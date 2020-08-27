Good Morning. Well, we have missed another local event which was cancelled due to the coronavirus. This week would have been the Crawford County Fair. Fortunately, folks are dealing with the summer void by doing other activities such as biking, hiking, walking and other outdoor venues. Some are raising gardens or flowers, or taking drives to do a bit of sightseeing and finding ways to help in the community by volunteering in some way. As long as people are not becoming couch potatoes, or glued to their game systems or computer day in and day out, it seems to be a more positive summer than most expected.
Learning to deal with changes in your life can be a positive, if you keep a better attitude about what you expect from yourself and others. Life is about the unexpected and how we handle it. Sharing experiences with others can keep lots of folks happier and busier. Reaching out to others helps them feel better as well, so take the time to think of ways you can improve your own or somebody else’s situation and life.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the new pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. More details will be listed next week.
A “Chicken ‘n Biscuit” takeout dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12. Cupcakes will be the dessert for this month. Other details will be provided next week.
Release Time for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate is planning a start date of Sept. 22. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, There areplans in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that they are trying to keep as much normal as possible. The wearing of masks will be enforced and the school willdo its best to accommodate social distancing..
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday School classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online or getting the newspaper to see the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Other programs are anticipated to return soon in one form or another.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
Rosalie McCracken passed last Friday. She was a retired teacher from Maplewood Elementary. Rosalie is survived by her husband, Jack of 55 years of marriage, a brother, Robert Rickert, of Meadville, and his family.
— Douglas Edward Titus also passed on Aug. 21. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Titus, and his companion, Tina Kuhns, and children Britanie Kuhns and Kyle Kuhns. Also surviving are four brothers; Robert, David, Stephen and Kenneth. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Titus and sister, Brenda Corley, a former Townville resident.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Townville Borough Council is urging residents to fill out their 2020 census and send it in. County officials called to remind residents of this.
An accurate count of all residents is important. This helps with funding the state receives from the federal government in regards to schools, roads and many other local services.
— The Hardy Hatter Red Hat ladies will meet on Saturday, Aug. 29th at 9:30 a.m. The group will have breakfast in Saegertown at the Factory Restaurant. Plans are to hold an auction at a later date.
— The 10th annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause” will be holding its event at Dave’s Place at the junction of state Routes 408 and 77 in Townville, on Saturday, Sept. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. The free, family-friendly event features an all-wheel cruise in for classic, unusual or “souped up” vehicles. All cars of various types will be present. Vehicle registration and admission are free. Anyone who registers a vehicle and donates a non-perishable food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
The event includes door prizes, a DJ playing classic tunes, awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food from Dave’s Place and lots of vehicles cruising in throughout the day.
Awards for participants are voted on peoples-choice style by the event guests. Votes will be tallied and winners announced at 4 p.m. The awards are as follows: first place — trophy and $50; second place — trophy and $30; third place —trophy and $20; best bike — plaque; and best truck —plaque.
Proceeds benefit The Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. Non-perishable foods and monetary donations will be collected. Donations are appreciated. This is an outdoor event spread out over a large area where social distancing is easy to achieve. Those attending should wear a mask as a courtesy to other guests when social distancing is not possible.
Help with meals
For families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
— Free summer lunches are being offered by the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills at the Youth Center on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. For more information, call (814) 720-0399.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Patrons should eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. Exit and entry doors are different. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in the Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest or more details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food For Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there are two sites. One is at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church, on state Route 27 in the Frenchtown community. Both sites operate from 4:30-6 p.m. For food needs on a different day, email Harry Zurasky at hzurasky123@gmail.com or call at (814) 671-8310.
No questions are asked of anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers to this outreach are appreciated. Share this information with others who need this summer support for their families.
Remember, stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
School News
— PENNCREST School District has set the beginning of the 2020-21 year for Sept. 2 for those students with last names that start with the letters “A to K.” On Sept. 3, students whose last names begin with “L to Z” will have their first day. Families with multiple last names can choose either date to send their household. Then, all students will attend for their second day on the Sept. 4. Student homeroom assignments were made available on Thursday, Aug. 20 by logging into PowerSchool.
This year’s Open House will be done virtually. Teacher links will be shared on Aug. 31 through ClassDojo, as well as linked on the school website. For parents of a new kindergarten student wishing for their child to have a tour of the building, call (814) 337-1659 to arrange for a time to visit.
Finally, the only item most children will need for school this school year is a backpack. A water bottle and ear buds are also strongly encouraged.
From the Kitchen
Our leftover recipe for the week is “Italian Sausage and Provolone Skewers”. If you have recently had garden produce and Italian sausage, but have a couple left over that need to be used, then this meal idea may work for you. To make four servings, you will need eight skewers - two for each serving. Use metal skewers or soaked wooden ones.
Cut one medium onion, a large red and green bell pepper into one-inch squares. Place them into a large bowl, add about 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil, 1/4teaspoon of ground black pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon of salt into the bowl and toss gently to coat everything before grilling. Cut two or three links of Italian sausage into 1 1/4-inch chunks. Thread the vegetables and sausage alternately onto the skewers. Grill, covered with foil, over medium heat for eight to 10 minutes, turning at least once, or until sausage is heated through and vegetables are tender. Meanwhile, cut provolone cheese into eight cubes of 3/4-inch size. Remove the kabobs from the grill, and place the cheese cubes on the end of each skewer, then serve. You may wish to serve with a flavored rice, a fruit salad and a crusty grilled bread to make a complete meal.
Have a happy...
Sunday will be a day of celebration for Donald Gray, and the 31st closes out the month of August with Joselynn Natale-Hall as the last birthday of the month. Delores Williams brings in the first birthday of September with her day on the Sept. 2. Sharing the third are Tim DeMaison, and Bob Sutton, while the fourth is Tammy Hollabaugh’s day to hear birthday wishes. Sharing the fifth, as the last birthdays for the week are Erin Corley, Tyler Sullivan, Dale Colford, Emma Lake,and Halley Bohl.
— Roger and Blair Boyd share their anniversary with Larry and Linda Hellien on Sept. 3. Dustin and Hillary Hanna have their anniversary on Sept. 4.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, send a message via Facebook or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
