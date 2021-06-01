Good Morning. If you have not driven through Townville borough this week, you are in for a treat. The Maplewood graduating senior class photo banners are posted along Main Street again this year. Folks who have seen them are cruising by slowly to spot those they know from the Class of 2021.
Monday is Memorial Day. Several groups are taking notice to honor our military service personnel, veterans and the fallen. I will be participating in the Titusville Memorial Day service held in Scheide Park. I will be interpreting the ceremony in sign language during the program, as the service members who have passed during the past year are honored for their service to our country. This is an extraordinary privilege that I cherish each year.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments follows the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study takes place at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month Members of all three churches are invited to participate.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Townville Yard Sales in June. Donated items may be dropped off at the rear of the church basement any time during this month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
—The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes are at 10:30. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour at 11.
Condolences
— Mr. Dan Hallett Jr., formerly of Townville, passed away recently. He was a former music teacher for Townville Elementary and Maplewood High School. He also became a well-known piano tuner for the entire region. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty Ro” Gillette Hallett, raised in and also formerly of Townville. Dan is also survived by his son, Dan Hallett III and daughter, Marian “Christy” Hornstein; four granddaughters, Halley, Alicia, Libby and Samantha, and two great-grandchildren, Carmen and Dominic.
We express our many sympathies for this family wqho remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The dates for the Townville Yard Sale have been set for Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19. The hours will be different for each sale location. Keep in mind that folks will be checking out sales along Main and Fremont Street locations, so be aware and patient with the pedestrians on both sides of the roadway as you drive through. Be alert for stops made during the sale dates.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you.
Tickets continue to be available at the Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
School news
Maplewood Elementary Field Day is set for today. The rain date, if needed, is set for Friday, June 4.
The students will have no school on Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Classes will resume on Tuesday, June 1.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the Elementary Office.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than 10 people, the meeting may recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
Maplewood High school graduation is slated for Thursday, June 10. Immediately following graduation a parade is being held, starting at the Townville Fire Hall.
The route will go up Main Street with fire units and others honoring the seniors as part of the procession. A school bus will bring them to the fire hall and the students will line up using social distancing guidelines. All the seniors who wish to be a part of the celebration will be in their cap and gown to show off to the crowd and community. This will be the last time the class will walk together. Lets send them off in the style that only Townville borough can provide.
All visitors, parents, extended family and others are asked to park off street. There will be no parking along the street. Plans are to start the parade at 7:45 p.m. in order to complete the parade with daylight still available. Viewers of the parade are asked to use social distancing guidelines along the sidewalks and in the yards along the route. The banners will be to the right of the seniors as they proceed up Main Street
After the parade, the students can wait at the intersection of Main Street and Guys Mills Road for their ride. They can pick up their senior picture banner and pole to take to the Main Street former elementary front yard to have a team help disassemble the frame and allow the graduated senior to take it home. The poles and frames can be saved for next year’s class to use again for their display in 2022.
Sign up for your participation in this event by contacting Becky Mattocks at beckymattocks@yahoo.com or by connecting with the 2021 MHS Seniors Parents Facebook group page. Good luck in your future plans class of 2021.
The last day of school for PENNCREST students is Friday, June 11. It will be a half-day with dismissal at 11 a.m.
From the kitchen
This week’s leftovers can be used up to make a tasty dip, a “Meaty Parmesan Dip.” It can be made with either leftover rotisserie chicken or Italian sausage.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Stir together 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken or thinly-sliced Italian Sausage, an 8-ounce package of softened cream cheese, 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper, 1 1/2 cups of marinara sauce, and 1 cup of pre-shredded mozzarella in a medium bowl until combined.
Spread the mixture evenly in an 8-inch square casserole dish. Spread another 1/2 cup of marinara sauce evenly over the meat mixture. Sprinkle with another 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. While dip bakes, stir together 1/2 cup of Panko bread crumbs, 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon of Italian seasoning. Sprinkle the Panko mixture evenly over the dip and bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 15 minutes. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh basil. Serve with pita chips or crostini (little toasts in Italian, crostini are small, thin slices of toasted bread, which are usually brushed with olive oil before baking).
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthdays on Sunday are Lillian McNamara, Sara Litke and Logan Battin. On June 7, Vikki Reed will hear birthday wishes coming her way. Sharing June 8 are Wesley Foote and Sue Black, while June 9 is shared by Cathy Archer and Shelly McPherson. Patty Moses and Natalie Held share June 10 as their day of celebration and the last birthdays for the week are Terry Edwards, Ginger Proper and Anna Held.
Don and Dine Hanna have an anniversary on June 8. Justin and Michelle Sciallo have their anniversary on June 11.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as "Townville News," so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week's article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
