Good Morning. Today is our first full day of the Autumn season and as crazy as this year has been, it is difficult to guess what this season will bring. It seems that each season has lingered in its transition, so we may be surprised with what is just ahead. We may wonder where it went so fast when we get hit with cold temperatures, nasty weather, and the sudden appearance of ice and snow. Either way, just be sure to remember that each day is only 24 hours long and what is today may not be what we can expect for tomorrow. Take each day one at a time and know that there are always new things coming our way, whether we are ready for them or not.
Churches
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Release Time classes have started the year off by moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
—The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— A United Methodist Women’s Rummage Sale is on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. Donations can be brought in today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday will be “Bag Day” from 9 a.m. to noon.
— The Fall Bible Study is again running with the meetings being held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville UMC is still collecting food pantry items and donations to prepare boxes for distribution at the end of the month.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/groups
Here are the winners of the Townville Lions Gun Raffle. The drawing was held outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Richmond Township Recreation Building. The video of the drawing can be viewed on Facebook. It appears that five of the winners were sold at the Crawford County Fair. The list has been sent to Myers and all winners have been notified. The guns are from and available at Myers Sportsman’s Connection in Saegertown. The raffle was a success.
— Cooper LeGuard, Meadville #928 Browning Lightweight 7mm-08
— Bill Euliano, Saegertown #311 Savage Minimalist.17 HMR
— Dan Powell, Erie #647 Savage 25 Varminter 22 Hornet
— Shane Slagle, Townville #409 Mossberg Patriot 243
— Mary Lynn Peters, Meadville #759 Ruger Wrangler 22 LR Revolver
— Ron Shetler, Atlantic #944 CVA Optima V2 50 Cal. Muzzleloader
— Jack Burns, Meadville #714 Stevens 301 410 Turkey Gun
— Glenn Van Tassel, Guys Mills #322 Winchester Super-X 12 Ga. Gun
— Carol Coon, Meadville #756 Winchester 70 Lightweight 25-06
— Todd Johnson, Bessemer, Pa. #153 Henry Lever Goldenboy 22 LR.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Historic Pithole City will hold Lantern Tours – A living history event where visitors will meet historical figures during a nighttime outdoor tour of the legendary oil boomtown. The Lantern Tours will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Each tour accommodates 15 people per group. Tours will begin at 6:30 with the last tour departing at 9:30. Tours depart every 10 minutes, and cover steep hills and semi-rugged terrain. Visitors are asked to arrive early, wear sturdy shoes and bring a working flashlight.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at drakewell.org/lantern-tours or by calling Drake Well at (814) 827-2797.
— A Swiss Steak Dinner will be on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Titusville VFW Post 5958, 206 St. John Street. Dinner includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert. The dinner is dine-in or takeout. Proceeds benefit the VFW Auxiliary Charities. Tickets are available at the door.
School news
The students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
The Fall Sports schedule for this week begins with the varsity golf team attending the regional qualifier at Saegertown Jr/Sr High School today played at the Venango Valley Golf Course with the time to be announced. Later, the boys junior high football game is at Pymatuning Middle School at 4 p.m.
The girls varsity soccer match is at Cambridge Springs High School at 5:30 p.m. The girls JV volleyball players host Sharpsville Area High School at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow this evening on the home court.
Friday night starts with the girls JV volleyball match at Ft. LeBeouf High School at 6 p.m. with the varsity girls taking the court at 7. The varsity football game is scheduled to take place at Mercer Area Jr./Sr. High at 7 p.m.
To finish up the week, Saturday will have the Flag Football games at Maplewood on Saturday starting with the Orange taking on the Maroon team at 8 a.m., followed by the C3 team facing the Green team at 9 a.m. The C4 players will challenge the Yellow team during the same time slot, and the C2 team will play against the Red team. The C1 team has a game with the Blue team, both at 10 a.m.
The girls varsity soccer team is hosting Meadville Area Senior High on the MES field at 11 a.m.
The Little Gridders will have their final regular season game on Saturday at Cambridge Springs facing Saegertown at noon.
On Monday, Sept. 27, the girls junior high basketball players will face the MASH Jr/Sr squad at 4 p.m. on the home court. The boys JV football game will take place at the Mercer Area Jr./Sr. High school at 6 p.m. The girls JV volleyball will play against Saegertown Jr/Sr. High at 6 with the varsity girls having their match at 7.
On Tuesday, the girls varsity soccer players will travel to Eisenhower Middle/High School for a 4:15 p.m. match. Later, the girls JV volleyball squad will be at the Oil City High School for a 6 p.m. match with the varsity match to follow at 7.
The girls junior high basketball game will be at Cambridge Springs High School at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
From the kitchen
With the fall season just beginning, it is time to plan recipes that will be comforting to have on the cooler days that are ahead.
This recipe for “Hot Crab Dip” may become a favorite for your family to request repeatedly.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 16 ounces of softened cream cheese, 1 cup of shredded cheddar, 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan, and 1/2 cup of mayonnaise. Add 2 thinly-sliced green onions, 2 cloves of minced garlic, 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon of hot sauce, such as Tabasco, 1 teaspoon of paprika, and the juice of 1/2 a lemon and mix until well combined. Season with Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. Fold in one pound of lump crab meat.
Add dip to a medium oven-safe skillet and top with remaining 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar and another 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan. Bake until bubbly and cheese is melty, about 35 minutes. Top with more thinly-sliced green onions and serve warm with bread and crackers.
Have a Happy...
Sunday has only one birthday, and that is Jim Schlabaugh’s, with Sept. 27 shared by Henry Sullivan and Doug Hummer. Sept. 28 is shared by Randy Eddy, Kim Ryan and Stephanie Mitchum. Sharing Sept. 29 are Joyce Smith Ames, Paul Coblentz, Maya Marshall and Sarirose Hyldahl as the last birthdays for September. The first birthday for October is Heidi Kennedy, while Oct. 2 is a day of celebration for Elizabeth Kowinski, Orrin Bryant and Donna Hunter.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week's article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
