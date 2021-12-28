Merry Christmas to one and all. This weekend will be a busy celebration time for so many families. And with just one week remaining for the year, my hope is that all will enjoy making the most of this time with friends and family. Try to make time to contact those that you have not had the good fortune to spend the holiday together with, and wish them well for the start of the new year.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follows at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Christmas Eve Service is being held at the Townville UMC this evening at 7 p.m.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated in order to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
— Ronald “Gator” Baker passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12. He was a Townville High graduate of 1972, and a classmate of mine. Ron is survived by his wife, Peggy Baker; daughter, Tracey Baker; and four grandchildren, Benjamin, Joshua, and Fayelynn McWright, and William Barrett. There are also four sisters surviving, Pat, Nub, Bonnie and Jessie; his twin brother, Donald, and nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree. Items should be put in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those who may want to help with donations.
The tree will be up at least until after Christmas. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need may take something off it. It is a hope that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together as a community to help others in need
— The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity of symbolically lighting a bulb on its “Tree of Hope” located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton store. Donations made in someone’s memory or honor will light a bulb. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Helping Hands Relay For Life team of Venango County. Donations may be mailed to Judy Stevenson at 1634 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be written to the American Cancer Society. For questions, call (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484.
—Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. They are located at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask, and only one person at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers too.
If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
Christmas break begins today. The break will continue until Jan. 2, 2022. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.
The students have free breakfasts and lunches for all during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for your student to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal Applications. If you have received a Notice of Direct Certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood winter sports this week begin with the boys JV basketball players heading for a game at 6 p.m. at the Jamestown High School. The boys varsity wrestlers will be at Jamestown High for their matches at 7.
Then the teams are on break for Christmas until Tuesday, when the boys junior high basketball team travels to Reynolds School District for the Commodore Perry Tournament that begins at 11:15 a.m.
The boys varsity basketball team will be at North East High School for a game at 2 p.m.
The last event for the day will be the boys junior high basketball players headed for Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School at 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday features the boys varsity basketball game at the Iroquois Christmas Tournament that has a start time to be announced.
In the afternoon, the girls varsity basketball players will travel to Northwestern Senior High for a 4 p.m. tip-off. The evening will feature the boys junior high basketball game at Commodore Perry Jr./Sr. High at 8.
The last sports game for 2021 will be on Thursday, with the girls varsity basketball team attending the CASH Invite with a time to be announced.
This week’s recipe is for another dessert — “Chocolate Mint Pie.” It should be a hit with your family during these holidays.
Spread 1 cup of chocolate cookie crumbs evenly in the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan. Cream 1 cup of butter or margarine that is softened (not melted) with 2 cups of sifted confectioner sugar.
Add 2 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each egg. Once well blended, stir in 4 ounces of chocolate semisweet baking bits that have been melted. Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract. Fold in 3/4 cup of coarsely chopped, individually wrapped, layered chocolate mints. Pour all this into the prepared pan. Freeze until firm.
To serve, use a knife to loosen the sides of the pie from the pan, then remove the springform ring. Serve with sweetened whipped cream (recipe follows). Garnish the pie with 2 tablespoons of chocolate cookie crumbs atop of the whipped cream. This recipe makes 12 to 15 servings.
The recipe for the “Sweetened Whipped Cream” calls for 1 cup of whipping cream, 1/2 cup of white sugar, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl. Beat at high speed until soft peaks form. Spread on the top of the chocolate mint pie after it has been frozen and just before serving. Be sure to garnish with the 2 tablespoons of chocolate cookie crumbs before cutting to serve.
The first birthday for this week after Christmas is Becky Collister on Dec. 27, while Dec. 28 is shared by Natalie McNamara, McKenna Crawford, Mike Mortimer, Carla Womer, Roger Boyd and Susan Beattie. Sharing Dec. 30 are Kathy Kovach, Paul Hazlett and Dorothy Vickers. The last birthdays for the week fall on New Year’s Day, and they are Nancy Kopf and Rich Ray.
The only anniversary for the week is Jim and Susan Wheelock on Jan. 1.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
