Good morning. All this snow that we got this week was evident to the habits of people’s consideration of safety and thoughts of others.
As cars went by my home on Tuesday, I noticed that so many had not cleared the snow off their vehicles, the lights, plates and roof. Luckily, there was not much traffic out there, since the snow coming off those driver’s vehicles could have been very dangerous to the traffic behind them.
Get yourself a good snow-brush and put it to good use. If you do not have a garage to put your vehicle in to prevent snow from piling up, you have a responsibility to clean your car off, so that chunks of snow and ice do not cause damage to the other motorists on the road. The blowing snow coming off your vehicle makes visibility minimal for those behind you. Take the time to make your vehicle safe for yourself and others around you, or clean out your garage to put your vehicle inside and prevent the issue from happening.
The other issue I noticed today was snow being blown into the street, which is also wrong. You are not planning a picnic in your yard, so put the snow on your property and keep the roads clear. Also, in consideration of your mail carrier, shovel out the pull-up area at your mailbox. It will make a difference to the mail carrier in staying on schedule and getting your mail into your box, as well as making it to their next stop without delay or trouble. Consideration of others should be a daily part of your day to make it through each day without causing stress for yourself or others.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes have returned after the holiday break. Becky Mattocks is able to enter the school on Tuesdays to get the kids to transport them to the Townville Baptist Church for their sessions. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will maintain the cleaning and sanitizing of tables after each group, as has always been done. Th staff look forward to a year of growing closer with the children as they continue their work.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
Food boxes from the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Congratulations
— Trevor and Alivia Boyd welcomed their new baby girl, Malina Faye Boyd on Jan. 13. She was welcomed home by her older sister, Lillian, as well.
Condolences
— Dennis Lupher passed away on Jan. 3, 2022. He was a Townville High School graduate from the Class of 1956.
He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; three sons, Curtis and Damon Lupher, and Kyle Houser and their families; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Dennis is also survived by his stepmother, Jean Lupher, of Townville, and siblings, Vance and Anne Lupher, also of Townville.
— George Boyer passed last week. He is survived by his wife, Bessie; six children, Bridget Theriaque, Tammy Luster, George Boyer, Rosa Ennis, Crystal Pearson and John Boyer and their families, which include 23 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. George also had two stepsons, David Harvey and Lyle Glancy, a brother, Tim and a sister, Kim Boyer King. I had a couple of George’s children in my classroom years ago when they were toddlers.
— John Perkins passed away last week. He formerly lived on Route 27 in Plum Township. John had seven children; James, Julia Beers, Mary Terwilliger, Mike, A.J., Howard and Karen Perkins and their families, which includes 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. John is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Abraham, and Dorothy Pike, plus nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Drake Well Museum Winter Academy began on Jan. 13 and there are three remaining events in January and February. The academy begins at 6:30 p. m. via Zoom with interactive presentations by a wide variety of speakers.
Registration for each individual program is required and is free. Museum Educator Sarah Goodman shared, “The museum’s new virtual learning program is an opportunity for the museum to offer educational programming during the months when physical access to the museum may be limited due to the weather. The virtual format allows visitors the opportunity to learn from the comfort of their homes, and it provides a break from the Winter weather blues that many people get this time of year.”
The programs offered are as follows:
— Jan. 20: Firewood. Cecile Stelter, District Forester, Cornplanter Forest District #14
— Feb. 10: William “Uncle Billy” Smith. Jennifer Ford, PhD, Director of the Butler County Historical Society
— Feb. 17: Abandoned Well Study. Natalie Pekney, Environmental Engineer, National Department of Energy
To register, visit drakewell.org/events/winter-academy or call Drake Well Museum at (814) 827-2797 for assistance with registration. Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. The museum is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com).
Additional information about the Winter Academy and other museum programs is available atdrakewell.org, or by calling (814) 827 2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be placed in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need, may take something off it. It is hoped that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together to help others in need..
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping into the new year.
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team.
Daffodils are sold in bunches of ten-cut large blooms or in pots of live mini daffodils. Bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors are also available. The Gift of Hope program which provides daffodils to local hospitals, cancer centers and patients will continue.
For more information or to place an order, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net for the Helping Hands Relay Team. Orders and payment are due by Feb. 18 with delivery planned for the week of March 21.
School news
There will be no school on Monday, Jan. 24. Students will return to classes on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood winter sports continue this week with the boys junior high basketball team hosting Eisenhower at Maplewood Elementary for a 4 p.m. game today.
That will be followed by the girls varsity basketball players headed for Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School for their game at 7 this evening.
On Friday, the boys varsity wrestlers will travel to the Burgettstown Tournament with a start time to be announced for the open match sets that will continue again on Saturday.
In the evening, the boys varsity basketball team will be on the home court as the Tigers face Iroquois Jr./Sr. High School at 7.
The only other events on Saturday besides the Burgettstown Tournament open wrestling matches will be the girls JV basketball team playing against Seneca High School for a home game at 1 p.m. The girls varsity players will take to the court for their game at 2:15.
Next week, the Monday games that will be played, even though school is closed for the day, will be the boys junior high basketball players headed to Rocky Grove for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
The girls varsity basketball team will be on the road to Youngsville for a 7 p.m. game at the Middle/High School.
On Tuesday, the boys varsity basketball game at Eisenhower MS/HS is at 7 p.m.
The last games for this week are the boys junior high basketball team facing Commodore Perry High for a 4 p.m. game at Maplewood Elementary. The boys finish the evening out with 7 p.m. wrestlers’ matches against Saegertown Jr./Sr. High on the home mats at Maplewood High.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is using leftovers to make “Spaghetti Frittata.” If you have 4 cups of leftover spaghetti, you can make this dish that serves six, if not, then you will need to cook 8 ounces of whole-wheat spaghetti.
Boil the spaghetti in a large pot of water just until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and refresh with a cold water rinse.
Meanwhile, heat 4 teaspoons of extra-virgin olive oil in a large ovenproof non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add 3 medium onions that have been chopped. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool slightly. Wipe out the pan.
Whisk 4 large eggs and 1/2 cup of nonfat milk in a large bowl. Stir in the onions, 1/3 cup of freshly grated Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley, 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh basil, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper. Add the spaghetti.
Coat the large ovenproof non-stick skillet well with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Pour in the egg mixture and distribute evenly in the pan. Cook until the underside is golden, turning the pan around on the burner occasionally to ensure even cooking, 3 to 5 minutes. Invert a large platter over the pan. Grasp the platter and pan with oven mitts and carefully turn them over. Lift off the skillet and spray it again with cooking spray. Slide the frittata back into the pan and cook until the bottom is golden. Slide the frittata onto the platter. Garnish with1 diced tomato, if desired.
Have a Happy…
The first birthday for the week is Theresa Mailliard on Sunday and the only birthday on Jan. 24 is Wendy Knapp Struthers. Sharing Jan. 25 are Jean Lupher, Brian Jones, Trenton Wyant and Denny Davison, while Jan. 26 is shared by Brian Huddleson and Phil Canfield. Jan. 27 is shared by John Vickers, Aleshia Gallegar and Stanley Root. Jay Sterling has his special day on Jan. 28, and the last birthday for the week is Shawn Amy on Jan. 29.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
