are members of the class that are out of touch. The class is seeking the following members: Ken Burns, Lola Carpenter Pringle, Lora Dempsey, Judy Foster Dorman, Richard Grove, Barbara Heath Gray, Janet Heath, Mike Hoepfl, Edward McAlevy, James McAlevy, Bob Murray, Bonnie Patch, Roger Ray, Susan Saxton, Shirley Sherman, Mary Spratt and Sam Thomas.
School news
The Maplewood PTO will hold its first meeting of the 2021-22 school year today at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Maplewood Elementary pavilion, by the playground.
Beginning in August, all remaining 2021 School Board meetings will be held in the Cambridge Springs Jr/Sr High School Auditorium at 7 p. m. The August meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Summer marching band practice will be held on the fields, classrooms and parking lots as weather allows. The last weeks of summer marching band practices will be during the weeks of Aug. 9 and 16.
Maplewood Little Gridders will hold practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Elementary School. Games will be held on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or noon.
The Little Gridders Cheer Team will begin official practices on Aug. 16.
Members of the Flag Team will have practices starting on Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays. Games will be on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.
The Fall Sports schedule will begin after mid-August. The opening sports will be football, golf, girls soccer and girls volleyball.
In preparation for the upcoming school year, it is important to have student transportation established for a smooth start and end to the day. Bus routes will be made available 7 to 10 days before the start of school. Students riding a bus will only be permitted to have one pick-up location and one drop-off location. The pick-up location and drop-off location do not need to be the same.
Prior to kindergarten, the school district offers kindergarten parents information in a smaller setting with their child’s teacher through a Kindergarten Orientation. This will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. Children will get a tour of the school and get a snack with MES school staff while parents/guardians get the opportunity to get ask questions of the child’s kindergarten teacher.
Maplewood Elementary “Back to School Night” is slated for Monday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for grades first through sixth.
PENNCREST students begin school on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Then, with Labor Day off on the following Monday, the students will have just a four-day week. The third week, beginning on Sept. 13, will be their first five-day school week.
In an effort to ensure the youngest learners have the best start possible the school will welcome students on a “staggered start” schedule. This means that students will attend only one of the first two days of school. Attendance will be credited for both days.
Have a Happy...
The birthdays on Sunday are Stacey Hetrick, and Butch Prichard, with Aug. 16 shared by Brandon Walls, Kisha Drake Dann, Jim Archer and Kristin Held. Sharing Aug. 17 are Devon Bossard, Joey Sterling and LuAnn Bossard, while Aug. 18 is shared by Alexis Doolittle and Nathan Held. Carol McGowan and Donald Steadman share Aug. 19, and Aug. 20 is shared by Lola Wright and my stepson, Ryan McCarl Sr. The last birthdays for the week are on Aug. 21 for Laurie Galinsky, Sue Obert, Garrett Dewey, Cameron Proper, Francis Weiderspahn and my sister, Lucy Bement.
Brandon and Erica Edwards have an anniversary on Aug. 18. Sharing their anniversary on Aug. 19 are Chris and Kisha Dann, Gary and Dottie Drake, David and Denise Williams, Marty and Arlene Millard and Mark and Erin Kaszynski. Jim and Doreen Rumzie have an anniversary on Aug. 20.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
