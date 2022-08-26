Good Morning. The Crawford County Fair continues through Saturday evening. Today will feature a Truck and Tractor pull, where I am sure some of our local folks will be competing at the Grandstand beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks are Saturday night at about 10 p.m. to wrap-up the fair for this year.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday Worship services at 10:15 a.m., led by Pastor Gary Wade. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Townville UMC will be participating in the Garden Share program in conjunction with the New Richmond food pantry again this year. Produce may be dropped off at the Methodist Church to be picked up between 5 and 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please join us in sharing our gardens with those who need a little extra.
— The Townville Methodist Church Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC location.
— The Charge Conference will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30.
— The Townville Baptist Church holds Sunday services that begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
It is that time again to hold the monthly Campfire Fellowship behind the church on Sunday, Aug. 28. The groups will meet starting at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and a dish to share. If it rains, games will be played inside.
The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Those meetings are held in the Social Hall.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Edna VanCise, 100, passed last Wednesday. She was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1939, and was the former postmaster of Tryonville Post Office until its closing in 1966. She then transferred to the Centerville Post Office until her retirement in 1980. Edna is survived by her sister, Leona Colbert, of Titusville, and nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, directly or by family or job, or attended school here as part of the Townville schools, or more recently, the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins, to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time or talents from your garden.
— The “12th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). The location for this event will again be the New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335. This is a free, family-friendly event. It features an all-wheel cruise-in for classic, unusual, or “souped-up” vehicles. Last year there were nearly 200 vehicles register.
There will be a food drive and donation collection to benefit Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. During these challenging times, your generous donations are needed more than ever.
There will be door prizes, a DJ playing classic tunes, people’s choice awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food vendors and tons of vehicles cruising in throughout the day. Vehicle registration and admission are free. The first 50 to register a vehicle and donate a food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. The people’s choice winners are announced at 4 p.m. First, second, and third place will receive a trophy. The best bike and best truck will receive a plaque.
— The 2nd Annual Townville Lions Club Virtual Gun Raffle for 2022 has 15 prizes:
1) Glock 19 9mm.
2) Savage Minimalist laminated stock .22 Mag.
3) $250 cash.
4) Savage 93 17 HMR.
5) Mossberg Patriot wood stock .308.
6) Ruger Wrangler .22LR revolver.
7) CVA Hunter .444 Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm.
9) Winchester SXP 12G.
10) $250 cash.
11) Winchester XPR Varmint Laminate stock .223.
12) Savage Mark II wood stock .22 LR.
13) Ten Point Titan M1 Crossbow.
14) Henry Lever Golden Boy .22LR.
15) Browning conceal carry purse.
Also included with each gun is a box of ammo.
Benefiting from the proceeds of this raffle will be the Townville Lions Club. The Virtual Drawing Date is on Oct. 5, 2022, at the Townville Family Ties Restaurant and tickets and information can also be found on: facebook.com/TownvilleLionsClub. To purchase tickets by mail, send a check to Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Rd., Townville, Pa. 16360. Your stub will be mailed to you.
All prizes are subject to availability. Firearms may be traded or cashed out at time of pickup. Only 1,000 tickets are available. Guns, crossbow and purse must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection, located at 167 Main St., Saegertown, Pa. 16433, within 60 days of raffle date.
Class reunions
— The Maplewood Class of 1982 is holding their 40th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. with cost on your own, at Roff’s Old School Tavern at the corner of Route 77 and Leslie Road near the fairgrounds. This will be just a casual time to visit and hangout.
A second chance to see classmates will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. This will be held at the Fauncetown Inn Pavilion (formerly the old Sugarcreek Inn Bar location - dress for the weather) at 10525 Fauncetown Road, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327. Social hour will be from 3 to 5 p.m. with dinner being served from 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring Doctor D Disc Jockey and Karaoke, and possibly a local band also.
Make your reservations with Lori Walters on Facebook, or by mail to 120 E. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, or call (814) 573-3680 for contact or more information. Please include details of how many are attending, and the names for nametags (please include maiden names too). You are invited to bring memorabilia to display, if desired.
School news
The office hours for all the PENNCREST Schools during the summer break are on Monday to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
If any students in fourth to sixth grade are interested in running Cross Country, practice is from 5 to 6 p.m. at the high school. Cross-country for junior high school has begun mandatory practices this week.
On Aug. 30, Maplewood Elementary will have Kindergarten Orientation at 5 p.m. MES’s “Back to School Bash” will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This will also be the school’s Open House. Hope to see everyone there to welcome all back to school for the new 2022-23 school year.
At Maplewood High School, the 7th grade Orientation will be held on Tuesday Aug. 30. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Class meeting will be at 5:30 in the gym.
Maplewood Grades 8 to 12 Open House will also be on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The first day of school for the 2022-23 year will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Though school has not started yet this year, the fall sport season has begun. Friday night will feature a varsity football game at 7 p.m. with Maplewood traveling to Saegertown High.
On Saturday, the girls varsity soccer match will be at Titusville at 2 p.m.
Next Monday, the varsity golf match will be at “Seneca Mega Match” starting at 10 a.m.
Later, the girls junior high basketball team will be on the road to Eisenhower Middle/High School for a 4 p.m. game.
The last event on Monday is the boys junior high football game hosting Saegertown Jr./Sr. High at 6 p.m. on the home field.
On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the girls JV soccer squad will hold their match at West Middlesex High School. The boys junior high basketball players will face Beaty-Warren Middle School for a 4 p.m. game on the home court.
From the kitchen
As the school year schedule begins and folks get busier during the evening, these “Snack Pizzas” may be a good treat to hold the family over until the later-than-usual-dinner meal is served. This recipe makes three dozen portions and will feed up to a dozen to hold you until it is time for a bigger meal.
In a large skillet, cook 1 pound of ground beef, 1 medium onion, chopped, 1/2 cup of chopped green pepper, and 1 minced garlic clove together until the meat is no longer pink. Then drain well.
Add 6 ounces of tomato paste, 3/4 cup of water, and stir into the skillet of meat. Add seasonings of 4 1/2 teaspoons of fresh oregano, or 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried oregano, 1 1/2 teaspoon of fresh thyme, or 1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme, 1/2 teaspoon of fennel seed, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of garlic salt to the sauce and meat and stir in.
Cook over low heat until thickened, about 10 minutes. (It will look much like a Sloppy Joe consistency.)
Lay out 36 slices of snack rye bread. Spread 1 tablespoon of the mixture on each slice of bread. Place on ungreased baking sheets and sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over each. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, or until heated through. Makes three dozen pieces. Each serving is three slices.
Have a Happy…
Dan Straub and Bernie Propheter share their birthday on Sunday. Sharing Aug. 29 are Jaricka Simmerman, Thomas Ray, Joey Firster and Joey Steadman while Aug. 30 is Donald Gray’s day to celebrate. Sharing Aug. 31 as the last birthday of the month are Jocelyn Natale-Hall and Crystal Dennis. Starting the list of birthdays in September is Tina Deeter on Sept. 1, and Sept. 2 is shared by Deloris Williams, Jim Fiely and Norm Eaton. The last birthdays for the week are Bob Sutton and Tim DeMaison.
Jim and Laurie Detweiler have an anniversary on Sunday. Sharing their anniversary on Sept. 3 are Larry and Linda Hellein, and Roger and Blair Boyd.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message voa Facebook. Please be sure to note your subject as “Townville News,” so I do not miss your information, and give it prompt and proper attention.
If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
