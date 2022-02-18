Good Morning. There is quite a bit of local information about our small community, so I will keep the introduction short for that reason.
I want to express my sincere resolve to do my best to make this column a part of the community pride that I see so often in our neighbors and friends. Every aspect of our local life in every season is evident in the extra mile that we frequently show when we make an effort to do for others.
We, of the Townville community, do well in showing our best in what we do in support of one another. I take pride in making sure we get that news out there for others to notice. Have a great day and a wonderful week everyone.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group called “Living Hope” is forming. This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
A new Lenten Bible Study is starting in March, with Pastor Frank Weingard as leader. The class will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The “Olympians” group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to 12th grade.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Benefit dinner
— A benefit dinner will be held for Tom and Amanda (Brown) Urey’s family on Sunday, Feb. 27. Both Tom and Mandy lost their battle with COVID-19 and left behind two small sons, Andrew and Conner, and older sons Tom Jr. and Tucker. Funds from this benefit event will go toward Andrew and Conner’s future, along with any unforeseen final expenses.
The Chicken and Biscuit meal will be served from noon to 4 p.m. at the Townville Fire Department. It will be a sit-down meal with a 50/50 drawing and a raffle basket available. The dinner can be picked up for takeout also.
Condolences
— Cecil “LeRoy” Bradley, formerly of Townville, passed on Jan. 19. He was a Townville graduate. Cecil is survived by his children, Wayne, Tim, Steve, Darin, Cedric Bradley, Julie Griffin and Todd Peebles. He also leaves behind two brothers, Denny and Bill Bradley, who was a classmate of mine from 1972, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
— Thomas “Jeff” Brenner passed recently. He was a 1976 graduate from Maplewood, a member of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, and former chief. Jeff is survived by his mother, Carol Ann Booth Brenner; a sister, Kathleen Firster and her husband, Sam; two brothers, Aaron and Eric; an aunt, Olive Lygiesse, and an uncle, Ronald Booth, and their families.
— Our final loss for the week is William “Bill” Beers, who was 100 years old when he passed on Valentine’s Day, which was also his late wife’s birthday. He is survived by sons Donald and Edward Beers and their families that include five grandchildren; Nick, of Townville, Christian, William, Alivia Beers and Tiffany Henrichot and their families, and four great-grandchildren, and a sister, Lela Sullivan.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community. Please help me share this information when you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Friends of Drake Well, Inc. are offering the opportunity for students to apply for full-time internships at Drake Well Museum and Park and Historic Pithole City during the Summer of 2022. The internships are for students who are currently enrolled in a full-time bachelors or advanced degree program, have completed at least their freshman year, are in good academic standing and are Pennsylvania residents. Interns work alongside Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and Friends of Drake Well staff to gain experience and aid in the everyday operations of the Museum.
Drake Well Summer Internships offer students the opportunity to be introduced and trained in many of the professional skills of the museum environment. Students will work with staff on various projects such as research and development of programs and events, archival and collection projects, museum operations and administration.
Students can apply for a Friends of Drake Well 2022 Summer Internship at joinhandshake.com.
Internships will be between 10 to 12 weeks and must be completed between May 2022 and August 2022.
Students will work 37.5 hours a week
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping into the new year.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team.
Daffodils are sold in bunches of ten-cut large blooms or in pots of live mini daffodils. Bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors are also available. The Gift of Hope program which provides daffodils to local hospitals, cancer centers and patients will continue.
For more information or to place an order, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net for the Helping Hands Relay Team. Orders and payment are due by Feb. 18 with delivery planned for the week of March 21.
Judy Stevenson and Gayle Oxenham, of the Helping Hands Relay For Life team will be at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce at 1255 Liberty Street in Franklin on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18 to collect orders and payment. Other arrangements can be made for pickup of orders.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be placed in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need, may take something off it. It is hoped that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together to help others in need.
School news
PENNCREST School District is slated to have Friday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 21 off.
Maplewood PTO is having another movie night on Friday, Feb. 25. The movie, “Encanto” will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be refreshments available for purchase. Bring a canned food item to earn a ticket for a chance in the drawing for the movie.
Seniors: the class trip is to Pittsburgh on Thursday, May 19. The fee is due on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro on Friday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Any Students interested in Trap Shooting this year need to pick up an information and registration packet in the main office. Packets are to be completed and turned in by March 1. Participants are required to have hunter’s safety certification to join.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood winter sports is ending this week, with only three more regular events for the winter season.
Today, the girls varsity basketball game is at home against Youngsville Middle/High School with a tip-off time of 7 p.m.
Friday evening will be the final boys varsity basketball game as they travel to Eisenhower MS/HS for their 7 p.m. face-off.
The last event is the boys varsity wrestling open matches held at Meadville High School with a start time of 9 a.m.
The schedule will be on hiatus until the spring season begins.
The Spring sports agenda will begin the week of March 25. The season will cover games for the softball, baseball and volleyball teams.
From the kitchen
With Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl over, we all will be getting back to regular cooking. This week’s recipe is for “Skillet-Braised Brussels Sprouts.”
Place 4 thick-cut slices of bacon, sliced into 1 1/4-inch strips, in a large cast iron skillet over medium-low heat. Cook until just crisp, about 10 minutes.
Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving the bacon grease in the skillet.
Increase the heat to medium-high under the skillet. Sauté 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved in the bacon grease until lightly browned, 2-3 minutes. Add 1 clove of garlic, thinly sliced. Sauté until the garlic is fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Pour 1/2 cup of chicken stock over the Brussels sprouts mixture and cover the skillet with a lid. Simmer until the Brussels sprouts are bright green, 4-5 minutes. Remove lid and continue simmering until liquid is evaporated and sprouts are tender, about 5 more minutes.
Remove skillet from heat and stir the bacon, 1 tablespoon of butter, 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste, into the Brussels sprouts mixture until butter is melted. This recipe makes four servings.
Have a Happy…
Sunday will a busy day for birthday greetings for Ronnie Cierniakoski, Ashley Robinson, Dusty Farrell and Terry Doolittle, while Bev Lake and Ami Jackson celebrate on Feb. 21. Sharing Feb. 22 are Tammy Keener, Shelly Sutter and Nancy Diley, with Feb. 23 shared by Shannon Covell and Kylee Bryant. Those having their birthday on Feb. 24 are twins, Kathy Bohl and Karla Scovell, along with Nathan Bryant, Camilla Ryan and Blaine Marvin Jr. Feb. 25 is shared by Mary Fife, Jordan Burick, Dennis Terrill, Brenda Foote and Katie (Harvison) Saterbak. The last birthdays for this week are Adam Smith and Annie Lupher.
Jim and Kathy Thurau have an anniversary on Feb. 25.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
