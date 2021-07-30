Good morning. This is the last full week of July and summer is waning quickly. Since there is so much news this week, I will keep the intro short (for a change). Have a great week and get ready for August.
Churches
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The bible study classes are on hiatus for the summer. Plans are to start them again in August.
— The “Garden Share Program” has begun as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on State Route 77. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967 2411. Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland, leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Richard “Dick” Gawlinski, who was a member of the Townville High School Class of ‘61 passed away on July 23. His death was due to a car accident.
— James “Jim” Rumbaugh passed last Saturday. He was married to Jean Brown in Townville in 1953 and formerly lived in the Townville area for a short period after his marriage. His wife Jean preceded him in death in 2020.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The VFW Post 5958 Social Hall, located at 206 St. John Street, Titusville, is holding an “Open to the Public Swiss Steak Dinner” on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Or until sold out). The meal includes mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert. Takeouts are available. For more information, contact Margaret Fiely at (814) 827- 6383 or mifiely@zoominternet.net. It is sponsored by the VFW Post 5958 Auxiliary. All proceeds benefit Auxiliary Community Charities.
— The 3rd Annual Festival by the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is being held at the Zook Masonry Gym at 11914 LeBeouf Trail Road, Centerville on Aug. 13 and 14. There will be free admission, food, fellowship and fun for all ages. The entertainment schedule will include Amos Raber on Friday at 7 p.m. and Yoder Juggling at 8. On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. is Magic Steve, Matt Raber at 2:30, Mark Gingerich and Aaron Hershberger at 3, followed by Liberated at 4, Aaron Stutzman at 5, Abundant Life at 6, followed by Brandenberger Family at 7, finishing up with Amos Raber at 8.Other activities being offered are: live music, corn hole tournament, gun raffle, volleyball tournament, 5K run/walk, a Silent Auction and food concessions. Kids’ activities include Barrel rides, Corn Bin, LEGO table and more. For more information, call (814) 282-5389.
—Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The “11th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is coming on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the New Beginnings Church, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville near the Fairgrounds. This event will be held Rain or Shine.
The group is currently seeking sponsors and food vendors to sign-up. With a check or money order made payable directly to “Meadville Community Soup Kitchen,” sponsors receive an ad space on the back of event T-shirts and their name will be announced as a sponsor by the DJ at the event. Sponsorship donations must be in the Timeless Creations office no later than Aug. 20. Non-Sponsor level monetary donations or non-perishable food items for the soup kitchen are accepted and appreciated. For more information, contact Sam Steck via email at ssteck@windstream.net or call (814) 789 2113.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose for those in need. Family Ties Restaurant in Townville will collect glasses or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
Townville Old Home Days
The Townville Old Home Days Committee will hold its annual wrap-up meeting/picnic on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Wheelock’s Pavilion. The tureen meal will begin at 5 p.m. with a review meeting to follow the meeting. Some of the topics to be addressed are setting the date and location for the 53rd Annual Old Home Days in 2022. Ideas for events and activities, as well as other matters will be discussed. All volunteers are invited to attend and to bring a dish to share. A variety of beverages will be provided.
— The Townville Fire Department raffle tickets are still for sale at Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Family Ties Restaurant and Hanna’s Hardware. The drawing will be held on Nov. 20, 2021.
The list of prizes for the drawing are:
— $1,000 sponsored by Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Donovan and Bauer’s Auto Group, Moody Welding, Ryan M. Warren Funeral and Cremation Services, Zook’ Masonry, Christy Mast Residential Apartment Rentals in Meadville, Vergona Outdoors, Powell’s Sanitation and Titusville Area Hospital
— $400 beef package donated by Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm.
— Traeger Wood Fire Pellet Grill donated by Sterling Sanitation.
— $500 gift certificate donated by Glenn Peterson Floors and Furniture.
— Marlin 22 Mag. Rifle donated by Hanna’s Hardware.
— Trimming Lawn Mower (Troy-Bilt TB130)donated by Greenhill Farm.
— Husqvarna Chain Saw donated by Hazlett Tree Service.
— Rocking Chair donated by Homewood Furniture.
— Lottery board donated by Black Diamond Farms.
— $100 cash prize donated by Central States Commercial Roofing (Aaron Hershberger)
— $250 cash prize donated by Whole Health Joint Replacement Institutes (Dr. Ryan Molli)
— Golf Package donated by Mt. Hope Golf Course.
— $250 cash prize donated by Armstrong Cable.
— A painting donated by Tim Hosisk.
— 7 cu. ft. freezer plus $200 value of meat donated by Steve Billman, Jacob A. Weaver Co. and Townville Old Home Days Committee.
All proceeds will benefit the Townville Fire Department, Ambulance Service and Ladies Auxiliary.
— The crowned royalty for the Miss Townville Queens was determined on Thursday, July 8 at the Townville Baptist Church Social Hall. The “Little Miss” was 4-year-old Raine Baker with Giana Sciallo as runner-up. The “Junior Miss” selected was Addison Madden, age 13, with the runner-up as Lillian Shreffler. The “Miss Townville” was Allora McCarl, age 16. There was no runner-up for this category
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
The Townville High School Class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. The meal will include salad, rolls, butter, multi-entree buffet, with a variety of sides dishes to choose from. Coffee, ice tea and dessert are also included. Payment, and the number attending must be sent to Shirley Westfall by Aug. 15. The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. Door prizes will be awarded. The Crystal Ring Lounge will have some entertainment. Contact Shirley as soon as possible and pass this information on to other classmates so the class can plan on a big response and turnout.
School news
Beginning in August, all remaining 2021 School Board meetings will be held in the Cambridge Springs Jr/Sr High School Auditorium at 7 p. m. The August meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Summer marching band practice will be held on the fields, classrooms and parking lots as weather allows. The last weeks of summer marching band practices will be in August during the weeks of Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.
The Fall Sports schedule will begin after mid-August. The opening sports will be football, golf, girls soccer and girls volleyball
From the kitchen
When making a traditional meal in the summer, it is a good idea to make extra mashed potatoes to use in a leftover recipe such as “Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes.” It is a tasty side dish that will give those leftover potatoes a new way to enjoy a second round of those spuds.
Place three slices of bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned for about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels, reserving the bacon grease in the skillet. Crumble bacon when cooled.
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in the bacon grease over medium heat, then add 1 small chopped onion to cook, 1 stalk of chopped celery, and 1/4 teaspoon of minced garlic, until tender and lightly browned for about 15 minutes.
Transfer the vegetables and bacon to a large bowl. Stir in 1 1/4 cups of mashed potatoes, 1 cup of shredded American cheese, 3/4 cup of all-purpose flour, 1 slightly beaten egg, 1/4 teaspoon of prepared yellow mustard, 1/8 teaspoon of ground black pepper, and a dash of hot sauce.
Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a clean skillet over medium heat. Drop spoonfuls of mashed potato mixture, flattening slightly, and fry patties until golden brown on both sides for 5 to 7 minutes. Serve with 2 tablespoons of sour cream.
Have a Happy…
This week of birthdays begin on Aug. 1 for Justin Hal and Glen VanCise, with Kevin Mack having his day on the Aug. 2. Aug. 3 is shared by Becca DeMaison, Don Hanna, Bill Holcomb and Meika Dennis, while Aug. 4 is shared by Damon Wile and Marcia Hulings. Pam Rosenberg will hear birthday wishes coming her way on Aug. 5. Jody Riley, Chris Dann, Janine Burick and Marc Templin share their birthday on Aug. 6. The last birthdays for the week are Jason McFadden and Matthew Amy on Aug. 7.
Ed and Janice Tessmer have an anniversary on Aug. 4. Sharing their anniversary on Aug. 6 are Bob and Mary Worley, and Glen and Beth VanCise.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.