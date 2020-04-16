Good Morning. Tax day was yesterday, and hopefully everyone got them filed on time and can now take a sigh of relief in having them done. In case you didn’t, in March the IRS extended the deadline to July 15, 2020 for this year. There is always some comfort in getting to the day after they are due, knowing that this subject of stress is now behind us, until next year again, of course.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship and Sunday School for the remaining Sundays of April will likely not be held. Pastor Riley has posted his sermon from Easter Sunday online for those that wish to hear it.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time has been cancelled until further notice. Release Time is on hiatus while school is closed. Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the last of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
Condolences
Barbara Ann (Knapp) Kline passed recently. She was a 1960 graduate of Townville High. Her sister, Wendy was a classmate of mine.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
Recently Wesley Grange members and student volunteers assembled 1,000 “Vial of Life” kits. A special decal on an entry door indicates to first responders that vital information is posted on the refrigerator door. The kit contains important medical information that can assist emergency personnel in administrating the proper medical treatment. It’s designed to speak for a patient when one cannot. Kits prepared by Wesley Grange will be used by those in Venango and surrounding counties. Kits are free and available through Wesley Grange members. More information on the “Vial of Life” program can be found online at vialoflife.com.
Notice
If you do not make it to the school student food giveaways, you can try the soup kitchen sites (most of them are giving bags of food to take home at this time) or the food banks of the area to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more. There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville. Call Second Harvest to get details, at (814) 459-3663.
School news
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has extended the directive that all schools remain closed until the end of the present school year. With this information, PENNCREST School District has put in place a “Continuity of Education Plan” (CEP), and has distributed iPads to do schooling online. Student/parent pickup and dropoff of printed materials will occur every Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the school vestibules. Please practice social distancing during this period. Goals are to have seniors graduate on June 5, 2020, and the last school day to be June 9, 2020.
Kindergarten to second-grade students have received packets to work on for school. Hopefully parents can share online info to help one another to get students through all this change and have success in doing all this independent work. It is turning into a unique school year, but if folks help one another through this, it can be a successful one for all the students.
Kindergarten Registration: Due to the physical closure of K-12 schools in Pennsylvania and current social distancing guidelines, the school will be collecting kindergarten registration information for the 2020-21 school year in the front vestibule of Maplewood Elementary School. There is a clearly marked bin for you to drop completed packets in. If you did not have a new student packet mailed to you earlier this spring, another bin with blank forms for you to grab and fill out is there. If you would like us to mail you a packet, please call the school at (814) 337-1659 and we will gladly do so.
If you need us to make copies of birth certificates, vaccinations, etc., please call the school at schedule a time to stop by so that someone can meet you in the parking lot to borrow your paperwork, make copies and return them to you immediately afterwards. As with anything else, if you have any questions at all, do not hesitate to call the school office at (814) 337-1659 Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and we will assist you. The school office is now closed on Fridays, just as the summer schedule runs each year.
Mrs. Fonzo, principal of Maplewood Elementary, is doing daily announcements online on the Maplewood Elementary Facebook page to let students know about turning in completed work and getting the next packets to continue school work. So far these dates will be the same as the food giveaway times to make better use of the time that you need to drive to the school.
All students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from the PENNCREST School District. The distribution location will be from Maplewood Elementary School.
There is one today beginning at 4 p.m. Students will get meals per student to replace their school meals that they are unable to have while school is closed. On Monday, April 20 and Monday, April 27, beginning at 4 p.m. until they run out, each student will get meals as their breakfast and lunch. The other dates for giveaways are Wednesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 29. The wonderful cafeteria people and principals will be passing out school meals until supplies are exhausted.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID number (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course, there are drawbacks to this process, but everyone is doing their best to provide what they can. If you were unable to get food at the giveaway, please refer to the “Notice” section of this column to find other resources to help.
Food For Thought Update: The program does its meal program in correlation with the school, at Maplewood Elementary. They are able to distribute two bags of food per vehicle as you drive through. We are so grateful to live in and witness a compassionate, generous and kind community. We will continue to bring His food and His presence with us.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share this info with others to be sure students that need help, take advantage of these programs.
Have a happy...
Those celebrating a birthday on Sunday are Raye Root, Chris Gallegher, Steve Hovis, Sam Myers and Brian Smith, with the only one celebrating on the 20th is Frank Weingard. Sharing the 21st are Raymond Anderson and Dave Mangus, while the 22nd is Barbara Yochum’s day to hear birthday wishes coming her way. The 24th is shared by Amber Hall and Linda Seeley, with the 25th being busy with birthday greetings going to Eric Bennett, Gregg Wentz, Betty Litke, and my grandsons, Patrick McCarl and Matt Harvison as the last birthdays of the week.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
From the kitchen
Here is a recipe that breaks the routine up from Easter leftovers. It is “Easy Baked Italian Pasta” and fairly simple to make.
Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Brown 1 pound of extra-lean ground beef in a large skillet, then drain. Return the meat to the skillet. Add 3 cups of cooked whole grain penne pasta, a 24-ounce jar of tomato and basil pasta sauce and 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese, and mix well.
Spoon into a 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray; top with 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese and 1 1/2 cups of 2% milk shredded Mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until heated through.
Notes: Add 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning and three minced garlic cloves to meat before browning in skillet, if desired. Prepare using ground turkey or Italian sausage as an alternative.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
